… which was one part of the NDAA. The GOP now considers its lame duck a dead duck. Per the Washington Post:

… The 81-13 vote in the Senate came just days after the House also voted in overwhelming numbers to back the legislation, despite Trump’s repeated protests. It takes two-thirds of each chamber to override a presidential veto.

The strong bipartisan majorities supporting the defense bill in both chambers represent a significant rebuke of the president, as it contains several repudiations of his policies as commander in chief.

The bill contains new restrictions on how much of the military’s construction budget the president may move by emergency order — a direct response to Trump’s efforts to divert billions of the Pentagon’s dollars toward the border wall. It also limits the president’s ability to draw down troop levels in Germany, South Korea and Afghanistan — a move Trump had planned over the objections of members of his own party…

The president didn’t immediately comment on Friday’s override of his veto, tweeting instead to remind his supporters about an upcoming rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, to coincide with Congress’ planned certification of the 2020 electoral college results. Supporters of the president in the House and Senate have pledged to object to the results, ensuring a drawn-out process that will ultimately have no effect on the outcome…