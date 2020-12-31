Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We have all the best words.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The math demands it!

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

This blog will pay for itself.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Shocking, but not surprising

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Dec. 30-31

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Dec. 30-31

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 


======

======

======

Why do I get the feeling Max Tani throws a major hissy if he has to wait fifteen minutes in line at his local pharmacy?

I never thought the leopards would eat *my* face…

Horrifying, if true:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio
  • Baud
  • Chyron HR
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • NeenerNeener
  • Pete Downunder
  • sab
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 12/30, China reported 9 new domestic confirmed and 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) and 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. All 3 confirmed cases are in moderate condition. The new confirmed case who was not previously asymptomatic had developed symptoms on 12/27, and was transferred by negative pressure ambulance to fever clinic. She tested negative on 12/27, but positive on 12/29. No information released for the new asymptomatic cases. There are currently 41 domestic confirmed cases (1 serious, 28 moderate and 2 mild) and 28 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 13 communities, 2 residential compounds and a village at Medium Risk in the city. All mass gatherings and events in the city have been cancelled.

      Shenyang in Liaoning Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1  moderate and 1 mild). 1 of the new confirmed cases is a traced close contact, having been under quarantine since 12/28 (but likely immediately tested positive). The other was discovered after developing symptoms and sent to centralized quarantine on 12/29. Shenyang will conduct mass screening of all residents 9 districts. There are currently 16 domestic confirmed and 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 community and 4 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.

      Heihe in Heilongjiang Province, on the border with Russia, reported 2 new domestic confirmed and 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The confirmed case is the immediate family of 2 of the positive cases reported on 12/29, her mother is the first confirmed case discovered from the cluster, and her son is an asymptomatic case. The other confirmed case, as well as the asymptomatic case, are classmates of the grandson, discovered during mass screening of all students and staff in the same grade at the school. Clearly an outbreak had already started at the school. There are currently 3 confirmed and 3 asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been designated as Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both mild), both at Shunyi District. Both are traced close contacts of previously reported positive cases, have been under quarantine since 12/26. The Shunyi outbreak has 16 confirmed (6 moderate and 10 mild) and 2 asymptomatic cases (1 imported) so far. Xicheng District has 1 asymptomatic case, and Chaoyang District has 1 imported confirmed case and 3 domestic asymptomatic case. 1 village in Shunyi District has been designated as Medium Risk. There are 4 villages and 1 hotel are at Medium Risk in the city.

      At Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province, 1 confirmed patient recovered (at Suifenhe).

      There are no changes in other Chinese cities with recent/current outbreaks.
      On 12/30, China reported 16 new imported confirmed cases, 4 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France, Germany, the UAE and Sri Lanka, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan and a UAE National coming from the UAE
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region – 3 confirmed cases, off a flight diverted from Beijing, no information released
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Russia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (both asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Egypt and Myanmar
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Canada
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case,

       

      Overall in China, 13 confirmed cases recovered, 5 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 5 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 205 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 368 active confirmed cases in the country (273 imported), 5 are in serious condition (3 imported), 267 asymptomatic cases (216 imported). 13,615 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 12/31, Hong Kong reported 68 new cases, 6 imported and 62 domestic (18 of whom do not have source of infection identified). Another 40+ cases are preliminarily positive, awaiting retesting.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:
      625 new cases, 959 people hospitalized, 140 patients in the ICU.
      We’re up to 592 deaths now. Ugh…

      34% of the hospital beds are available on average and 29% of the ICU beds.

      8.6% positivity

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Yay my 96 year old dad just got his first covid vaccine shot.

      His nurse’s aide was reluctant. (!!!???) Her choice but WTF. But I am white, so more medically trusting.

      Gov DeWine was surprised at the high level of nursing home workers who don’t want vaccine.     80 % patients/ residents want it. 60% of staff want it. They have been in the front lines. They aren’t stupid. They just aren’t trusting. Can’t blame them. Tuskegee Experiment ended when I was in college.

      Dad had been moved from memory unit to assisted living because he behaved. Thought that would bump him back on vaccine. It didn’t, probably because staff didn’t turn up so extra shots were available.

      Gonna mention to dad’s nurse’s aide what DeWine said. This bus may take awhile to come back. If you are 1A to get vaccine and you pass, you may be last in line before you get another chance. She needs to get it: health, safety, grandchildren visits.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      Someone dies every 10 minutes in LA, hospitals are overrun, funeral homes and mortuaries are turning customers away for lack of space, and Orange County reported 4,514 cases and 27 deaths. Test Positivity Rate is officially 16.9%.

      They’re posting these every 10 minutes:

      The energetic grandma who was dancing well into her 80s. #Every10Minutes #LACounty

      Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life.
      — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      Unfortunately the vaccine arrived right as we were peaking in SoCal. They’re having trouble distributing it because so many healthcare workers are doing surge shifts in hospitals.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio

      In Tennessee, 8,220 new cases out of 26,426 tests reported, for a positivity rate of 23.68%.

      In the entire state (population around 6.9 million), we have 1,615 available hospital beds and 173 available ICU beds.

      Not only does Governor Lee not have much of a plan for anything, he does not even have a clue. At least the bowl game we were supposed to have yesterday was canceled. Too many MU players have COVID.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.