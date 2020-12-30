Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Race to the Bottom?

Hawley of Missouri announced he’ll object to the certification of the Electoral College votes next week. David Plouffe thinks Hawley will have company in effecting a brief and pointless certification delay. Plouffe also predicts the spectacle will foreshadow a repulsive clown show in the next Republican primary:

There’s good reason to suppose Plouffe’s prophesy will come to pass. Even elite invertebrate Marco Rubio is attempting to bolster his anti-elitist cred by slapping an 80-year-old physician around. It would work better if Rubio managed to land blows on Fauci instead of punching himself in the face, but Marquito’s pathetic antics aside, he does have an unerring instinct for following his party down identity rabbit holes, having latched onto and discarded every dominant strain of Republicanism in its turn.

There’s an interesting piece in The Atlantic that explores UC Berkeley sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild’s theory about Trumpism, i.e., the narrative Trump cultists perceive in our political drama, and how that might evolve when the object of veneration is sulking in Palm Beach rather than the Oval Office:

Hochschild is telling us that Trumpism is not just a garland of public-policy proposals that any other Republican can drape around his or her neck. And it is more complex than a personality trait, or a talent for saying mean stuff on Twitter. Rather, Trumpism is an emotional planet that orbits around Trump’s star. Breaking the connection between Trump and the better part of the GOP will require either that Trump disappears (an unlikely proposition) or that a larger star emerges from the Republican backbench (also unlikely).

At the end of our conversation, I asked Hochschild what she’s learned from the past four years. “I used to think of political identity as something more solid,” she said. “I now think of political identity as like water that’s always going somewhere, that needs to go somewhere, but where it goes depends on the lay of the land, the rock formations that stand in its way,” she told me. She’s still waiting to see where Trump moves the mountain.

Somehow, this made me feel better. I’ve been pessimistic about America ever since the election. I’m overjoyed that we’re getting rid of the buffoonish monster, of course, but it’s distressing that 74 million people voted for four more years of chaos and calamity. Or, to put in more accurately, 74 million voters no longer recognize chaos and calamity when they see it.

Hochschild’s quote about political identity as a fluid thing sounds right, but that said, I think it’s possible Trump won’t “move the mountain” at all. He’s a lazy fuck, for one thing, an obese, 74-year-old man with a poor diet and habits. He doesn’t give a shit about anyone but himself, so it’s hard to imagine him putting serious effort into grooming a successor. From Trump’s perspective, even Ivanker is just a reflection of his own greatness, not really a separate person with ideas of her own.

So, absent any credible sluices to channel it forward, maybe Trumpism just stagnates, like a fetid bog, while the country surges past it. Maybe we’ll be living in such a different reality three years from now that the thought of GOP primary contenders aping Trump will seem preposterous. I don’t know about you, but that possibility cheers me up a bit.

Open thread.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Hildebrand

      I imagine Trump will undercut even those who claim to be his successor – including his own progeny.  He just won’t be able to allow anyone else to claim ‘his’ spotlight.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      jc

      If the seditious Rs take that step, Jan. 5, their asses should be on the line. If you go for the “king,” then you pay the price when it fails.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      My argument has been that once Trump is out of the limelight and an alternative model of behavior is available, people will move out of that orbit. It’s not exactly Hochcshild’s, but similar. I was glad to see her analysis too.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      tom

      I don’t know. I think many of the 74 million recognize chaos and calamity and purposely voted for it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gene108

      It’s really up to Twitter, if Trump fades.

      If they enforce their terms of service and ban him his favorite platform is gone, and his reach diminishes.

      Without whacky tweets, reporters won’t have ready made content to fill air time or articles with “what’s Trump tweeting now”.

      But I’m not optimistic Republicans will change. Whatever post-Trump changes occur will be cosmetic. They will all still operate in bad faith. The only thing I can be hopeful for is the infrequent racist voter gets bored with regular Republican racist dog whistles, and goes back to not voting.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      PJ

      I think your take is accurate.  There isn’t “another Trump” in the GOP right now, so, as you say, a lot of that political water will pool around Trump’s obese carcass, where he will continue to grift as long as he lives, and the pilot fish will have to follow.  The Republicans have no ideas beyond tax cuts and no instincts beyond “austerity”, racism, sexism, etc., and being against whatever Democrats are for, so I don’t think they are going to gain any traction politically in the immediate future.  If they win in Georgia, they can continue to obstruct and to blame that obstruction on Democrats.  That’s been a successful strategy in the past, and it will continue to be successful as long as the media supports that narrative (and right now there’s no indication they won’t).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PJ

      @Cheryl Rofer: Who is going to move Trump out of the limelight?  The media loves him.  And every investigation into his crimes will be more fuel for his whining, which they will gladly amplify.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      laura

      The Republican party is a tapeworm. Each extruded segment is disgustingly foul. Their policies are so off putting, you can’t run on them so they relying on cheating in every possible way. They suppress the vote, restrict access to the polls and demonize the opposition. And then one of them dies and we’re expected to show some regard for their loss. And yet, they persist.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      Hawley is only doing what comes naturally— if you’re smart, cynical, and power-hungry. However, maybe he should take a closer look at what happened to Trump’s rivals in 2016.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gene108

      @jc:

      The only people that can make Senators pay a price are the voters in their states. I doubt Sen. Hawley will lose support for this.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      Rather, Trumpism is an emotional planet that orbits around Trump’s star. Breaking the connection between Trump and the better part of the GOP will require either that Trump disappears (an unlikely proposition) or that a larger star emerges from the Republican backbench (also unlikely).

      It’s not just about Trump. A chunk of Americans got a taste of populist white racist autocracy, and decided that they liked it.  We may see more of this in the future, and it does not depend on whether the Orange Irrelevancy tries to make a come-back in 2024.

      Trump is trying to bring about on a national scale, what was last done in the post-Reconstruction South, invalidate votes and elections and install a vengeful Republican (white minority) government.

      It is despicable that anyone supports Trump in this craven attempt to overthrow democracy, but this is where we are.  And getting back to normal from crazy will be difficult.

      But the hard, brutal fact is that every federal, state, and local official backing Trump is aiding and abetting the overthrow of the Republic, based on groundless conspiracy theories.  They should all be forced to resign, but of course, will probably all stay snugly safe in their positions.

      I also would guess that soon after the inauguration, McConnell will deny ever having met Trump.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gene108

      @tom:

      I think many of the 74 million recognize chaos and calamity and purposely voted for it.

      I think they feel this is what freedom and success look like. We do not share the same reality.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      I expect that sometime in the next couple of years, Trump stops tweeting and stays out of public view for a couple of weeks.

      While Jared is frantically googling “taxidermists”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cope

      Personally, speculation about what the future does or doesn’t promise does not move me. Maybe because I am old, I am moved by what I see going on around me right now. What I see does not fill me with optimism.  Here’s hoping I am totally wrong.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Death Panel Truck

      If Trump isn’t in prison, living in whatever foreign country will take him, or dead of a stroke triggered by the Mickey D’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s slop he eats every day, he’ll run again in ‘24. He’ll file for election on January 21, so he can do his rallies and continue the grift. Adoration is his heroin, and rallies are his fix.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Major Major Major Major

      The WaPo has a fun understated description of the futility of Hawley’s decision: “a move that all but guarantees at least a short delay”

      As for what the Republican Party will look like in four years, fuck if I know.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Trumpism is everything that everybody can hate about conservatism  the United States distilled to its purest essence.

      It is mindless jingoism, defiantly derisive of rational analysis, disdainful of expressions empathy for marginalized populations, disdainful of the the benefit of scaled public services, worshipful of the trappings of wealth, disdainful of those whose work or hobbies provides satisfaction without regard to compensation.  It is greedy, deliberately ignorant, reckless and “in the moment”.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      gene108

      @Brachiator:

      I also would guess that soon after the inauguration, McConnell will deny ever having met Trump.

      Other than ramming through judicial nominations, McConnell has carefully kept away from carrying water for Trump.

      All negotiations for anything major from budget deals to stimulus bills are between Pelosi and Mnuchin.

      He just waits till they work out something before coming up with an excuse as to why Pelosi is not willing to meet Senate Republicans concerns or why she rejects their proposals, even if Mnuchin and Pelosi strike a deal.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @karensky: Truth. What @Brachiator said at #12 — that Trump gave voters a unique taste of white ethno-nationalism — is also true. This says terrible things about millions of our fellow citizens, and that’s not good. But maybe Trump’s would-be successors won’t be able to recapture the “magic.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ruckus

      Groom a successor?

      shitforbrains?

      He’d have to give up 74 years of intense stupidity, which he’s never been able to before in his entire life. Not gunna happen.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      gene108

      @Major Major Major Major:

      As for what the Republican Party will look like in four years, fuck if I know.

      It will be crazier and more radically right-wing.

      To moderate means they have to admit a mistake, and two things their voters will never forgive an elected Republican for doing are compromising with Democrats, and admitting they were wrong.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Soprano2

      @gene108:  The only people that can make Senators pay a price are the voters in their states. I doubt Sen. Hawley will lose support for this.

      Many of my fellow Missourians will love him for this.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Punchy

      As someone elsewhere said:  Hawley is ostensibly doing this to promote himself for 2024, but if this gambit were to work, there wont be any 2024 elections.   If Trump somehow were to pull this off, there’s no way some fancy Constitutional Amendment about term limits is going to stop him.  And why bother with elections if the will of the people dont matter?

      So Josh is trying hard to break democracy, in order to later participate in democracy….that wont exist.  I’m guessing he hasn’t thought this thru.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Betty Cracker: I get the impression that Trump actually believes in Herrenvolk socialism, while the people like Cotton and Hawley believe in Herrenvolk austerity-kleptocracy. I don’t think they’ll be able to capture the same enthusiasm? Not that Trump isn’t a klepto, but he loves brash redistribution as long as his name is all over it and it goes to the right people.

      @Punchy: if this gambit “works” Nancy Pelosi will be president.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Annie

      Molly Ivins used to say that a successful presidential candidate had to have a touch of Elvis — which I take to mean a kind of charisma that ordinary political figures just don’t have. I think Trump got that Elvis from his celebrity from (1) his self-promotion as a successful businessman – which many of his followers believe he is*, and (2) the long TV run of The Apprentice. None of the other GOPPers have the kind of zing those 2 things created for Trump and I’ve always thought that was a big part of his appeal.
      And even with that he lost the popular vote twice.

      *and yes, I know he wasn’t a success at business. I’m talking about how his supporters view him.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      PJ

      @Brachiator: Trump is the first national politician to overtly embrace white supremacy since George Wallace.  For the people who have been waiting for it, he is their Lord and Savior and there is no other.

      As we have seen, this is not a winning electoral strategy nationally, but combined with voter suppression and other undermining of elections, it can get them very close.

      Reply

