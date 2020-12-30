Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Dec. 29-30

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Dec. 29-30

by

When it is known that actions will have consequences (beyond bragging rights and/or abuse on social media):

Hotel bookings for the three-day New Year weekend had reached 1.8 times of bookings a year earlier as of Dec. 24, but many people were not travelling far, even though plane tickets were nearly 20% cheaper on average, Beijing-based online travel platform Qunar.com said.

“The trend is taking a train to visit cities within the reach of one hour,” the company said…

Around 34 million people will travel by train between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, or 8.5 million people per day, down 6.9% from a year earlier, a China Railway official told reporters on Wednesday.

Huang Li, a white-collar worker in Beijing, said she decided against going to Sanya, on the southern island of Hainan, after the government told people to avoid unnecessary travel.

“I’m not sure if my son would be allowed to attend classes in his kindergarten if we leave Beijing,” said Huang, 40. “Too many uncertainties. We might be asked to do nucleic acid tests.”…

Not unexpected, but still…

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      530 new cases, 964 people hospitalized, 146 patients in the ICU.
      There were 52 more deaths in the past 11 days, for a total of 559.

      34% of the hospital beds are available on average and 30% of the ICU beds.

      8.5% positivity

      I wonder if this is the start of the Christmas cases.

      mrmoshpotato

      It’s not even a botched plan. They just didn’t make a plan. Now Biden will have to clean up the mess.

      Glad Josh acknowledged this.  There was no plan; these murderous bastards.

      rikyrah

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I am glad people are telling the truth. This isn’t incompetence.

      It’s deliberate malice.

      They planned on using the vaccine to punish the Blue States. They were going to recreate the Spring of 2020, with the Hunger Games between the States. Only this time. It wouldn’t be PPE, but vaccine😠😠

