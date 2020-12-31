Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

New Year's Eve Plans (Open Thread)

We’ve stayed home on Amateur Night for many years now, but this evening, we have an adventure planned. We’ve seen Black-Crowned Night Herons hanging around a nearby marshy island in the river, and we plan to anchor our little Jon boat upstream at sunset and stake it out to see for ourselves if it’s true these birds work the night shift so as to avoid competition with daytime herons. Here’s a photo of one I took on a recent evening off said island:

New Years Eve Plans (Open Thread)

I’m also hoping to see some owls. I hear Barred Owls every night from all directions but rarely see them. Must not forget the mosquito dope, or it’ll be a short trip. Other than that, no particular plans. What are you guys up to this evening?

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Zooming with my brothers and our cousin (who was raised with us, so to all purposes another sibling). There hasn’t been any kind of proper memorial for sister who died a month ago, so I expect we’ll be doing our own informal celebration of her life, just for the four of us at the moment.

      May also check in with the BJ zoom — or may wait until tomorrow for that.

      Hope you see all the night birds, Betty. Happy new year to you, your husband, and the dogs!

    3. 3.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I’ll be home alone. Might check in on the Zoom. In past years, I’ve skipped going out more than a few times (too far to drive to parties, too peoplely at them). But not having the choice this year is hitting me harder than I would’ve thought.

      I did order a nice dinner from one of my favorite local restaurants. A little self-care, plus trying to support local businesses, since the Bay Area is back to take-out only.

    raven

      raven

      The princess had a great idea for chicken and waffles and Popeyes is .2 miles away so that’ll do it

    5. 5.

      bystander

      Mosquito dope, a pith helmet and a veil.  But sounds like fun.

      Quietly grilling a steak and mashing some potatoes.

    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      I get super reflective this time of year, so I will be pondering this festering turd of a year as it concludes and anticipating the year to come with guarded optimism.  My partner/fiancee is out of state with her ready-to-deliver daughter.  It’s just me and Sadie, our one-year-old sheepadoodle.  Might watch Death to 2020.

    Ken

      Ken

      Family zoom scheduled for tomorrow.  Otherwise no plans – it’s been a while since I bothered staying up.  Maybe I’ll make an exception to see 2020 out.

      By the way, I’m sure you’re aware that “taking a boat into the marsh at midnight” is the start of any number of horror stories and movies.

    10. 10.

      AnotherBruce

      Im going to eschew alcohol tonight, because I want to go birding. I didnt keep a FOY list for 2020, because pandemic.   I want to start fresh. Going north to the Skagit (Washington state) Apparently there is a Goshawk that’s hanging around up there. That would be a life bird for me.

    LuciaMia

      LuciaMia

      Using a packet of Korean fire noodles (with some added shrimp) for some loooong Good Luck noodles.  Im never sure though, when are you supposed to eat the “lucky foods”? New Years Eve or New Years Day?

       

      Later will pop some bubbly and check out a little bit of Anderson Cooper.

    Yutsano

      Yutsano

      Sitting on my butt and welcoming peeps in various time zones into the New Year. I might stay up just to tell this year to spack off.

    Rob

      Rob

      I may Zoom with jackals for a few minutes tonight; after that is a Zoom by the couple that normally host a NYE party. Since it’s raining or worse tomorrow, I won’t be needing to go to sleep early to watch birds in the morning so it looks like I’ll stay up for the second one.

      eta: Betty C, enjoy your sunset heron-watching.

    narya

      narya

      Food, mostly: tonight will be venison tenderloin and spot prawns and potatoes and mushrooms and cookies (so! many! cookies!). Tomorrow will be pizza (so I can have some pork and make the ghost of my grandmother happy) and coconut milk black-eyed peas (recipe from Q4 Bean Club) and a poached pear tart (hazelnut sable crust and hazelnut frangipane). Probably fish on Saturday. Gonna make a pot of black beans, too, while I’m at it. And I splurged on the DVDs of the Dead’s 50th anniversary tour (even though I was at all Chicago shows), and will be watching that tonight, though friend does not know that yet. Surprise! I also signed up for a make don’t break challenge for January, to commit me to making something every day; I want to get inspired to pick up needlework again, but will be okay with just making (and documenting) food.

    Bruuuuce

      Bruuuuce

      I was going to go to the living room for smoked salmon on challah (we didn’t get bagels), but someone forgot to send me an invitation :-)

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      No plans other than the BJ Zooms.  My neighbors may be returning from their other home base by the sea, so I may go over there just to hang out.  In years past, I’d go over there to watch the New Year start over on the East Coast on TV, but we’d all be in bed asleep by the time midnight rolled around in Seattle.

      In years past, the Space Needle had a NYE festival with fireworks and all.   But I’ve never gone, as the only thing IMO worse than huge drunken crowds making a lot of noise, is huge drunken crowds making a lot of noise in cold foggy drizzle.  The NYE festival is going to be entirely virtual this year; I may tune in for some of it.

    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      Beautiful birdy and a great shot. Albatrossity better look out!!

      Happy hunting!

      (We’ll just be home. Amateur night it right! :-/)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    sab

      sab

      @LuciaMia: Not that we would know, but our family always did the lucky foods on New Years Day.

      My brother lives in the Marin County and he has a black crowned night heron that is indeed only active at night.

    30. 30.

      Pastafarian

      Making chicken tacos for the 3 of us & curling up with a book in front of a fire with spiked hot cocoa. I used to throw pj sleepovers with my girl friends (wine, dinner & movies), because the hubby always worked New Years Eve. New Years Day we’ll have a spiced pork pie.

    31. 31.

      BC in Illinois

      The BC family New Year’s Eve celebration happened this morning at noon (ET). Our daughter on the east coast had a gender-reveal zoom for the upcoming baby (May).

      Grandchild number eight will be a boy.

      All are well, everybody’s happy, and we will all settle in for a long winter’s nap. We will await the celebratory gunfire that marks the New Year, then go back to sleep.

      ETA: It’s supposed to rain tonight, there will be rain and a possibility of some snow tomorrow, so the salt truck came down our street this morning. Never to early to be needlessly prepared.

    34. 34.

      hedgehog mobile

      Staying home.  Managed to catch a cold (snarl).  Getting goodies for charcuterie for one and bubbly delivered.  I recommend Death to 2020; watched it last night and it’s hilarious.  I am going to stay up to watch this hell year out.

    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      @AnotherBruce: I’ve never kept a FOY list before but may in 2021. Hoping to do some road trip travel later in the year if it’s safe, so this would be a good year to start, I guess.

      @LivingInExile: Whatever has the highest DEET content. At our grocery store, that’s usually Deep Woods OFF (25%). Weirdly, we haven’t been able to get it in the pump spray bottle since the Great Toilet Paper Shortage, but it’s available in aerosol form.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      Great heron photo!

      Got nothing much planned for the New Year. Will have a quiet day, with leftover Chinese food. Will probably do a Zoom call with relatives in Texas.

      Saturday is a work day for me.

    40. 40.

      FlyingToaster

      Probably try to make the BJ Zooms, since our original plans were launched into orbit.

      [venting]  Our best friends are currently in hell, as one of their parents is basically killing themselves and now all three of the kids have had to meet in NYC to deal with the fallout.  Driving from Boston, not so bad; driving from Austin is hell.  But there is no choice, as the old fool in question has made it impossible to do anything remotely.  On top of this, my godson (their son, on the autism spectrum) has decided to do something, well, decidedly criminal and now the other parent is at home cleaning up that mess.  Tonight’s zoom is off, tomorrow brunch is off, and basically I expect WarriorTeen to be on her Switch whenever I’m not making her practice either violin or mandolin. [end venting]

      And why the fuck is Trump back in DC?

    Dan B

      Dan B

      Not sure if it’s Herb d’Provence chicken or a pseudo Thai curry with fresh Galangal.  We’ll probably sit out in the big corrugated fiberglass roofed tool shed that my Mike guy rigged up with a pandemic glass and red velvet curtain divider plus wood stove, for heat, and outdoor lighting around “Tikal”, our raised rip-rap walled terrace, and Atitlan, our 12’x18’x4′ deep water storage pond.  We’ll wish our friends would join us but our well ventilated shed needs to be better branded.  Perhaps they could be fooled by ‘Garden Pavilion of Perpetual Health’ but they’re anxious, a good thing.

      Then some highly rated Costco Brut bubbly and fireworks from our SE Asian neighbors.

    kindness

      kindness

      In a ‘normal’ year, I spend New Years Eve at a concert somewhere in the SF Bay area.  Used to be I had my choice of different artists to see.  Well, used to be I would be going to a Grateful Dead show NYE, then Jerry died so that changed.  As time has gone by, less and less artists of my choice did NYE shows because they were all getting old and wanted to be with their people that night.  It’s OK.  Still left some choices.  This year though….I’ll be home with my cats & dogs.  2020 looks better in the rear view mirror than it did in real life.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      Have to work for most of today. I’ll try to join the Zoom meetup tonight (well, this afternoon local time), and then probably get dinner from one of the local restaurants.

    45. 45.

      West of the Rockies

      @Ken:

      And this horror movie might start with an underwater POV shot that rises to and above the surface, focusing on a nearby boat from which conversation and innocent laughter is heard.  A tomb-deep, ominous horn is heard as the film score begins…

    46. 46.

      Interstadial

      Hearing about the barred owl reminds me of the article years ago about the barred owl expanding its range into the western U.S. and increasingly displacing the spotted owl.  The reporter apparently only got information on the owl verbally, because all the way through the article it was spelled bard owl.

    48. 48.

      There go two miscreants

      Supposed to be having a zoom this evening with a friend in the Middle East; not too confident it will happen as it will be 2AM there! No other plans for tonight; I usually don’t stay up anymore.

      About to email for the BJ zooms and I may pop in to one or both. The T-day one was fun; it was very interesting to see what people looked like — in some cases my mind had already provided an image, but it was always far from the mark!

    49. 49.

      mad citizen

      From upthread, my plan is:

      For tonight we decided on one of our rarely-made favorites: Cioppino, the tomato-wine-based seafood stew/soup outta San Francisco.  (And not Trader Joe’s freezer version, although it’s decent.  Our meat will be scallops, shrimp and snapper.  Maybe some mussels.  I’m not a huge clam guy so no clams–only the clam juice.)

      Was thinking back to Milton Friedman’s Free to Choose series from the 1970s and his explanation of how great markets are to come together to give us a 10 cent pencil (something like that–could be the economist in me that makes me recall).  Our scallops are “USA” (trader joes); shrimp from southern coast of Argentina (target) and snapper from Indonesia (walmart).  Thank you markets.

    raven

      raven

      @kindness: Widespread used to play here in Athens on NYE and then they got too big. So they moved to Phillips Arena next to the Georgia Dome. It was quite a trip seeing the spread heads and Peach Bowl peeps mixing.

    cain

      cain

      I plan on drinkin, enjoyin and eating a steak dinner with taters, veggies, and watching some movies and probably a zoom call with my family.

    scav

      scav

      @CaseyL:

      huge drunken crowds making a lot of noise in cold foggy drizzle

      But the payoff is the intermittent dull glows behind the mist!  In other words, exactly the same as the 4th of July.

    Cameron

      Cameron

      Went to Publix this a.m.  Have no intention of venturing out of my apartment again until sometime Saturday morning.

    57. 57.

      NeenerNeener

      I’m ordering pizza from Uno and watching movies, like every other NYE for the past 20 years. I got a cheap 1080p projector and 100″ screen from Amazon last weekend and now I’m waiting for it to get dark.

      My parents, who worked in the restaurant business for most of their adult lives, hated NYE even though the money was great. They always called it “Amateur Night” too.

    Phylllis

      Phylllis

      Pizza, Left Hand Milk Stout (which I was happy to discover in these parts at the local liquor barn), BJ Zoom for a bit, then pop some bubbly. We’ll probably be in bed by 10-ish, depending on the artillery noise.

    59. 59.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Dan B:

      Kids (or someone[s]) in this neighbourhood have been setting off fireworks intermittently for the past 72 hours. By the time midnight strikes, I expect to be thoroughly sick of them.*

      *Actually, that happened some time Tuesday night.

    60. 60.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Mosquitos in December? Egad.

      Also, watch out for ‘gators. Do you bring gator-spears?

      I bought a steak and some potatoes as a last hurrah before I undertake the battle against my pandemic-thirty, twenty-five of which long pre-date the pandemic, and hope it’s too cold for firecrackers.

