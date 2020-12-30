On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

I look at the last photo and I suddenly believe that spring and summer will be here soon. ~WaterGirl

Karen H

In August of 2019, I spent a few hours at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado as a detour on my way to Taos and Santa Fe. The first sight of the dunes is startling and the photos don’t begin to capture how immense they are.