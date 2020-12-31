There’s still 75 minutes, but it looks like we made it out of this fucking shithole of a year 2020. I’m not even watching any of the bullshit on tv, I just don’t care. Just fucking go away, 2020.

Nice Zoom chat tonight, with a couple new faces. I wish more of you would show up- especially some of you lurkers. There’s no need to be intimidated, we’re all old and with no fucks to give, so if you have time check in tomorrow. It will be nice.

One last time:

Fuck this year.