Friday Morning Open Thread: A Whole New Year

Friday Morning Open Thread: A Whole New Year

(Non Sequitur via GoComics.Com)
.



A note from Mr. Pierce at Esquire (who survived being hit by a car in 2020) — “1968 Is No Longer the Worst Year I’ve Experienced”:

In 1968, even at its worst, even in the days when, one day after another, leaders were murdered here and democracy was crushed in Prague and Nixon, of all people, was elected President of the United States, there was some sense of forward movement. Hell, LBJ actually got a gun-control bill passed that October, and he was the lamest duck since James Buchanan at that point…

So we enter into the first year of what can fairly be called the nation’s Third Reconstruction, which will be completed this time, God willing, and if we have the stomach for what has to be done. We’ve looked over the edge and into the abyss and felt the ground giving way beneath our feet. That’s a kind of thrill, I guess. I’d rather not feel it again for a while, though.

There’s a lot of work there and so much rubble to clear away, and we are demonstrably not a country that believes in collective action any more. We have to stretch and exert political and social muscles that we have discovered recently have atrophied. That begins on January 1…

I have no reason to be overoptimistic.

But I’m trying…

Unexpected Biden fans:

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      Reposting comment from downstairs:

      Our New Year’s Eve bird stakeout was a success. We saw some night herons out foraging and heard (but did not see) many owls and other assorted birds, including the usual Limpkins. A few weeks back, we saw a male Snail Kite perched along the river, and yesterday evening, we saw a female. There are only about 1,000 Snail Kites in the U.S., so to see two of them is pretty cool!

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      New Year’s Day potpourri.

      Flash from the past. Just mentally overwrite the year.

      Speaking of the past, anyone in need of a calendar? A little White-Out and a pen (or minor Photoshopping) and you’re good to go.

      More locally,

      With a new year comes new laws.

      [snip]

      On Oahu, a ban on plastic utensils and containers will begin after a 90-day education period, which starts Friday.… Source

      “Psst. Hey, buddy. Yeah, you. Wanna buy a spork?”

    4. 4.

      raven

      @Betty Cracker: When I woke up at 4 I saw a txt from my neighbor/tenant from 11 pm letting me know he was going all out with pyrotechnics. We went to bed and 10 and he wasn’t kidding.

    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @raven: There was surprisingly little of that around here. I believe there were more fireworks on Christmas, which is weird! :)

    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The most notable US athletes of 2020: No 1 – LeBron James, a man for all seasons

      Last month an old interview of LeBron James resurfaced that quickly went viral on NBA Twitter. The grainy footage was from a program called HBO’s On the Record with Bob Costas that was recorded shortly before James made the jump from St Vincent-St Mary High to the professional ranks. By then he was already a national sensation – Sports Illustrated had featured him on its cover more than a year earlier under the headline THE CHOSEN ONE – having spent his final season of high school basketball on a barnstorming tour that filled gyms and arenas around the country and sating the intense curiosity of a pre-YouTube world.

      The clip is only 33 seconds in length, but it’s more than enough time to offer a sense of the extreme pressure this 18-year-old amateur faced on the doorstep of his destiny.

      “How does it feel to know that if you’re not eventually a Hall of Fame-caliber player … a lot of people will say you’re a bust or overhyped?” Costas asks.
      …………………………………….
      Few elite athletes have more misguided critics than James, whose life story embodies the American Dream. He grew up with his single mother in a modest apartment in Akron, worked thousands of hours to cultivate his craft, found gainful employment after turning 18 and has been fairly compensated for his skills. He’s come of age during a time when social media exploded in popularity – when if a celebrity so much as picks his nose it’s disseminated globally within minutes – yet he’s been a model of good behavior on and off the court. And now in the autumn of his career, he’s learning to leverage his platform like few athletes before him.

      So how did 18-year-old LeBron feel about those expectations? Looking back at his response from half a lifetime ago, it’s no wonder he turned out OK.

      “I don’t look at it as looking into the future,” James said . “I take every moment at the time because you’re not promised tomorrow. That’s what my mom brought me up on. I always say I just try to get better every day at what I do.”

    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Way too much and way too loud fireworks here. Ash and who knows what else was distinctly heard falling on and bouncing off the metal roof of the cottage; sounded like it was being pelted by hail.

      Rain had let up much earlier in the evening and didn’t begin again until about 12:30.

    15. 15.

      Steeplejack

      No fireworks here in Threadkill Lane and environs. All the holidays the last few years have been very quiet.

      I did get my stimulus check at 4:00 a.m. via direct deposit. So the year is off to a good start. 💰 Yee-haw.

    17. 17.

      Immanentize

      Happy New Year, all. Raven and OH have shown me this morning that, in spite of so much crazy change, our foundations are sound.
      Blech! And Fuck LBJ! are the incantations I needed this morning. 🙏

      Onward.

    18. 18.

      bjacques

      Lots of fireworks in Amsterdam despite a national ban on anything bigger than sparklers. We drank fine whisky and watched Death To 2020, Special Correspondents and a couple of obscure gems on Netflix: Handsome and Girlfriend’s Day.

       

      Back in Houston I’m told everyone spent their Rona Relief money on fireworks and ammo to ring in the New Year.

    20. 20.

      Butter Emails

      USA Today does not know how to do fact checks. Yesterday, I viewed their assessment of the following claim.

      The claim: Clinton and Obama were the only presidents to lower the deficit in the last 50 years

      Their Conclusion: Needs Context due to some presidents lowering deficit in the middle of the there terms and no President having a lower national debt when leaving office.

      Then today I saw the following

      The claim: Five statistics about Obama, Trump and Biden appear to discredit election results

      Their Conclusion: Needs Context due to statistics being true, but the conclusion being false

      So basically they arrived at the same conclusion for two different memes, one being unambiguously true and one being unambiguously false. To get there there they have to disregard the plain language of the first and go into contortions about deficits going done in the middle of terms and total national debt. For the second they have to ignore the actual purpose of the meme and pretend that the list of facts is the point, not the suggestion of election fraud.

    28. 28.

      germy

      Wow! Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence announces on New Year’s Eve that he no longer plans to pursue career in politics!

      Guess all those who said he is an egomaniac wolf in sheep’s clothing focused on a run in 2024 were wrong.

      Good call, Mike. You are not fit to be President anyway. https://t.co/dQgeTXUotW

      — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

      I love when they eat their own.

    29. 29.

      germy

      Best disclaimer of 2020:

      (1) Despite what is being said about me, I want you to know I do not think I am God. If I am, I must have a really bad memory, totally forgetting when I created the universe & myself.

      But I do firmly believe that the Holy Spirit resides in every one of God’s imperfect children.

      — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      Fuck 2020, fuck LBJ, and especially fuck the dessicated corpse of Richard Nixon even more. LBJ at least escalated because he thought he was fighting the commies. Then when he was on the verge of a peace deal in 1968, Nixon – who ran on a “secret plan to end the war” convinced the South Vietnamese government to bollix the deal, and Vietnam had four more years of war.

      And he did that just to help win the 1968 election. That’s right, Vietnam suffered the ravages of four more years of war just so that Nixon could get himself in the White House. Makes the illegal stuff he did to win in 1972 look almost trivial by comparison.

