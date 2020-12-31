Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Looks Like We Made It

There’s still 75 minutes, but it looks like we made it out of this fucking shithole of a year 2020. I’m not even watching any of the bullshit on tv, I just don’t care. Just fucking go away, 2020.

Nice Zoom chat tonight, with a couple new faces. I wish more of you would show up- especially some of you lurkers. There’s no need to be intimidated, we’re all old and with no fucks to give, so if you have time check in tomorrow. It will be nice.

One last time:

Fuck this year.

      Jude

      Aww, I’m sorry I didn’t show up, John. I’m a lurker who adores y’all. Hubby and I popped a bubbly waaaayyyy too early that got me sleepy AF and super forgetful. Will shoot for tomorrow!

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      There’s still 75 minutes, but it looks like we made it out of this fucking shithole of a year 2020. I’m not even watching any of the bullshit on tv, I just don’t care. Just fucking go away, 2020.

      I liked how the NBC NYE Special was titled: “Escape 2020” or something

      Soprano2

      I’m counting the days until January 20th. That’s when real good changes begin happening.  But yeah, fuck 2020. Gave condolences to a friend tonight whose brother died of COVID.  It got in his lungs.  I will say for me 2012 was worse,  because my sister was killed,  but 2020 is a close second.

