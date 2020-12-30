Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Displacement Activity

Angry Doxie has been told and told and told that yelling at the doorstopper is an exercise in futility. He is all too well aware that people are gonna laugh at him for attacking the doorstopper, again. And yet there is another dog barking out there, just at the edge of human hearing, and there is nothing he can do about that other dog. So he comes scrambling in, banging chest-first off the wall, to… yell at the doorstopper.

Angry Doxie is the spirit animal for at least half of Political Twitter.

(But a lot more entertaining to watch.)

Speaking of which, I don’t know why this seems like a portent, but…

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Chyron HR
  • debbie
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • Van Buren
  • WereBear

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: You have a streak of evil that knows no bounds.

      NotMax

      Doggies?

      You just know the impulse that popped into the pooch’s brain the moment the video ended was “Okey-dokey. Now I’m all set to head inside and sprawl on that comfy white couch.”

      :)

      Anne Laurie

      @OzarkHillbilly: Dupont Circle is the historic, gentrified, classy portion of Washington DC — ‘rich in embassies & think tanks’.

      And home to many Important Media Names, think tank regulars, etc.

      Van Buren

      About 2 weeks ago, eldest son, who works in a food testing lab, asked me if I wanted to get our water tested for lead. I said that it wasn’t needed, the water company did that. That day, I had an ad for at home water testing kits on my laptop, and I was a little paranoid that my phone was listening to me.

      So Sunday, I went for a hike, and merely noticed that someone had surrounded their garden with deer fencing. And then yesterday, I received my first garden catalog, and while flipping through it, noticed that they sold deer fencing. Never said anything to anyone about deer fencing. And today, I see a banner ad for deer fencing. I suspect the crazy talk about Bill Gates injecting microchips with the COVID vaccine is misplaced, and that it was actually Bezos with the flu vaccine.

