I had an indescribably shitty day. This made me smile. https://t.co/jDRdWGX89S
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 30, 2020
Even on a normal-for-this-lousy-year day, the video still delights!
by Anne Laurie| 1 Comment
This post is in: Nature & Respite, Open Threads
Respite? Cheryl retweeted this and I love it. Beware the old Sami woman in the woods!
Traditional Sami storehouses — raised structures used by the nomadic Sami people to elevate their food above predators. They're found across northern Norway, Sweden, Finland and northwestern Russia. Like real-life Baba Yaga houses.
[ph: Elin Kristina Jåma/ Wikipedia] pic.twitter.com/5kbImJrBNo
— Irène DB (@UrbanFoxxxx) December 30, 2020
