I’m trying to watch the West Wing again, which I used to love, but it is just so detached from our current reality that it seems like science fiction.
Science fiction indeed. It’s rather heartbreaking.
Never saw it. I’m thinking of restarting Mad Men or Better Call Saul
AFAIK, HBO Max.
You knew it was science fiction when you discovered that the President was a PhD economist.
Maybe not science fiction but it is time travel, what with originally airing in the last century.
:)
Never saw it.
Ditto. Holds zero attraction to sample it. YMMV.
It’s almost done. Twenty-three hours and forty-nine minutes to go.
It was divorced from reality when it aired too. It still acted like the old school gop existed when Newt and his crew had already ushered that dying breed out the door. At least in the first season it was still plausible. But when they got to the election campaign to succeed Bartlett it was way past its date. Alan Alda type ever would have won the nomination.
I was really into this band, Tropical Fuck Storm, last January. Can’t listen to them anymore. Feels like it’s been a thousand years since then. Watching any TV is right out for me. Shows with people gathering tight-packed at bars. So close packed. Everyone. Seems totally unreal. Nothing means what it used to. I think we’re all going to be going through a heavy dose of that.
