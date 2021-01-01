Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Vote Dump Open Thread: Legislative Progress

Friday Vote Dump Open Thread: Legislative Progress

17 Comments

… which was one part of the NDAA. The GOP now considers its lame duck a dead duck. Per the Washington Post:

The 81-13 vote in the Senate came just days after the House also voted in overwhelming numbers to back the legislation, despite Trump’s repeated protests. It takes two-thirds of each chamber to override a presidential veto.

The strong bipartisan majorities supporting the defense bill in both chambers represent a significant rebuke of the president, as it contains several repudiations of his policies as commander in chief.

The bill contains new restrictions on how much of the military’s construction budget the president may move by emergency order — a direct response to Trump’s efforts to divert billions of the Pentagon’s dollars toward the border wall. It also limits the president’s ability to draw down troop levels in Germany, South Korea and Afghanistan — a move Trump had planned over the objections of members of his own party…

The president didn’t immediately comment on Friday’s override of his veto, tweeting instead to remind his supporters about an upcoming rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, to coincide with Congress’ planned certification of the 2020 electoral college results. Supporters of the president in the House and Senate have pledged to object to the results, ensuring a drawn-out process that will ultimately have no effect on the outcome…

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • craigie
  • debbie
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • J R in WV
  • John Revolta
  • mali muso
  • patrick II
  • zhena gogolia

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      John Revolta

      This is a big fucking deal.

      Also, what’s with Booker, Bernie and Warren?

      Also too, I wonder if this had anything to do with the big push to get Brexit done? The EU has been cracking down on this stuff too lately.

    4. 4.

      mali muso

      Count me in as one waiting to hear the 11-dimensional chess moves that involved any Dems voting against.

    6. 6.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I’m guessing that Booker, Markey, Merkeley, Sanders, Warren, and Wyden voted in protest of the size of the DoD expenditures

      ETA: This was primarily the National Defense Authorization Act. The measure against anonymous shell companies was tacked onto it. There were enough votes so that these senators, who usually disapprove of large defense expenditures, could make their point by voting against it.

      And that’s notable: bipartisan support.

    7. 7.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Both my Senators (Merkley, Wyden) voted against it too. I assume they want less military spending, especially in this time of domestic emergency, and are expressing this view with this vote.

    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      @zhena gogolia:

      All I can find is an article calling Booker “far left,” so that doesn’t help.

    11. 11.

      Anne Laurie

      @craigie: Can someone explain what Warren and Sanders were doing?

      My senators, Warren & Markey, announced they would vote pro forma against, because there’s better things to spend our joint funds on than more military hardware.

      Markey, at least, made it clear in advance that he wouldn’t have cast his protest vote if there was any chance it would actually derail the veto — this ain’t his first time at the rodeo.

      Assume the other Dem dissenters have similar stories, but that’s up to them to explain.

    13. 13.

      J R in WV

      I would assume [yes, I know what assume means, it makes an Ass of U and me] that Cotton voted very late and out of order, so that he would up on the Not Voting list early, and then voted No late in the game. Same for Rafael Eduardo Cruz…?

