🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Last week Jupiter and Saturn appeared in our sky as close as they had in the last 400 years. Conjunctions happen all the time with the Moon, planets, and stars; but what makes this conjunction interesting is Saturn and Jupiter are particularly bright objects. My plan had been to shoot this from one of the hills northeast of downtown LA, using the city as a backdrop. Due to parking and access issues this was a bit of a problem to shoot. I decided(quite at the last minute) to do a test shot the night before the actual conjunction at Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu. The one thing I leaned from this, is that shooting from atop a hill probably wouldn’t be the best place to capture this. So I ended up shooting from the Broadway bridge over the LA River. The only concerns with this location was parking and whether the planets would be sufficiently above the buildings in downtown LA.