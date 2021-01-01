Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Provence, France

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🌺  And now, back to Steve from Mendocino, for Provence, France

Steve from Mendocino

I’ve been to Provence twice, once int the early 70’s when Anne-Marie, her parents, and I drove from the Pyrenees (in two cars) through Provence and down to Florence and Venice, and once in the 80’s when I spent a week with my then girlfriend visiting my best friend in Mougin.  He had rented a house for a month, complete with housekeeper who arrived every morning to clean and prepare lunch.  I just didn’t have any family anchors in Provence, so we didn’t end up going there.  This group of photos is half of what I’ve set aside for OTR.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France 7

I look at a good deal of the architecture in Provence and think “no earthquakes here”.  The least little shake would bring these structures down.  Growing up in Los Angeles, it’s hard to conceive of a place that can simply ignore any possibility of earthquakes.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France 6

“Bac” in French means “ferry”.  Loved this funky old ferry that moved along a cable from one side to the other.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France 5

These two red “deux chevaux” Citroens were entertaining.  I believe those are German plates.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France 4

Garlic and Provence kind of go together.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France 3

Outdoor seating in an unknown restaurant.  Clearly, we ate here, but I have no memory of it.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France 2

A Provencal garden.  I was going for an impression of the colors and textures.  My apologies to you gardeners who’d like to identify the plants.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France 1

Provencal balcony with geraniums in planters.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Provence, France

Roman ruins are everywhere in Provence.  You can’t tell from the photo just how enormous this thing is.  There are no barriers or guard rails, and I got vertigo just looking at someone standing on the top level looking over the edge.

