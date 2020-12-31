In case you missed Tuesday’s announcement: Open Thread: New Year’s Zooms for Balloon Juice

We are having two Balloon Juice Zooms this week:

– New Year’s Eve on 12/31/2020 – 7-9 pm (Eastern)

– New Year’s Day on 1/1/2021 – 3:30 – 5:30 pm (Eastern)

Zoom links have been sent by if you requested them by email.

If you haven’t already contacted me, but you want to attend, it’s not too late!

Totally unrelated, but this video is too good not to share again:

FOX News walked up rolling live, and I appreciated the free air time! Also, Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman. pic.twitter.com/ZlmO0xoFvr — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 31, 2020

OPEN THREAD.