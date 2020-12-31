Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: New Year’s Zooms for Balloon Juice

In case you missed Tuesday’s announcement:  Open Thread: New Year’s Zooms for Balloon Juice

We are having two Balloon Juice Zooms this week:

– New Year’s Eve on 12/31/2020 – 7-9 pm (Eastern)

– New Year’s Day on 1/1/2021 – 3:30 – 5:30 pm (Eastern)

Zoom links have been sent by if you requested them by email.

If you haven’t already contacted me, but you want to attend, it’s not too late!

Totally unrelated, but this video is too good not to share again:

OPEN THREAD.

      WaterGirl

      Also, some great pics for holidays past:

      Open Thread: New Year's Zooms for Balloon Juice

      Open Thread: New Year's Zooms for Balloon Juice 3

      A happy pic to match the sad one. The Blizzard of 1967 in Chicago was one of the largest snowfalls in the city’s history up until then. That’s my brother. I’m guessing the ‘color’ picture was Christmas of 1969, when I was a sophomore in high school.
