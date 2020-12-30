Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – The Great Conjunction

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Last week Jupiter and Saturn appeared in our sky as close as they had in the last 400 years. Conjunctions happen all the time with the Moon, planets, and stars; but what makes this conjunction interesting is Saturn and Jupiter are particularly bright objects. My plan had been to shoot this from one of the hills northeast of downtown LA, using the city as a backdrop. Due to parking and access issues this was a bit of a problem to shoot. I decided(quite at the last minute) to do a test shot the night before the actual conjunction at Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu. The one thing I leaned from this, is that shooting from atop a hill probably wouldn’t be the best place to capture this. So I ended up shooting from the Broadway bridge over the LA River. The only concerns with this location was parking and whether the planets would be sufficiently above the buildings in downtown LA.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Great Conjunction 6
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CADecember 20, 2020

Saturn and Jupiter in the southwestern sky just after sunset.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Great Conjunction 5
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CADecember 20, 2020

The two planets appear just above the lifeguard station.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Great Conjunction 4
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CADecember 20, 2020

Saturn and Jupiter continue their journey towards the west and into the Pacific.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Great Conjunction 3
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CADecember 20, 2020

Looking east, away from the conjunction, with Orion rising over the lights of Los Angeles.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Great Conjunction 2
Los Angeles, CADecember 21, 2020

Saturn and Jupiter over the business district of downtown LA at twilight.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Great Conjunction 1
Los Angeles, CADecember 21, 2020

The conjunction over downtown LA.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Great Conjunction
Los Angeles, CADecember 21, 2020

Landscape shot of the conjunction over downtown LA.

      I’d say the first one is the single best photo of the conjunction I have seen anywhere.
      The ones over LA ain’t bad, either.

