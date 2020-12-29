Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Biden, Once Again, Forced to Clean Up After the GOP Death Cultists

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Biden, Once Again, Forced to Clean Up After the GOP Death Cultists

Per the Washington Post:

With less than a month before Inauguration Day, Biden has been laying the groundwork for how to tackle the gargantuan twin challenges that he will face as soon as he assumes the presidency — ending the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding the economy. He has steadily filled vacancies in his Cabinet and in senior positions in his government, which will take over at noon on Jan. 20.

He has been met with remarkable resistance from Trump, who has refused to concede the election and has continued attempting to overturn the results. Trump blocked any transition efforts outright for more than two weeks before relenting, at least initially. He has declined to say whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration, and the incoming team planning the event assumes he will not…

On Monday, Trump continued to tweet conspiracy theories about the election — at one point retweeting a view that opponents were guilty of “treason” — and spent much of the day at his private golf club in Florida.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris attended a virtual briefing with 15 national security and foreign policy advisers, including several would-be Cabinet nominees. In comments that followed, Biden said the advisers told him that many of the agencies critical to national security have sustained “enormous damage” during the Trump administration.

“Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity and in morale, in the policy processes that have atrophied or have been sidelined, in the disrepair of our alliances . . . in the general disengagement from the world,” Biden said. “And all of that makes it harder for our government to protect the American people, to defend our vital interests in a world where threats are constantly evolving and our adversaries are constantly adapting.”…

Biden said Monday that most government agencies have shown “exemplary cooperation” with his transition team, especially given the challenges of the pandemic and the Trump administration’s effort to stall conversations, but that his staffers have encountered “obstruction from political leadership” when they could not afford to waste any time. He noted that four years ago, he and then-President Barack Obama gave the incoming Trump-Pence administration “access to all that we had.”

In raising concerns about the transition, Biden was careful to distinguish between political appointees in the agencies and the career professionals who he said had cooperated fully…

Recounting his successful efforts to help get the Recovery Act passed in 2009, Biden pointedly said, “I’m going to say something outrageous. I’m not bad at this because people know whatever I tell them, I will do. I’ll keep my word.” But Biden knows his policy agenda won’t be to everyone’s liking. Some of those folks are unreachable.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not going to get, you know, anyone, from the Proud Boys to some of our really, really strident Republicans, 20 of whom I’m told in the Senate don’t want to vote for anything. … I’m not going to get those folks,” Biden admitted before adding, “I don’t have to get those folks, I don’t think.” For the president-elect, it’s all about making the case.

“I think there’s a case that can be made that demonstrates that everything from racial equity to environmental progress to plain old jobs can be had in a way that everybody can sign on to,” said Biden, who knows that all of his goals won’t be easy to attain. The difficulty doesn’t bother him in the least. “It’s the only reason I ran,” Biden said…

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Don’t get me wrong, I’m not going to get, you know, anyone, from the Proud Boys to some of our really, really strident Republicans, 20 of whom I’m told in the Senate don’t want to vote for anything. … I’m not going to get those folks,”

      Already admitting failure.

      Great snippets, AL.  I wish I had heard Biden live.  Saw someone on MJ this morning complaining about Biden’s messaging about the stimulus check.  Pissed me off that people don’t recognize that he knows what he’s doing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I’ve said this before, but I continue to love the fact that Trump made a bunch of stupid demands on the stimulus, and all of that has been ignored except for the $2000 checks.

      I took a negotiation course once that was three hours long, and one of the points they made sure to cover was that you never offer a laundry list of demands and concessions, because the other side will simply accept the concessions  and ignore the rest.

      The course was not entitled Art of the Deal though.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      As a general matter, I disagree with the internet consensus that leadership always means getting on the soapbox and rousing the masses.  Sometimes it does mean stepping back and giving other people space to do the work.  But that makes criticism more complicated, and less tweetable.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Sometimes it also means stepping back and letting your opponents punch themselves in their faces. I’m looking forward to that!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anne Laurie

      @oatler.: From what I’m seeing, Senator Sanders may finally have found his niche…

      Source close to Sanders says he had Georgia runoffs on his mind. This will keep Senate and Loeffler/Perdue in D.C. during holiday week and focus campaigns around $2,000 checks that Warnock/Ossoff are pushing for— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 29, 2020

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: leadership always means getting on the soapbox and rousing the masses.

      I hate that rah rah bullshit, but it feels like most people eat it up.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      In the NDAA override vote yesterday evening, 66 Republicans voted to sustain trump’s veto, compared to 40 who voted against the bill earlier this month. On the Democratic side, 20 voted to sustain the veto, compared to 37 who voted against the bill originally.

      My understanding is that the Corporate Transparency Act contained in the NDAA will apply to existing corporations, not just new ones. I’m hoping this law will hit trump where it hurts.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Media respite FYI.

      Coming on Friday to Netflix; looks as if could be fun (although expect something like 70% of the cultural references will sail right over this gray Western head), Whatever Happened to Mr. Cha? ArticleTrailer

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @Geminid:  The NDAA also included language barring further withdrawals  of U.S. troops from Germany. The trump administration announced plans this summer to remove 12,000 of the 36,500 troops stationed in Germany, furthering it’s policy of weakening NATO.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      CW for the past four years has been that Republicans in Congress are afraid of Trump and do whatever he says. Nonsense. Aside from the racism Trump has never had a policy agenda. He just wants to maximize attention.

      Whatever has come out of the Senate is McConnell’s agenda, not Trump’s. Trump usually went along since he frankly didn’t care, and when he didn’t he ended up being the one to back down.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      because the other side will simply accept the concessions  and ignore the rest.

      The course was not entitled Art of the Deal though.

      The Kremlin’s Bitch of the Dumbass

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PsiFighter37

      Curious as to who Biden has in mind for CIA and AG – seem to be the 2 most conspicuous posts he has not yet announced nominees for. My hunch: if Democrats win both GA seats, he will nominate Yates; if they do not, he will nominate Jones (for the AG seat). I suspect he is having trouble with CIA because the left continues to make noise about anything that stuff Obama or Bush may have done that they do not like. Michael Morell would have been a perfectly fine director and would have had the respect of the folks working there. Why he was torpedoed, I am not sure I understand fully.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      @sab: CW for the past four years has been that Republicans in Congress are afraid of Trump and do whatever he says. Nonsense.

      I think this is true when it comes to the “culture war” issues like racism. When it comes to policy, if Republicans disagree with Trump  (like the $600 checks, or the defense bill) they don’t have any trouble at all going against him.

      Reply

