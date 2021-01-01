Happy New Year!

Now that the calendars have all (mostly) been ordered, we want to announce something new:

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Wallpaper

(aka screen background for electronic devices)

Badger has the honor of being the first Cover Boy for iPads!

There will be a new wallpaper for each month. Often there will be different photos for each device – computer, phone and tablet – because they have different dimensions, and a particular photo may or may not be suitable for all 3 devices.

Anyone interested? Let us know in the comments.

A subscription costs $10 for the entire 12 months of wallpaper (for all 3 types of devices) with the entire $10 going to our new pet rescue. You are free to share any wallpaper you don’t use personally with a friend or family member.

I don’t know whether I will use mine as wallpaper, but I will be happy to get Balloon Juice pet photos, 3 a month.

Update: Forgot to mention that he wallpaper idea is John Cole’s brainchild!