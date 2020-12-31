Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: New Year’s Eve, At Last

Programming note:

Palate cleanser:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      waspuppet

      Gee I’m sure Melania’s really happy about that.

      Not that she’s not a terrible person too, but I’ve gotten to the point where literally everything that makes Trump unhappy makes me happy, and I’m sure she’s not making his life any easier right now.

    7. 7.

      germy

      Trump leaving Mar-a-Lago early.  I’m surprised.  I really thought he’d stay there after Christmas and refuse to return to Washington.

    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy: Trump probably thinks he can force the senate not the accept the Electoral Collage.

    9. 9.

      JPL

      ANNE,  The dog video is great, and thank you for posting it.

       

      @germy:  I wonder why?   It might be that he wasn’t receiving the attention that he thought he deserved in FL.

    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      Prolific serial killer Samuel Little died yesterday.  Has confessed to 93 murders.  The WaPost headline last night:
      Deadliest serial killer in American history dies at 80, with police still searching for his victims
      WaPost reader commenters beg to differ.  Top reader comment (most liked):

      Headline is wrong.  Americas deadliest serial killer is eating dinner at Mar A Lago right about now after a hard day of golf.

      Along that vein:

      Seems our current President could be considered the largest mass murderer in history. And we know all their names and where they’re buried.

      Cannot argue.  I hope that we get justice in prosecuting Donald Trump, in years to come.  For financial crimes, if nothing else.

    16. 16.

      rikyrah

      Jon Ossoff just told the entire Fox News audience that Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a klansman. He repeated it 3 times in a row. No interruptions. Finally, a smart democrat getting tough. And telling the truth, that in fact, Kelly has been campaigning with a klansman.— Broke Boy (@thebr0keb0i) December 31, 2020

    17. 17.

      germy

      @Elizabelle:

      It’s horrifying to realize that right this very minute there’s a younger version of Little out there, doing his thing.

       

      Also horrifying to realize there’s a younger Trump out there somewhere in the Republican party, watching and learning.

    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Elizabelle:In truth*, he’s not even close. Hitler pales in comparison to Stalin. Not sure where Mao fits on the scale. Never forget Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge. I’m sure there were others that got up there in antiquity too.

      *I just finished reading Bloodlands. The numbers are overwhelming, impossible to feel the loss.

