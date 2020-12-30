Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Karen H – Great Sand Dunes National Park

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

I look at the last photo and I suddenly believe that spring and summer will be here soon.  ~WaterGirl

Karen H

In August of 2019, I spent a few hours at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado as a detour on my way to Taos and Santa Fe.  The first sight of the dunes is startling and the photos don’t begin to capture how immense they are.

On The Road - Karen H - Great Sand Dunes National Park 7
Great Sand Dunes National ParkAugust 2, 2019

The approach to the dunes is across the Medano Creek, which was just barely running. In the spring the snow melt causes it to be a fast-flowing stream which makes it popular for water play.

On The Road - Karen H - Great Sand Dunes National Park 6
Great Sand Dunes National ParkAugust 2, 2019

Just a few people to give an idea of the scale of the dunes.

On The Road - Karen H - Great Sand Dunes National Park 5
Great Sand Dunes National ParkAugust 2, 2019

Contrast between the dunes and the surrounding mountains.

On The Road - Karen H - Great Sand Dunes National Park 4
Great Sand Dunes National ParkAugust 2, 2019
On The Road - Karen H - Great Sand Dunes National Park 3
Great Sand Dunes National ParkAugust 2, 2019

Just for fun, I’ve included some photos of the dunes that I converted to black and white and slightly overexposed for effect.

On The Road - Karen H - Great Sand Dunes National Park 2
Great Sand Dunes National ParkAugust 2, 2019
On The Road - Karen H - Great Sand Dunes National Park 1
Great Sand Dunes National ParkAugust 2, 2019

These guys couldn’t have lined up any better if I had asked them to. Sometimes you just get lucky.

On The Road - Karen H - Great Sand Dunes National Park
Great Sand Dunes National Park Visitor CenterAugust 2, 2019

A pretty flower outside the visitor center. I have no idea what kind of plant it is, but maybe some of you will know.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Dan B

      Flower looks like Cleome, a cultivated ornamental.  They’re tall (4′?) and the flower gets more height and cylindrical with a roundish top.

      The dunes look amazing!  We had a “cottage” (slept 16) in a resort from the 1920’s in the woods between some large dunes in Michigan between Benton Harbor and South Haven.  These dunes were only about 150 feet tall and half a mile long, still fun to play on.  And there were cool sand critters like Ant Lions to tease.

    2. 2.

      JanieM

      They’re all interesting, but I like the ones in color better, and the first one best of all. There’s something about the starkness of the landscape, and the colorfulness of the tiny people, that I keep coming back to.

      No idea what the flower is.

      So can someone explain why we saw the hussocks at Mt. St. Helens reseeded and greening up again, while these dunes stay dunes? I mean, my first thought is that it’s so arid, but then, the mountains in the distance have trees, so….?

    3. 3.

      Dan B

      @JanieM: Dunes are caused by high winds that blow the sand so plants cannot get established since it’s moving.  They even blow into the forests that are at their steep backs, engulfing the trees.  Great Sand Dunes is ar a location where the wind is funneled by the mountains in the background.  There’s probably more info on the web.  I’m just working from memory from several decades ago.

      The dunes on the east side of Lake Michigan are from prevailing winds from the west that roar across the prairies and howl across the lake with no resistance.

    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      “Oh, yes. I forgot to tell you. The spice exists on only one planet in the entire universe. A desolate, dry planet with vast deserts. Hidden away within the rocks of these deserts are a people known as the Fremen, who have long held a prophecy that a man would come, a messiah, who would lead them to true freedom. The planet is Arrakis, also known as Dune.”

      I mean…I wasn’t the only one thinking of this right?

    7. 7.

      Dan B

      @JanieM: The Dunes are constantly on the move.  When they stop they get covered in forest.  One of the first colonizers is Sassafras, in Michigan.  They have a running root system that helps anchor them in the sand.

      There are probably similar plants in Colorado – guessing.

    8. 8.

      stinger

      Great photos of a beautiful place. I don’t even want to use the word “stark” because the dunes themselves are alive and constantly moving. The range of natural wonders on this planet, and beyond, that we get to experience through OTR is beyond amazing. Thanks for sharing these pics.

    9. 9.

      BigJimSlade

      Nice pics! Flowers with those hair-like strands are tough to get a good picture of (it helps, of course, that there is a lot of pretty color and action right in the middle)!

    10. 10.

      Dan B

      @Another Scott: Antlions are one strange looking critter.  It’s a blessing to us that they are small.  The jaws are huge and fierce looking.  Their bodies are pudgy and soft sort of wide teardrop shaped.  They need to stay under the sand during the day.  The funnels in the sand makes it easy to find them.  Great video of an ant being snatched.

    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      @Dan B: I don’t know if I’ve ever seen any.  Perhaps they are at Indiana Dunes NP as well.

      From the Science article cited above:

      You’d never know it by looking at the dragonflylike adult antlion, but its wingless larvae—fingernail-size eating machines with huge, poison-filled jaws—build deadly sand traps to capture tiny insects, including ants. Now, scientists know precisely how they do it: As the hapless prey falls into its pit, an antlion at the bottom uses its head to fling a blizzard of sand grains up the funnel-shaped slope, creating a minilandslide that pulls the unfortunate insect to its doom. The pits, scientists say, are feats of engineering—and physics.

      To figure out how the larvae create such effective pitfalls, German scientists used high-speed videography to watch lab-reared antlions ensnare ants and small crickets in small, sand-filled terrariums (see video, above). The researchers then dug their own artificial sand traps and saw that the prey was able to escape out of the pit when a larva wasn’t inside flinging up sand.

      Comparing decades-old biological observations with engineering models, the researchers found that by hurling sand grains, the antlions constantly maintain the pit’s “angle of repose”—the steepest possible angle before the sandy slope starts to slide. The sand storms not only discombobulate prey, but they also maintain the geometry of the sand traps and ensure the antlions don’t get buried themselves, the team reports in a preprint on bioRxiv.

      The new study reveals antlion larvae must constantly maintain their traps to keep them in working order—and to catch enough prey to last the 1 to 3 years before they transform into graceful, less deadly adults.

      A tough life! (But worse for the prey, of course).

      BTW, Karen H, great pictures. Thanks! :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    13. 13.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Ooh! Lovely pictures. And my sympathies for having a name that… well, I once thought “john” was bad because it could refer to a toilet, but these days, that has *nothing* on Karen!

      Also, I’m *not* suggesting you make any changes, but be aware that some people will giggle at the term “water play”; it’s used to refer to certain forms of kink. And, again, I’m not saying avoid it, just, be ready to give a mild scowl, or other appropriate reaction, if someone starts chortling or sniggering, or flat out guffawing. (I feel like I flunked the laughter section of guy school, since I have no idea how to guffaw.)

