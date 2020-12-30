Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Just a few bad apples.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Not all heroes wear capes.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Verified, but limited!

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

This is a big f—–g deal.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The house always wins.

Wetsuit optional.

Let there be snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

The revolution will be supervised.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

We are aware of all internet traditions.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / TV & Movies / Television / The West Wing in 2020

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Edmund Dantes
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • NotMax
  • Suzanne
  • The Moar You Know
  • Trinity
  • Uncle Jeffy
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    8. 8.

      Edmund Dantes

      It was divorced from reality when it aired too. It still acted like the old school gop existed when Newt and his crew had already ushered that dying breed out the door. At least in the first season it was still plausible. But when they got to the election campaign to succeed Bartlett it was way past its date. Alan Alda type ever would have won the nomination.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      I was really into this band, Tropical Fuck Storm, last January.   Can’t listen to them anymore.   Feels like it’s been a thousand years since then.  Watching any TV is right out for me.   Shows with people gathering tight-packed at bars.  So close packed.  Everyone.  Seems totally unreal.  Nothing means what it used to.  I think we’re all going to be going through a heavy dose of that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.