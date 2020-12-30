On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Karen H
In August of 2019, I spent a few hours at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado as a detour on my way to Taos and Santa Fe. The first sight of the dunes is startling and the photos don’t begin to capture how immense they are.
The approach to the dunes is across the Medano Creek, which was just barely running. In the spring the snow melt causes it to be a fast-flowing stream which makes it popular for water play.
Just a few people to give an idea of the scale of the dunes.
Contrast between the dunes and the surrounding mountains.
Just for fun, I’ve included some photos of the dunes that I converted to black and white and slightly overexposed for effect.
These guys couldn’t have lined up any better if I had asked them to. Sometimes you just get lucky.
A pretty flower outside the visitor center. I have no idea what kind of plant it is, but maybe some of you will know.
