We can save 60,000-100,000 lives in the weeks and months ahead if we step up together. Wear a mask. Stay socially distanced. Avoid large indoor gatherings. Each of us has a duty to do what we can to protect ourselves, our families, and our fellow Americans. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 30, 2020





Americans are waking up to another day of record coronavirus deaths, as the vaccine rollout continues to fall below expectations. pic.twitter.com/EzV9kQ7vjg — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) December 31, 2020

BREAKING: US hits 20 million cases pic.twitter.com/TfJcGvdDJz — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 30, 2020

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.6 million tests, 226k cases, a record 125,220 hospitalizations, and a record 3,903 COVID-19 deaths. Holiday reporting delays are still markedly affecting testing, case, and deaths figures. pic.twitter.com/HPV1cBbzLE — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 31, 2020

3,903 deaths were reported in the U.S. today of covid. https://t.co/UnWYTBeoSx — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) December 31, 2020

Shots are slow to reach arms as Trump administration leaves final steps of mass vaccination to beleaguered states. Federal and state officials say the pace will soon accelerate, but the logistical challenges are also expected to intensify in the new year https://t.co/Z9efFDOXXB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 30, 2020

I’m down with lack of governmental funding for public health driving the poor vaccine distribution, but on the ground (in Iowa) it looks like dropping the EUA at Christmas has been a significant barrier. Things will pick up quickly from here — Eli Perencevich, MD MS🧼 😷 (@eliowa) December 30, 2020

38% of all COVID deaths in the US actually happened AFTER Trump got his miracle “cure,” and promised to start giving it out for free, right away! https://t.co/D0JcVXo9LZ — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) December 31, 2020

======

After a harrowing 2020, Asia tiptoes into the New Year https://t.co/EU0t4sp5tW pic.twitter.com/sedQudcQK7 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

China Covid-19: Nearly 500,000 in Wuhan may have had virus, says study https://t.co/DTX3kJLoKQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 30, 2020

Indonesia receives 1.8 million more doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/m4rFLb9awa pic.twitter.com/sjNPK4SFQW — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

Philippine islands self-isolate after new COVID-19 variant found in Malaysia https://t.co/XrIBgN57dm pic.twitter.com/bb9F2AM4l1 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

⚡ Russia confirmed 27,747 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing its total count to 3,159,297 https://t.co/1YuioCCKDV — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 31, 2020

Covid: France mobilises 100,000 police to stop New Year's Eve gatherings https://t.co/xg2P5hJC13 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 30, 2020

Covid-19: Republic of Ireland moves to Level Five restrictions https://t.co/wbcPe1oQFf — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 30, 2020

As a result of holiday gatherings, African officials warn of a resurgence of COVID-19 on the continent and urge increased testing to combat it. https://t.co/AxBs4Nd1r6 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 31, 2020

Covid: Sydney outbreak linked to new cases in Melbourne https://t.co/s6CuMouFgo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 31, 2020

Brazil fails to secure syringes for COVID-19 vaccine jabs https://t.co/EgXD13yFIN pic.twitter.com/GhBYfE3fYY — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

Canada will soon implement a measure requiring all passengers arriving in the country must have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of arrival, according to an announcement from the Canadian government. https://t.co/wQZUI7j1WJ — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 30, 2020

Confined mostly to tiny cabins, crew members found themselves forced to stay aboard—sometimes without pay—and struggling to cope with a never-ending lockdown https://t.co/DKb8u2Y4wF — Businessweek (@BW) December 30, 2020

======

British regulators approved a vaccine to prevent COVID19. Chart explains how it works. The vax uses a deactivated adenovirus that normally causes a common cold-like illness in chimps. That adenovirus vector -or carrier- ferries SARSCoV2 genes into the person being vaccinated https://t.co/TUKuEVfRmc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 31, 2020

China's Sinopharm says its #coronavirus vaccine is "79% effective." China has been racing against the West to develop its own Covid19 vaccines, with five already in large-scale Phase 3 clinical trials https://t.co/VHe826ZDcw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 30, 2020

======

Remember: if you decide to ignore social distancing by attending large parties on New Years Eve, don't act surprised when this uninvited guest strolls through the door. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zCUpHCsJQC — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) December 30, 2020

As COVID slams LA’s hospitals, patients are “piled in administrative hallways, stuffed in the corners, hanging over chairs,” said one healthcare worker. “It was like practicing Civil War medicine. It was the worst shift of my life.” https://t.co/koXqZswnCk — Soumya (@skarlamangla) December 30, 2020

Seems like a nice guy but let’s be clear: three hours is just not that long https://t.co/6MWwbV62Th — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 30, 2020

To make it easy on you so you don't have to read it, the article's main takeaways are: the logistical obstacles getting the vax to far-flung hospitals & how Michigan’s most geographically isolated hospital worked to get it up there as fast as everyone else did earlier this month — Kayla Ruble (@RubleKB) December 31, 2020

Lived in the Midwest. The logistics of getting the vaccine to rural areas is going to be challenging and important, particularly given rural hospital closures and that residents of rural areas tend to be older than those of urban areas. Thx for covering this. — mindy (@OhLikeMorkAnd) December 31, 2020

State to reopen coronavirus field hospital in Atlanta as hospitals see record surge: "Gov. Brian Kemp reiterated Tuesday he plans no new limits on businesses and gatherings, or mandating mask-wearing" https://t.co/f4ZIYn19Dd — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) December 30, 2020

“I wasn’t on the conga line. I ate by myself,” he said. “I don’t know how I got this." https://t.co/YGGtrj5SPn — Errol Louis (@errollouis) December 30, 2020

