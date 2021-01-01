I harangued you all to join the damned Zoom today and then missed it because I thought it was at night again.
I hope you all had fun and I suck. Also, check out the wallpaper!
Baud
You’re like Trump skipping out on his own party.
J R in WV
OK, That’s funny ~!!~
Luv you John, Happy New Year!!
BSR
It was nice putting faces with names. First BJ Zoom event or meetup for me, although I’ve lurked for years. I did wonder a couple of times, “Cole shamed me into showing up, so where the hell is he?”
One of my resolutions this year is to lurk less and participate more….
BSR
geg6
Copied from previous thread:
Got the pork roasting in sauerkraut (applesauce, bacon, thyme, ground mustard and salt and pepper to jazz it up). Will oven roast some baby potatoes and warm cinnamon applesauce for sides. Have most of a bottle of champagne left from last night, so that’s our beverage. My house smells heavenly and just the way a house in Western PA should smell on New Year’s Day. Happy New Year to all the jackals and sorry to have missed the Zooms.🎉🍾
RSA
Happy New Year, JC!
UncleEbeneezer
I made the same mistake. Went for a 4 mile walk since it’s nice out* and got home and realized…DOH, the zoom was for ET.
* Fortunately, walk was NOT at the Rose Bowl which apparently had a Trumper “Protest.”
