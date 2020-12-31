GOP Sen. David Perdue of Georgia will quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/i4AIgkoDeI

This year will end as it began — with powerful Chaos Energy.



Per the Washington Post:

Sen. David Perdue, one of the Republican candidates in the pair of Georgia runoffs that will determine the trajectory of Congress for the next two years, is quarantining after coming into close contact with someone connected to his campaign who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Perdue’s campaign said that he tested negative for the virus Thursday but that he and his wife would quarantine, “following his doctor’s recommendations and the CDC guidelines.” The statement did not identify the person who was diagnosed.

The runoff elections will take place Tuesday, and Perdue had several campaign events scheduled for the final sprint, including a rally in Dalton, Ga., with President Trump on Monday. Perdue’s campaign could not be immediately reached for comment with details on how long he would be absent from the campaign trail…

In a statement on Twitter, Perdue said he and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign. He has attended several rallies in which attendees did not adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, including a Trump rally in Valdosta. Perdue typically wears a mask at campaign events, in contrast with many who attend…