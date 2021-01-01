I started tweeting warnings about a mysterious outbreak in Wuhan right after Christmas 2019. Chinese media — especially the great @SCMPHongKong & @SixthTone — plus courageous social media postings from Wuhan MDs & journalists were rife with word. Below, 1 year ago today. https://t.co/c6g9dzMnvu — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 31, 2020

The US had +228,413 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 20.4 million. The 7-day moving average rose back to over 187,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/go1y7lgVA7 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 1, 2021

U.S. coronavirus deaths per month (by date reported)

Jan— 0

Feb— 1

Mar— 4,303

Apr— 58,836

May— 41,239

Jun— 23,083

Jul— 26,400

Aug— 29,610

Sep— 23,380

Oct— 23,658

Nov— 37,513

Dec— 78,014https://t.co/74QzWYbn1p — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 1, 2021

Exclusive: London's @uclh and @RoyalLondonHosp in desperate pleas for staff tonight as new coronavirus strain spreads ‘like wildfire’ across the country https://t.co/MyxCkZPS2H — Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) December 31, 2020

After France inoculated only a few hundred people in its first days of coronavirus vaccinations, President Emmanuel Macron used his traditional New Year’s address to promise that he will personally ensure there is no unnecessary foot-dragging. https://t.co/L7RPzknas2 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 1, 2021

Slovakia tightens lockdown on New Year's Eve as hospitals fill https://t.co/LtZk6sGE5d pic.twitter.com/PleVsELjXE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021

Japan: Tokyo tops 1300 daily virus cases; warns of possible new emergency https://t.co/uLJAH6uOdR pic.twitter.com/LcvpbiKwVL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 31, 2020

Daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 as S.Korea marks subdued New Year https://t.co/YBhOUEnFZg pic.twitter.com/JQxohVy1Xh — Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021

Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as number of COVID-19 cases rise https://t.co/8vfGNeuIWH pic.twitter.com/thgOq73UGY — Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021

The world risks a "moral catastrophe" if COVID-19 vaccinations are delayed in Africa while wealthier regions inoculate their entire populations, the head of the continent's disease control body said on Thursday.​ https://t.co/pzsDPaVKnn — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) December 31, 2020

Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in COVID-19 ward https://t.co/zagalAsqI4 pic.twitter.com/0NkgnU0z1D — Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021

Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day https://t.co/nidLMXsGSb pic.twitter.com/UbgNG5GTNm — Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021

Brazil's Fiocruz to seek emergency use of British COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/kxbXyYFrVv pic.twitter.com/brRGUQnTrJ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021

#COVID19 in 🇨🇦 December 31, 2020. Thread: Ontario ends the year on grim note, reporting record-high 3,328 new #coronavirus cases, 56 new deaths Thursday. 1,235 pandemic patients in hospital, 337 in intensive care https://t.co/DcwZ4bOpLl via @cbcnews /1 — André Picard (@picardonhealth) December 31, 2020

Virus experts accustomed to quiet esteem and obscurity have seen their pop culture cred rise amid the pandemic. But the spotlight's glare has also brought trolls, frustration and exhaustion. https://t.co/Uk0ZNm107Q — The Associated Press (@AP) December 31, 2020

WHO emergency COVID-19 vaccine listing aims to lift access in poor countries https://t.co/7KTSbSsxdY pic.twitter.com/uBqIsGYnhQ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021

There's evidence the UK variant is spreading in the US (no surprise). But the limited sequencing being done here means yet again, we're flying blind. I talked to @BhadeliaMD, @trvrb & Mike Worobey, who all described a feeling of "we've been here before." https://t.co/WEXP6303Wp — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 31, 2020

The much-anticipated COVE study: Peer-reviewed paper of Moderna's mRNA vaccine provides a trove of data. Analysis continues for 2 years. Data show 94.1% efficacy & it prevents symptomatic infection. Study enrolled 30,420 adult participants at 99 US sites https://t.co/q87dDOX0wP pic.twitter.com/eLhmtMonDe — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 31, 2020

This actually seems like a good idea, as long as a Democratic administration is in charge of it:

The more I think about 2021, the more I think there should be a national rallying around the idea of having kids start a normal school year in August 2021 as a big, national goal. Nine months to get wrestle back the virus with vaccines, NPI, and testing. Then we can celebrate. — Dave O'Connor (@dho) December 31, 2020

Insightful piece in which @JBaruchMD recount trying to dissuade a likely #Covid19-infected woman from flying to be with her daughter & grandkids for Christmas.

But I gotta ask: Did she go? https://t.co/cqdzFAQhqd — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 31, 2020

West Virginia clinic gave 42 people an antibody treatment instead of the coronavirus vaccine. The West Virginia National Guard, which announced the error, said medical experts do not believe the individuals in question are at risk. https://t.co/N4GoEMA5St — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 31, 2020

If you don't want to be vaccinated, don't get in line. But do not ruin the chances of others. What supreme selfishness. https://t.co/AI2l5iBU78 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 31, 2020



