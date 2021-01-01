Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Announcing Balloon Juice Pet Wallpaper for 2021

Announcing Balloon Juice Pet Wallpaper for 2021

Happy New Year!

Now that the calendars have all (mostly) been ordered, we want to announce something new:

2021 Balloon Juice Pet Wallpaper

(aka screen background for electronic devices)

Badger has the honor of being the first Cover Boy for iPads!

Balloon Juice Pet Wallpaper for 2021

There will be a new wallpaper for each month.  Often there will be different photos for each device –  computer, phone and tablet – because they have different dimensions, and a particular photo may or may not be suitable for all 3 devices.

Anyone interested?  Let us know in the comments.

A subscription costs $10 for the entire 12 months of wallpaper (for all 3 types of devices) with the entire $10 going to our new pet rescue.  You are free to share any wallpaper you don’t use personally with a friend or family member.

I don’t know whether I will use mine as wallpaper, but I will be happy to get Balloon Juice pet photos, 3 a month.

Update: Forgot to mention that he wallpaper idea is John Cole’s brainchild!

