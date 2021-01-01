Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Christmas at Rockefeller Center Edition

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

randy khan

My wife and I have a regular holiday season trip to New York City, and we go by Rockefeller Center regularly.  I thought it would be fun to share photos of the Rockefeller Center trees from over the years.

A funny thing:  They’re all from the north side of the plaza.  I don’t know why.

On The Road - randy khan - Christmas at Rockefeller Center 6
Rockefeller Center, New York, New York.December 12, 2009

These are all in chronological order.  This is the first one I have.

On The Road - randy khan - Christmas at Rockefeller Center 5
Rockefeller Center, New York, New YorkDecember 11, 2010

2010.  A little closer this time.

On The Road - randy khan - Christmas at Rockefeller Center 4
Rockefeller Center, New York, New YorkDecember 13, 2014

2014.  Some decorations in the foreground.

On The Road - randy khan - Christmas at Rockefeller Center 3
Rockefeller Center, New York, New YorkDecember 12, 2015

2015

On The Road - randy khan - Christmas at Rockefeller Center 2
Rockefeller Center, New York, New YorkDecember 10, 2016

2016.  Putting this together, I enjoyed seeing how the trees are different year to year

On The Road - randy khan - Christmas at Rockefeller Center 1
Rockefeller Center, New York, New YorkDecember 8, 2017

2017

On The Road - randy khan - Christmas at Rockefeller Center
Rockefeller Center, New York, New YorkDecember 8, 2018

2018.  The lights changed.  I think they went to LEDs.  They’re definitely much brighter.

With any luck, we’ll get to come back next year and I will take another photo of the tree.

[editor’s note: this is the end of Randy Khan’s photos. The next one is from Kattails.

kattails at Rockefeller Center in 1962 or 1963

A few days ago, some of us at BJ were talking about visiting NYC back in the day.  This is Dad, my sister, and me at Rockefeller Center, probably 1962 or ’63.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      JanieM

      It is interesting how they change from one year to the next. And that 2018 one just leaps off the screen, it’s so different — not just LEDs, but the shifting of the dominant color toward more orange-y shades.

      I drive around looking at lights each year — there aren’t that many here in the boonies of rural Maine, so the people who make a lot of effort are all the more appreciated. My favorite color scheme is mixed colors with a slight preponderance of blue. In recent years the mixed-color strings I’ve found for my own use have had weak or no blue, so I started buying all-blue strings to mix in.

      So sue me. ;-)

      But more seriously, I too am enjoying the holiday memories. Thanks to everyone who posted!

    4. 4.

      JanieM

      P.S. I know we’re all having these reactions, but I’m thinking back to a year ago and trying to imagine what I would have said if you’d told me that on 1/1/21 I’d look at pictures of crowds in Rockefeller Center (or anywhere) and wonder what planet they were taken on.

    5. 5.

      debbie

      God, I loved visiting that tree. It’s amazing how they can turn the scraggliest tree (and this year’s sure was) into these jewels.

    6. 6.

      Luciamia

      One year my Mom and I went in to see the Rockefeller tree Then walked up Fifth ave. looking at the big window displays. Finished up with tea at the Plaza hotel. Love remembering that.

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      This is the last of the holiday series, but I have really enjoyed it.  Loved seeing the kids in awe of santas and kitties and their very own kitchen stoves.  I saved last night’s set and tonight’s sets for last because they seemed most like New Year’s Eve.

      Thanks again to everyone who contributed.

      Happy New Year, everybody!

    8. 8.

      Kattails

      Thanks for all your work, WaterGirl.

      Great shots of the trees.  It’s been ages since I’ve been in any city for Christmas but I especially remember NYC for the amazing window displays, the smells–chestnut vendors, hot pretzels; taxi noise, subway rumbling and the shriek of brakes, the wind tunneling down those streets. Really going to have to make a trip down one of these years.

