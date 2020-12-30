Angry Doxie has been told and told and told that yelling at the doorstopper is an exercise in futility. He is all too well aware that people are gonna laugh at him for attacking the doorstopper, again. And yet there is another dog barking out there, just at the edge of human hearing, and there is nothing he can do about that other dog. So he comes scrambling in, banging chest-first off the wall, to… yell at the doorstopper.

Angry Doxie is the spirit animal for at least half of Political Twitter.

(But a lot more entertaining to watch.)



Speaking of which, I don’t know why this seems like a portent, but…

Amazed to see a bald eagle soaring over DuPont Circle area midday today Cc @ccaryl @BeijingPalmer pic.twitter.com/dyyGnfnZ2Y — Christina Larson ?? (@larsonchristina) December 29, 2020