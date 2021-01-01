On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

randy khan

My wife and I have a regular holiday season trip to New York City, and we go by Rockefeller Center regularly. I thought it would be fun to share photos of the Rockefeller Center trees from over the years.

A funny thing: They’re all from the north side of the plaza. I don’t know why.