COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 31 – Jan. 1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 31 – Jan. 1

This actually seems like a good idea, as long as a Democratic administration is in charge of it:


From the Wisconsin State Journal:

The Grafton Police Department said the former Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property. The department said in a statement that he was in jail. Police did not identify the pharmacist, saying he has not yet been charged.

Advocate Aurora Health Care Chief Medical Group Officer Jeff Bahr told reporters during a teleconference Thursday afternoon that the pharmacist deliberately removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from refrigeration overnight on Dec. 24 into Dec. 25, returned them, then left them out again on the night of Dec. 25 into Saturday. A pharmacy technician discovered the vials outside the refrigerator on Saturday morning. Workers used the vaccine to inoculate 57 people. Bahr said their doses were ineffective…

Bahr said during his teleconference that a pharmacy tech at the Grafton facility discovered 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine outside their refrigerator early on Saturday morning. The vials contained enough doses to inoculate about 570 people, he said.

The vials were returned to the refrigerator and the tech reported the discovery. The pharmacist who removed them initially said he or she took them out to access other items in the refrigerator and inadvertently failed to replace them, Bahr said.

He said officials in the health system suspended the pharmacist after growing more suspicious over the next few days. After multiple interviews, the pharmacist admitted Wednesday to deliberately removing the vials from the refrigerator overnight Dec. 24 to Dec. 25 before returning them and then removing them a second time, Bahr said.

That meant that the vaccine had been outside the refrigerator for longer than 12 hours and the doses administered to the 57 people on Saturday were rendered less effective or totally ineffective, Bahr said. Moderna officials have told Aurora that the spoiled vaccine shouldn’t pose any safety concerns, Bahr said.

The Grafton facility hadn’t received any Moderna vaccine before Dec. 24, which means the pharmacist wouldn’t have had an opportunity to tamper with any other vials, he added…

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 12/31, China reported 9 new domestic confirmed and 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) and 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Both confirmed cases are in moderate condition. The previously asymptomatic case had tested positive on 12/23 during community screening and has been under isolation since, the other case has been under home quarantine since 12/24 (likely a traced F3 close contact). No information released for the new asymptomatic cases. There are currently 43 domestic confirmed cases (1 serious, 30 moderate and 2 mild) and 30 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 13 communities, 2 residential compounds and a village at Medium Risk in the city.

      Shenyang in Liaoning Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 moderate and 1 mild). 1 of the new confirmed cases is a traced close contact, having been under quarantine since 12/23, the case had been staying at the same hospital that the index imported case visited on 12/21 & 12/22, the other has been under home quarantine since 12/25 and centralized quarantine since 12/29, the case had visited the same hospital as the index imported case on 12/21 & 12/22. There are currently 16 domestic confirmed and 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The index imported case seeded a cluster of 11 cases (including 4 directly as close contacts) at a hospital she visited on 12/21 & 12/22 (including 2 medical staff), another cluster of 2 cases (both medical staff) at a clinic she visited on 12/18 & 12/19, another patient at a different hospital she visited, 2 family members and 2 members of a neighbor’s family. 4 residential compounds and 1 office building were deemed Medium Risk. There are 1 community, 1 office building and 8 residential compounds at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (1 moderate and 4 mild), 4 at Shunyi District and 1 at Huarou District (though works at Shunyi District). 3 are traced close contacts of previously reported positive cases (have been under quarantine since 12/26, 12/27 & 12/28, other 2 were discovered during community mass screening at Shunyi on 12/30. The Shunyi centered outbreak has 21 confirmed (7 moderate and 14 mild) and 2 asymptomatic cases (1 imported) so far. Xicheng District has 1 asymptomatic case, and Chaoyang District has 1 imported confirmed case and 3 domestic asymptomatic case. There are 4 villages and 1 hotel are at Medium Risk in the city.

      At Heihe in Heilongjiang Province, 1 residential compound was deemed Medium Risk. There are 2 residential compound at Medium Risk in the city.

      At Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province, 1 confirmed patient recovered (at Suifenhe).

      Chengdu Municipal CDC has released the results from the epidemiological investigation into the recent cluster of domestic cases there: the source are 5 imported cases from Nepal that arrived on 11/9, and tested positive on 11/16 and 11/28. The quarantine hotel they stayed at did not follow protocol in disposing garbage from the guests under quarantine, and the index case from the outbreak is an unemployed person who rummages through waste bins for recyclable material. Of the 14 cases in the cluster, there are 3 couples, 5 are friends or neighbors of positive cases, 2 are poker partners of positive cases, and 1 had face to face contact with a positive case without mask. The genomic sequencing of viral samples from imported and domestic cases show very high degree of similarity, belonging to L genotype, European branch, B.2.3 sub-branch. Fomite transmission via waste is the suspected vector from the imported cases to the domestic index case.

      There are no changes in other Chinese cities with recent/current outbreaks.

      On 12/31, China reported 10 new imported confirmed cases, 16 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the U.K., and 1 each from Singapore and the Congo (Kinshasa) (via Addis Ababa), and a Venezuelan coming from Brazil (via Germany); 1 suspect case, no information released
      * Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      * Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Niger (via Istanbul); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Turkey
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the US
      * Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Uzbekistan and Libya
      * Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Argentina (via Istanbul, Lansing at Guangzhou)
      * Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar
      * Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      * Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      * Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Belgium, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      * Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 3 coming from Nigeria and 1 from Tanzania
      * Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      * Changsha in Hunan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released

      Overall in China, 3 cases deteriorated to severe condition, 17 confirmed cases recovered, 6 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 1 was reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,009 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 370 active confirmed cases in the country (267 imported), 9 are in serious condition (3 imported), 279 asymptomatic cases (227 imported). 13,584 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 1/1, Hong Kong reported 68 new cases, 6 imported and 62 domestic (18 of whom do not have source of infection identified). Another 40+ cases are preliminarily positive, awaiting retesting.

      Happy New Year everyone!

      Reply

