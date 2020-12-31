Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: David Perdue Quarantining in Georgia

Open Thread: David Perdue Quarantining in Georgia

This year will end as it began — with powerful Chaos Energy.

Per the Washington Post:

Sen. David Perdue, one of the Republican candidates in the pair of Georgia runoffs that will determine the trajectory of Congress for the next two years, is quarantining after coming into close contact with someone connected to his campaign who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Perdue’s campaign said that he tested negative for the virus Thursday but that he and his wife would quarantine, “following his doctor’s recommendations and the CDC guidelines.” The statement did not identify the person who was diagnosed.

The runoff elections will take place Tuesday, and Perdue had several campaign events scheduled for the final sprint, including a rally in Dalton, Ga., with President Trump on Monday. Perdue’s campaign could not be immediately reached for comment with details on how long he would be absent from the campaign trail…

In a statement on Twitter, Perdue said he and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign. He has attended several rallies in which attendees did not adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, including a Trump rally in Valdosta. Perdue typically wears a mask at campaign events, in contrast with many who attend…

So — does Trump cancel? Will he be able to resist having the stage all to himself?

Goddess forgive me, given the quality of his recent interviews, Perdue may be better off *not* showing up…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    3. 3.

      Just Chuck

      or lose votes bc voters think they’re not safe bets to meet the obligations of their office.

      Isn’t that pretty much the prerequisite for running as a Republican?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      raven

      Two Republican members of the House of Representatives tell CNN that they expect at least 140 of their GOP colleagues in the House to vote against counting the electoral votes on January 6 when Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      @JPL:

      GMTA–my first thought was keeping Purdue off camera is the best thing his strategists could have done for him.

      COVID seems to have become a Republican badge of honor or something: “What, you didn’t catch it yet? Slacker!”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @raven:

      How many signed on to the Supreme Court brief?  It was about that many.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      test whether candidates who get ill get a sympathy vote

      “I’m gonna vote for him because he might be sick with a deadly virus.” would be some interesting reasoning.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @raven: Two Republican members of the House of Representatives tell CNN that they expect at least 140 of their GOP colleagues in the House to vote against counting the electoral votes on January 6 when Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

      Hmm…142 Rethuglicans.  Still no match for the Sun.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anne Laurie

      @raven: Not showing up to what?

      His own rally.

      @Just Chuck: Well, for a modern Repub, ‘the obligations of the office’ pretty much means acting as a speed bump against getting anything done, so…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      So — does Trump cancel? Will he be able to resist having the stage all to himself?

      Is Loeffler also scheduled to attend? I thought they were mostly doing joint campaign events.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @debbie: To be fair, some of the symptoms are “fatigue” or “cough”, which is not really illuminating to those of us who never get enough sleep and/or have allergies and post-nasal drip for much of the year.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      BruceFromOhio

      Fifty more clams each to Ossoff and Warnock, and avoiding everything again until, Gaia knows, when this crap is finally over. Which seems like never ever.

      Waiting to see if my House thug is one of the traitors so I can hound his officelings mercilessly for the next two years.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mallard Filmore

      @mrmoshpotato:
      So there will be a written objection to the counts. Each chamber will go meet to decide how to vote, accept or reject the electors. The Democrats send the issue to a committee and never return, run out the clock and we get President Pelosi.

      As wonderful as that would be, what happens when there is a Democratic President-elect and a Republican House? The Republicans will object and run out the clock, making the Republican Speaker the President. For the following four years.

      Yes, no ???

      (small edit)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Eunicecycle

      I have a sad story. My brother’s brother-in-law may have killed his own mother. The BIL is an obnoxious Trumper and antimasker. He and his wife (my sister-in-law’s sister) decided to go to FL to see his parents for Christmas. On the way BIL becomes very ill with Covid symptoms. But of course since they “don’t believe in Covid” they kept on going. Within 3 days of arrival his mother got sick and was hospitalized. Then his father got sick and was hospitalized. Then his mother died. His father is still alive, so far. I can’t believe how selfish and ignorant some people are. And my brother said his BIL will have no regrets, because they are also “Christians” who believe it’s God’s will when someone dies.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @debbie: Probably. It looks like normal winter-crud, until all of a sudden, it doesn’t.

      And for probably at least fifty percent of the people who get it, it IS no big deal. The capriciousness of the illness makes it more scary, to me, but I am somewhat neurotic by nature, and usually assume the worst will happen to me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Anonymous At Work

      Senator David Perdue just displayed some impressive martial arts techniques.  Not often that a man can stomp on his own dick with both feet at once.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sab

      @Eunicecycle:  Wow. I am am so sorry for you and yours.

      My husband’s extended family thinks we are nuts and unfriendly (they blame me)  because we don’t trust any of them enough to visit or allow visits. It’s not me. It’s him. I had been taking way more chances than he does. No more. My extended family follows Chinese rules: no shoes in house; strip and wash when you come home; wash your hands and face every time you think about it; and never go out without a mask  and gloves.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      sab

      @Suzanne: My stepson’s work place tests a lot. He tested positive. In normal work environments he wouldn’t have been tested. A couple of days later he lost taste and smell. That is an important symptom. He never had a fever. He has been tired for weeks, but that was just a grueling work schedule.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      piratedan

      I’m at the point where I think it would be better to try these folks for sedition who continually call into question our recent election with nary a shred of evidence other than they don’t like the results…

      fine, you want exile or imprisonment?  We have some serious fucking problems in this country and this public political masturbation needs to end.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dmsilev

      @Eunicecycle:

      BIL will have no regrets, because they are also “Christians” who believe it’s God’s will when someone dies.

      Let me guess: they’re also ‘prosperity Gospel’ types.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      @piratedan:

      According to the statutory definition of sedition, it is a crime for two or more people within the jurisdiction of the United States:

      • To conspire to overthrow or destroy by force the government of the United States or to level war against them;
      • To oppose by force the authority of the United States government; to prevent, hinder, or delay by force the execution of any law of the United States; or
      • To take, seize, or possess by force any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof

       

       

      They have a seditious heart, but they haven’t used force, so it’s not criminal.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      tokyokie

      @Eunicecycle:

      [M]y brother said his BIL will have no regrets, because they are also “Christians” who believe it’s God’s will when someone dies.

      So would it be God’s will were someone to cap his miserable honky ass?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Eunicecycle

      @dmsilev: I wouldn’t be surprised. I have to say the times I’ve been around them they don’t preach to me, but my brother and his wife get it from them a lot. I know the BIL has tried to get my brother to join one of those Christian groups that is supposed to help you be a good father (Oathkeepers maybe?) But considering his own daughter can’t stand him and literally moved to another country to get away from him and her mom, I’m not sure the group really helps

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      @sab: My BiL works in a hospital and tested positive this summer. He got tested before he felt sick at all. He had a day of gastrointestinal yuckiness, and then felt completely fine within a couple of days. Never had a fever, never had loss of taste or smell.

      This illness is stealthy.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Eunicecycle

      @tokyokie: I could tell you a story about the idiot BIL bringing a handgun in the house against my brother’s expressed wishes, but I really shouldn’t pile on him so badly.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: It’s not the kind of fatigue you get from not getting enough sleep. It’s “I can barely get from the couch to the bathroom and back” fatigue, at least that’s what my husband had.

      Reply

