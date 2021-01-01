One year ago today. https://t.co/J56NdGnI1z pic.twitter.com/it9vP5XgyK
— Yawen Chen (@ywchen1) December 31, 2020
I started tweeting warnings about a mysterious outbreak in Wuhan right after Christmas 2019. Chinese media — especially the great @SCMPHongKong & @SixthTone — plus courageous social media postings from Wuhan MDs & journalists were rife with word. Below, 1 year ago today. https://t.co/c6g9dzMnvu
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 31, 2020
The US had +228,413 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 20.4 million. The 7-day moving average rose back to over 187,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/go1y7lgVA7
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 1, 2021
U.S. coronavirus deaths per month (by date reported)
Jan— 0
Feb— 1
Mar— 4,303
Apr— 58,836
May— 41,239
Jun— 23,083
Jul— 26,400
Aug— 29,610
Sep— 23,380
Oct— 23,658
Nov— 37,513
Dec— 78,014https://t.co/74QzWYbn1p
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 1, 2021
======
Exclusive: London's @uclh and @RoyalLondonHosp in desperate pleas for staff tonight as new coronavirus strain spreads ‘like wildfire’ across the country https://t.co/MyxCkZPS2H
— Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) December 31, 2020
After France inoculated only a few hundred people in its first days of coronavirus vaccinations, President Emmanuel Macron used his traditional New Year’s address to promise that he will personally ensure there is no unnecessary foot-dragging. https://t.co/L7RPzknas2
— The Associated Press (@AP) January 1, 2021
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,924 – RKI https://t.co/hm1cnWsx6m pic.twitter.com/aq7gUSyQwq
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
Slovakia tightens lockdown on New Year's Eve as hospitals fill https://t.co/LtZk6sGE5d pic.twitter.com/PleVsELjXE
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities https://t.co/KjcVdcaegE pic.twitter.com/6LFvbiyHaY
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
Japan: Tokyo tops 1300 daily virus cases; warns of possible new emergency https://t.co/uLJAH6uOdR pic.twitter.com/LcvpbiKwVL
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 31, 2020
Daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 as S.Korea marks subdued New Year https://t.co/YBhOUEnFZg pic.twitter.com/JQxohVy1Xh
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as number of COVID-19 cases rise https://t.co/8vfGNeuIWH pic.twitter.com/thgOq73UGY
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
The world risks a "moral catastrophe" if COVID-19 vaccinations are delayed in Africa while wealthier regions inoculate their entire populations, the head of the continent's disease control body said on Thursday. https://t.co/pzsDPaVKnn
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) December 31, 2020
Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in COVID-19 ward https://t.co/zagalAsqI4 pic.twitter.com/0NkgnU0z1D
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day https://t.co/nidLMXsGSb pic.twitter.com/UbgNG5GTNm
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
Brazil's Fiocruz to seek emergency use of British COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/kxbXyYFrVv pic.twitter.com/brRGUQnTrJ
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
Mexico's official coronavirus death toll rises to 125,807 https://t.co/0f6ihK9k09 pic.twitter.com/dja7nCjJ51
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
#COVID19 in 🇨🇦 December 31, 2020. Thread:
Ontario ends the year on grim note, reporting record-high 3,328 new #coronavirus cases, 56 new deaths Thursday. 1,235 pandemic patients in hospital, 337 in intensive care https://t.co/DcwZ4bOpLl via @cbcnews /1
— André Picard (@picardonhealth) December 31, 2020
======
Virus experts accustomed to quiet esteem and obscurity have seen their pop culture cred rise amid the pandemic. But the spotlight's glare has also brought trolls, frustration and exhaustion. https://t.co/Uk0ZNm107Q
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 31, 2020
WHO emergency COVID-19 vaccine listing aims to lift access in poor countries https://t.co/7KTSbSsxdY pic.twitter.com/uBqIsGYnhQ
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 1, 2021
There's evidence the UK variant is spreading in the US (no surprise). But the limited sequencing being done here means yet again, we're flying blind. I talked to @BhadeliaMD, @trvrb & Mike Worobey, who all described a feeling of "we've been here before." https://t.co/WEXP6303Wp
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 31, 2020
The much-anticipated COVE study: Peer-reviewed paper of Moderna's mRNA vaccine provides a trove of data. Analysis continues for 2 years. Data show 94.1% efficacy & it prevents symptomatic infection. Study enrolled 30,420 adult participants at 99 US sites https://t.co/q87dDOX0wP pic.twitter.com/eLhmtMonDe
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 31, 2020
======
This actually seems like a good idea, as long as a Democratic administration is in charge of it:
The more I think about 2021, the more I think there should be a national rallying around the idea of having kids start a normal school year in August 2021 as a big, national goal. Nine months to get wrestle back the virus with vaccines, NPI, and testing. Then we can celebrate.
— Dave O'Connor (@dho) December 31, 2020
Insightful piece in which @JBaruchMD recount trying to dissuade a likely #Covid19-infected woman from flying to be with her daughter & grandkids for Christmas.
But I gotta ask: Did she go? https://t.co/cqdzFAQhqd
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 31, 2020
West Virginia clinic gave 42 people an antibody treatment instead of the coronavirus vaccine.
The West Virginia National Guard, which announced the error, said medical experts do not believe the individuals in question are at risk. https://t.co/N4GoEMA5St
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 31, 2020
If you don't want to be vaccinated, don't get in line. But do not ruin the chances of others. What supreme selfishness. https://t.co/AI2l5iBU78
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 31, 2020
From the Wisconsin State Journal:
… The Grafton Police Department said the former Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property. The department said in a statement that he was in jail. Police did not identify the pharmacist, saying he has not yet been charged.
Advocate Aurora Health Care Chief Medical Group Officer Jeff Bahr told reporters during a teleconference Thursday afternoon that the pharmacist deliberately removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from refrigeration overnight on Dec. 24 into Dec. 25, returned them, then left them out again on the night of Dec. 25 into Saturday. A pharmacy technician discovered the vials outside the refrigerator on Saturday morning. Workers used the vaccine to inoculate 57 people. Bahr said their doses were ineffective…
Bahr said during his teleconference that a pharmacy tech at the Grafton facility discovered 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine outside their refrigerator early on Saturday morning. The vials contained enough doses to inoculate about 570 people, he said.
The vials were returned to the refrigerator and the tech reported the discovery. The pharmacist who removed them initially said he or she took them out to access other items in the refrigerator and inadvertently failed to replace them, Bahr said.
He said officials in the health system suspended the pharmacist after growing more suspicious over the next few days. After multiple interviews, the pharmacist admitted Wednesday to deliberately removing the vials from the refrigerator overnight Dec. 24 to Dec. 25 before returning them and then removing them a second time, Bahr said.
That meant that the vaccine had been outside the refrigerator for longer than 12 hours and the doses administered to the 57 people on Saturday were rendered less effective or totally ineffective, Bahr said. Moderna officials have told Aurora that the spoiled vaccine shouldn’t pose any safety concerns, Bahr said.
The Grafton facility hadn’t received any Moderna vaccine before Dec. 24, which means the pharmacist wouldn’t have had an opportunity to tamper with any other vials, he added…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings