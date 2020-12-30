Biden on the grim winter of Covid: "I know it's hard to hear, but it's the truth. As Roosevelt said, I think the American people can take whatever we tell them if we tell them straight to the shoulder. We need to steel our spines for what's ahead…" pic.twitter.com/FcacrhLQlS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 29, 2020





President-elect Biden sharply criticized the Trump administration's vaccine rollout for failing to live up to its earlier promise of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020. So far, about 2.1 million Americans have received the first dose.https://t.co/bWjvskol8U — NPR (@NPR) December 29, 2020

Not too soon to call it. Trump completely botched the vaccine roll out/distribution plan – the only part of the vaccine effort he and his team had any real control or impact on. It's not even a botched plan. They just didn't make a plan. Now Biden will have to clean up the mess. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 29, 2020

The US had +194,860 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 19.9 million. The 7-day moving average fell slightly to just over 184,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/ixgkpihaHc — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 30, 2020

Last night I checked the US #Covid death toll. I had a story publishing early this morning and wanted to make sure the number I cited was up to date. It was then shy of 335,000. Now 24 hours later, it's north of 338,000. I shudder to think of what January is going to bring. pic.twitter.com/sw5XrQEMmS — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 30, 2020

The head of the US COVID-19 task force, @VP, has been on vacation in Vail the past week. We’re only 10% to the stated goal of 20 million vaccinations by the end of 2020. https://t.co/GlRloEnG13 — Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) December 29, 2020

Speaking of "playing politics," here is Mike Pence casually changing the Trump admin's goal of *vaccinating* 20M people by the end of the year to *distributing* 20M doses of the vaccine by the end of the year. https://t.co/YkaKcLcFYU — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 30, 2020

Here’s the math: If the goal is to reach 80% of Americans vaccinated with a 2-dose #covid19 vaccine, it will take 10 years at our current pace. We are at 1 million vaccinations a week. To get to herd immunity by June 2021, we need to be at 3.5 million vaccinations a day. pic.twitter.com/E78e0xg10z — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 29, 2020

One per thousand Americans have now died from covid-19.

How does that compare with 12 other select countries with >20 million population? pic.twitter.com/lMXLSbOlN1 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 27, 2020

======

Chinese tourists, gripped by coronavirus fears, scale back domestic travel plans https://t.co/4BSaUtTxsX — Jamie Freed (@Jamie_Freed) December 30, 2020



When it is known that actions will have consequences (beyond bragging rights and/or abuse on social media):

… Hotel bookings for the three-day New Year weekend had reached 1.8 times of bookings a year earlier as of Dec. 24, but many people were not travelling far, even though plane tickets were nearly 20% cheaper on average, Beijing-based online travel platform Qunar.com said. “The trend is taking a train to visit cities within the reach of one hour,” the company said… Around 34 million people will travel by train between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, or 8.5 million people per day, down 6.9% from a year earlier, a China Railway official told reporters on Wednesday. Huang Li, a white-collar worker in Beijing, said she decided against going to Sanya, on the southern island of Hainan, after the government told people to avoid unnecessary travel. “I’m not sure if my son would be allowed to attend classes in his kindergarten if we leave Beijing,” said Huang, 40. “Too many uncertainties. We might be asked to do nucleic acid tests.”…

(medical care is not free, or even cheap, for non-singaporeans, btw. but the government here threw tons of resources at treating covid patients, many of whom are migrant laborers, and afaik is not billing them) — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) December 30, 2020

Coronavirus: India confirms six cases of new Covid variant https://t.co/ODdtQd9sup — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 29, 2020

Russia confirmed 26,513 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, putting the total number of reported infections at 3,131,550 https://t.co/hWIBXz6tlb — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 30, 2020

The death toll from #COVID19 in Russia is more than 3 times as high as officially reported, new data show.https://t.co/KNGnC9OZxg — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) December 29, 2020

Britain authorizes Covid vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca. Health authorities are hoping to soon vaccinate a million people per week as the country’s hospitals are overwhelmed by cases of a new, more contagious variant of the virus https://t.co/evEVEpX40f — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 30, 2020

Latin America COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000 as Brazil cases spike https://t.co/ZSL7hzbTIJ pic.twitter.com/pQH9vlV8b0 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2020

======

Britain became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus https://t.co/EL6HKQ7JFk — Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2020

Not unexpected, but still…

California nurse tests positive over a week after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: ABC https://t.co/Iw8uMktQQj pic.twitter.com/F0dihTBBNL — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) December 30, 2020

WHO calls for a major effort to identify COVID19 variants. New variants found in Britain, South Africa & elsewhere apparently are more contagious. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "there will be setbacks & new challenges in the year ahead" pic.twitter.com/cpeGN5V9P3 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 30, 2020

Damaged nerves, scarred lungs, exhausted bodies: Some post-COVID19 patients face a long haul that can last for months. There are still more questions than answers https://t.co/iB6TBNO419 pic.twitter.com/NbOiu1IUG2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 29, 2020

China's Sinopharm says its #coronavirus vaccine is "79% effective." China has been racing against the West to develop its own Covid19 vaccines, with five already in large-scale Phase 3 clinical trials https://t.co/VHe826ZDcw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 30, 2020

======

California has extended its strict stay-at-home orders in areas where ICUs are running out of beds. The governor has warned residents to brace for a “surge on top of a surge” in coronavirus cases from recent holiday travel. https://t.co/SWomScUhxX — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2020

“We’re kind of like a bathtub that’s filling up with water and the drain is blocked,” one hospital executive says. Alabama, long one of the unhealthiest and most impoverished states, has emerged as one of the nation’s most alarming coronavirus hot spots. https://t.co/hboMrzAG31 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2020

Why don’t they make the entire plane out of vaccines https://t.co/m0YVVw2PuD — DSA War Criminal Pardon Caucus (@dnnation) December 30, 2020

Louisiana’s newest Republican member of the U.S. House, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41.https://t.co/LByxWgheaI — The Associated Press (@AP) December 30, 2020

Our economy is vital to future of our state and our country. “So while we’ve been cautious and I think both the state and federal level have taken numerous precautions for COVID-19. We’re now at a place if we do not open our economy we’re in real danger.” pic.twitter.com/g3WKTuwMj2 — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) October 8, 2020

Asked if Letlow had any underlying conditions that would have made his death more likely, Dr. G.E. Ghali said: "None. All COVID related." https://t.co/FkQNNcn3OS — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) December 30, 2020