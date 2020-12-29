VP-Elect Harris got hers today:

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/vAgQ7xCufl — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 29, 2020

Coincidentally, so did my sister (a nurse-anesthetist), who is a huge Kamala Harris fan and was delighted to learn they’d been jabbed on the same day. It’s a load off my mind; I’ve worried about sis and her wife, who is also a frontline healthcare worker. Anyone here get the shot yet?

I reckon my husband and I are way down on the list since we’re middle-aged, in good health and in non-healthcare, naturally socially distanced jobs. That’s as it should be. I hope our elderly relatives are able to get shots relatively soon. It’s been tough keeping them in check.

Open thread!