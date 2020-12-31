Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Janie M Christmas Snippets Edition

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

A few Christmas memories. Thanks to Steve from Mendocino for editing.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Janie M Christmas Snippets Edition 4
Portland, Maine

My son lived outside the US for several years after college, so to have him come home for Christmas, on a snowy train no less, was a great occasion.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Janie M Christmas Snippets Edition 3
Christmas Tree

This is an ornament my mom saved from my childhood, so it’s probably close to seventy years old. She died in April at the age of 96, and we haven’t been able to gather from our various locations around the country because of COVID. So she’s on my mind in a special way this Christmas.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Janie M Christmas Snippets Edition 2
Cambridge, Mass.

This was taken toward the end of a Black Lives Matter march that started at Tufts and went all the way to the Mass. Ave. bridge before heading back toward Harvard Square, with several die-ins along the way. The march was held to protest the lack of indictments in the killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Janie M Christmas Snippets Edition 1
Maine

My daughter, taking a break from shoveling snow during a blizzard. I went to the window to take a picture and caught the phantom Christmas tree as an unexpected bonus.

Ghosts of Holidays Past: Janie M Christmas Snippets Edition
Maine

Poles wrapped with Christmas lights shining on new snow. Let it stand for a path to better tomorrows for all of us.

