Fireworks have been going off around the globe as people begin to welcome 2021 — but crowds were only allowed at some displays https://t.co/oyVm4kzHMR pic.twitter.com/9nDZNvjLjn





A note from Mr. Pierce at Esquire (who survived being hit by a car in 2020) — “1968 Is No Longer the Worst Year I’ve Experienced”:

… In 1968, even at its worst, even in the days when, one day after another, leaders were murdered here and democracy was crushed in Prague and Nixon, of all people, was elected President of the United States, there was some sense of forward movement. Hell, LBJ actually got a gun-control bill passed that October, and he was the lamest duck since James Buchanan at that point…

So we enter into the first year of what can fairly be called the nation’s Third Reconstruction, which will be completed this time, God willing, and if we have the stomach for what has to be done. We’ve looked over the edge and into the abyss and felt the ground giving way beneath our feet. That’s a kind of thrill, I guess. I’d rather not feel it again for a while, though.

There’s a lot of work there and so much rubble to clear away, and we are demonstrably not a country that believes in collective action any more. We have to stretch and exert political and social muscles that we have discovered recently have atrophied. That begins on January 1…

I have no reason to be overoptimistic.

But I’m trying…