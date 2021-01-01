On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
randy khan
My wife and I have a regular holiday season trip to New York City, and we go by Rockefeller Center regularly. I thought it would be fun to share photos of the Rockefeller Center trees from over the years.
A funny thing: They’re all from the north side of the plaza. I don’t know why.
These are all in chronological order. This is the first one I have.
2010. A little closer this time.
2014. Some decorations in the foreground.
2015
2016. Putting this together, I enjoyed seeing how the trees are different year to year
2017
2018. The lights changed. I think they went to LEDs. They’re definitely much brighter.
With any luck, we’ll get to come back next year and I will take another photo of the tree.
[editor’s note: this is the end of Randy Khan’s photos. The next one is from Kattails.
A few days ago, some of us at BJ were talking about visiting NYC back in the day. This is Dad, my sister, and me at Rockefeller Center, probably 1962 or ’63.
