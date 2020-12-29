Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

This blog will pay for itself.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

No one could have predicted…

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Lighten up, Francis.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Thank the Gods for Nancy Smash

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Thank the Gods for Nancy Smash

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

While #MoscowMitch continues his career as a sabateur — more on that later — I’m grateful, again, that we have Speaker Pelosi as an example of how legislating can be done…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Achrachno
  • Baud
  • debbie
  • dr. bloor
  • HinTN
  • Ian
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JMG
  • John Revolta
  • lamh36
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • Suzanne
  • TS (the original)
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      I’m going to avoid political Twitter for the next several hours while The Roses tell us how Pelosi fucked up and needs to be taken behind the barn and shot so Ilhan Omar can take her rightful seat at the head of the House.

      ETA: Mitch is going to have a lot less fun next term once Trump leaves DC and leaves him with nothing to hide behind.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JMG

      Because of our dreadful civics education, even some of the most politically aware people I know have no idea what a legislative leader does. There are plenty of Democrats with post-grad degrees who basically have the same idea of politics as Trump — the leader’s job is to go on TV and bloviate. Pelosi is a superb cat herder. Due to the nature of the Democratic coalition, that’s what its legislative leaders have to be.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      @Baud: They inhabit my doggo and kitteh feeds, but that’s largely a demilitarized zone.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      John Revolta

      Yertle’s plan is obviously to stick a poison pill in the bill, send it back to the House and when they turn it down and the clock runs out let the MSM blame “Congress” or worse, “Pelosi” for killing Trump’s $2000 gift to Americans. Either that or let the Senate vote on it as is but hand out enough Golden Tickets to the Repubs (e.g. Loeffler, Perdue) that need them and then kill it outright.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      @Yutsano:

      How do you figure? Saunders wanted to hold the NDAA hostage until the stimulus went through. McConnell will eat him for breakfast for “toying with our military.”

      Each of the three things should be submitted and voted on separately. Enough of the political mis-maneuvering.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Yutsano:

      Nothing weird is happening. Hawley is trying to distinguish himself in a crowded a GOP presidential field, so he’s toying with populism.

      It’s no different than W’s compassionate conservativism.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I can’t see the Trumphumpers going for Josh Hawley. He’s terrible, but he’s not obnoxious enough.

      I really don’t know who the heir to Trump is.

      If the GOP was smart, they’d go with Kasich or Hogan. But they aren’t smart.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dr. bloor

      @Suzanne: I’d guess Cotton, Noem, and Haley are the ones to beat out of the gate in ’24.  They’re all idiotic nihilists, but with enough meat on the bones for the punditubbies to fawn over and prop up.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      This excerpt from an essay in the New York Review of Books should appear in every obituary of Mitch McConnell:

       

      If the US has someone whom historians will look back on as the gravedigger of American democracy, it is Mitch McConnell. He stoked the hyperpolarization of American politics to make the Obama presidency as dysfunctional and paralyzed as he possibly could. As with parliamentary gridlock in Weimar, congressional gridlock in the US has diminished respect for democratic norms, allowing McConnell to trample them even more… Like Hitler’s conservative allies, McConnell and the Republicans have prided themselves on the early returns on their investment in Trump.

       

      h/t https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/10/5/17940610/trump-hitler-history-historian

      The original NYRB essay is locked behind a paywall

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dr. bloor: I can’t think like a Republican, but at a guess I’d put Hawley at the front of the pack, in part because he actually will look like a normal person on a stage with Cruz and Cotton. I also wonder if Christie will take another run at it

      ETA: I would bet on Somebody/Haley as the Rs ’24 ticket. I don’t think they’d actually give her the top spot.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @dr. bloor: I might agree with you. But I don’t know. A cohort of Trump’s diehards are going to go back to not voting if he’s not on the ballot, and I don’t know if there’s a winning GOP coalition without him. I don’t see someone like Nikki Haley activating them. Cotton isn’t mean enough. And Kristi Noem doesn’t strike me as smart enough to be ruthless. Dollar Store Sarah Palin, indeed, and FSM knows she didn’t stick.

      I bet someone new comes along.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      @dr. bloor:

      Mitch is going to have a lot less fun next term once Trump leaves DC and leaves him with nothing to hide behind.

      Next term, I hope the Democratic Senate majority leader can tell Moscow Mitch to sit down and shut his fascist turtle yap.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ian

      Well if we are going out on a limb and guessing- I will say marjorie taylor greene for 24.

      As for Mrs. Smash, she is always underrated by prognosticators, haters, and critics.  Day in, day out, for the last sixteen years the woman has been the most influential Democratic figure in this country.  And she does it well.  All her critics can utter the words “Speaker Tim Ryan” or “Speaker Kevin McCarthy”.  Which three words sound better?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Yutsano

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:  Hawley might be latching on to the Dolt45 base but that only works for him if he also objects on Jan 6th. Cotton has the charisma of wet cotton. Rafael is, well, Rafael. Noem has little national profile outside hardcore wingnut circles. And let’s not forget Uday and Qusay and Ivanka! I honestly don’t know who’s going to win that race.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      TS (the original)

      @dr. bloor:

      ETA: Mitch is going to have a lot less fun next term once Trump leaves DC and leaves him with nothing to hide behind.

      He had lots of “fun” for the last two years of the Obama administration. This will be the same if he still controls the senate. He has never hidden – is always up there thinking it is fun to treat democratic Presidents as having zero rights.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I think Hawley speaks their language, Haley too. I most emphatically do not, so I’m guessing. I don’t know if Christie could pull it off. As somebody once said of the bible thumpers’ distrust of John McCain in spite of his voting history, he gives off the vibe of someone who spends Sunday morning reading the New York Times instead of going to church.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: White evangelicals love Cotton and Hawley, yeah. But a n important slice of Trump voters are not especially religious, not especially educated, and are just angry as hell. I’m talking about the real cult of personality people. The evangelicals are hypocritical and transactional. They’ll go to whomever looks like the biggest fish at the moment. But the hardcore Trump people…. I don’t know who they will circle around.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dr. bloor

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      You might be right, but some dumbfuck out there is going to see Cotton’s languid manner, Adam’s apple, and “plainspoken” manner and compare him to Abe Lincoln.  Book it.

      @Suzanne:

      I think Noem is plenty ruthless, but she might not be subtle enough.  You might well be right about someone new, however.  Time for the Republicans to have their Jimmy Carter moment.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Nicole

      It’s kind of cool, knowing we’re here in real time seeing one of the great Speakers of the House. Pelosi is a giant.

      I read a great piece some years back that pointed out one way you could tell how much she scares Republicans is that they refer to her by her last name, not just her first. Good. Trump tried, but “Nancy” didn’t catch on. Good. They should be scared.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Yutsano: I have a hard time imagining Exurban White Man turning out to vote for Boardroom Barbie’s carefully cultivated if very shallow act, with all the barely reheated corporate and pop-psych jargon from professional women’s empowerment seminar held in 1997, but again, Republicans have only become a bigger mystery in the trump years. I could see Fredo maybe pulling it off in MT or WT, as people used to speculate, but in the last few weeks people are talking about him setting up in Florida, so I guess I’m right back at upside-down shrug emoji

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Nicole:

      Trump tried, but “Nancy” didn’t catch on. 

      Her own name as a means to insult her didn’t catch on.  Weird.  😁

      I guess that happens with a stupid stupid Soviet shitpile mobster manbaby coining nicknames like an assclown.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Nicole: I’ll never forget her utterly sincere look of contempt when a reporter asked her if she had heard trump had a nickname for her. “Who cares?” Her contempt was for trump, but also the reporter.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dr. bloor

      @TS (the original): All true, maybe I’m just hoping the calculus is a little different this time around.  Since Obama, he’s bared his ass for Trump (and his own agenda) in a way that no one in their right minds can ignore.*  He also has a bunch of Senate seats to deal with in ’22, and maybe his caucus won’t be quite so malleable this cycle.

       

      *Yes, I know that constitutes a sliver of the Republican party.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      lamh36

      JIC anyone think the stories about hospitals in LA are “fake news” or stretching the truth…

      I just heard this from a friend of mine who’s works in the lab at a big hospital in LA when I asked her if her hospital was experiencing the same thing

      <blockquote><strong>Yup our intranet says we are SEVERELY overcrowded. And that is because there are already disaster area tents at the ER entrance for the over flow</strong></blockquote>

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.