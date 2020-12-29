Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Shocking, but not surprising

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This really is a full service blog.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

This blog will pay for itself.

Just a few bad apples.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Vaccinated! (Open Thread)

Vaccinated! (Open Thread)

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: ,

VP-Elect Harris got hers today:

Coincidentally, so did my sister (a nurse-anesthetist), who is a huge Kamala Harris fan and was delighted to learn they’d been jabbed on the same day. It’s a load off my mind; I’ve worried about sis and her wife, who is also a frontline healthcare worker. Anyone here get the shot yet?

I reckon my husband and I are way down on the list since we’re middle-aged, in good health and in non-healthcare, naturally socially distanced jobs. That’s as it should be. I hope our elderly relatives are able to get shots relatively soon. It’s been tough keeping them in check.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Elizabelle
  • Eunicecycle
  • Ken
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Punchy
  • rikyrah
  • The Moar You Know
  • TheOtherHank
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Good morning, jackals.

      Looks like President-Elect Joe Biden will speak on COVID at 3:45 p. C-Span will carry it. And they’ve got footage of VP-Elect Harris receiving her COVID vacc.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      I have the luxury of working at home and getting groceries delivered, so I’m not going to get excited about pushing to the front of the line (looking at you, Marco!). Our doctor sent a message yesterday saying don’t call us, we’ll call you, so I have a feeling they’re being harassed.

      Re what you say about keeping your older relatives in check: I’m finding that my friends who are older than me (and that’s old!) are really hard to persuade to act sensibly. They travel, go swimming at the Y, stay overnight in hotels. Okay, they feel they’ve lived their lives so they’re not going to be afraid. What about the health-care workers?

      ETA: I guess having a friend whose wife is a respiratory technician at one of the early hot spots has really sensitized me to this, but you shouldn’t need that to understand it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Eunicecycle

      My daughter, who is an NP at a clinic, is getting hers tomorrow. Not at the huge healthcare system she works for, but at a smaller system where she is a casual employee. She asked me if I thought it was wrong she was getting it at the hospital where she hasn’t had a shift in over 3 months, and I said No! If they’re offering it to casual employees, they want you to have it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      I understand some places have set up websites so you can check how many people are ahead of you on the list. Which reminds me, I haven’t watched Kind Hearts and Coronets for a while…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Moar You Know

      I can’t even discuss the subject rationally at this point.  Good for Kamala I guess.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      I hope 46 and MVP’s spouses and other close family members (plus any housekeepers or other regular household staff) are also being vaccinated right now. Plus the crew working with them on the transition. Not that I expect that to be publicized.

      I want a wall of safety around them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.