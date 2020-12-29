Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite: Magnets!

My brother the magpie sent me this old clip of Richard Feynman explaining that explaining why magnets repel or attract each other is not at all a simple matter:

 

I saw this aeons ago, and had forgotten it, and am very glad to reencounter it.

Respite: Magnets!

Because 2020, I can’t help hearing our current predicament in Feynman’s discussion of the vast substructure of shared knowledge required to make even simple communication possible.  A big part of the Trumpist take over of the GOP–and much of America–has turned on destroying even the possibility of am agreed baseline for reality.

In Feynman’s metaphor, it is as if half of the country are aliens, and have no idea what, say, “shall” means in the sentence, “The President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted.”

So there’s that: we’re living with Vogons.

But this is supposed to be a respite–so just enjoy the listening for a few minutes of very smart talk. It’s a relief, or at least it is so for me, to be asked to think in the company of a virtuoso at that craft.

ETA: I should add: Feynman was a very smart guy, but not an exemplary one, in particular in ways that also bear on 2020.  His treatment of women as documented in his own memoirs was awful–and his doing so as a Caltech professor created conditions in which female students would have had no doubt about their status and function in the mind of the most famous star in the department.

Elite science as an enterprise has long had this problem.  In the last few years some of the most egregious of the misogyny and abuse has been exposed, but the job is very far from done. Which means that the above isn’t intended to celebrate Feynman as an avatar of reason. Take what he says for what it is: an elegant, accessible bit of teaching (his reputation turns almost as much on his being one of the legendary teachers of physics as on his genuinely important contributions to physics itself), and do not see the whole of the artist in his art.

Back to your regularly scheduled programming:

Image: Raphael, School of Athens, 1511

 

 

 

 

 

    34Comments

    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Feynman was a master at explaining physics. His little book on QED is a revelation.

      Speaking of rich monsters destroying the commonweal, ProPublica on public beach loss in Hawaii:

      Hawaii’s beaches are owned by the public, and the government is required to preserve them. So years ago, officials adopted a “no tolerance” policy toward new seawalls, which scientists say are the primary cause of coastal erosion.

      But over the past two decades, oceanfront property owners across the state have used an array of loopholes in state and county laws to get around that policy, armoring their own properties at the expense of the environment and public shoreline access.

      Government officials have granted more than 230 environmental exemptions to owners of homes, hotels and condos, according to records compiled by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and ProPublica. Those exemptions have allowed property owners to keep old seawalls in place, build new ones and install mounds of emergency sandbags along the beaches.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      I think it was Feynman who said that his criterion for whether we understand something, is whether he can explain it to a high school student.  Maybe he said sixth grader: I forget.  But it was a really, really high bar.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      West of the Rockies

      Curiously, this is the first time I’ve heard Feynman’s voice.  I had read Surely, You’re Joking Mr. Feynman, but never encountered an interview. I was surprised by that NY (Brooklyn?) accent.   I wonder how he and Oppenheimer got on.  Feynman strikes me as prickly.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      That was honestly fascinating, thank you for sharing! Small world, too–just yesterday, my mom and I were talking about some notable alumni (as they’re termed on Wikipedia) from her high school, Far Rockaway HS, and Feynman was the first one she mentioned. (Not at the same time, obvs, he was born 3 decades before her.)

      Bernie Madoff went there, too. Slightly less illustrious.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      arrieve

      It turns out I needed a little Feynman — his obvious delight in questioning how things work and refusal to dumb down his answers seems even more remarkable these days. I think I’ll go find some more videos.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      Feynman’s gift was being able to explain abstruse subjects by referencing things people might already be familiar with, and demonstrating when possible (like when he dunked the O-ring in ice water).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tom Levenson

      @Roger Moore: Never met Feynman, myself. Did meet Gell-Mann. Asked him a dumb question as a middle schooler a couple-three years after his Nobel, and then, ~15 years later, had a bit of conversation with him as a young science journalist. Nice man, at least to me. (I don’t believe he suffered fools gladly, and I was surely a fool both times, but he was kind enough in brief encounters.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Chetan Murthy: When I was a physics major** I heard that sort of statement attributed to an unnamed French mathematician or physicist*** living about the time of the Revolution – that he never felt he understood a result unless he could walk out into the street & stop the first passerby & explain it to him in a way he could understand.

      ** Back when “best by” dates on canned goods were in Roman numerals…or maybe cuneiform, I forget…

      ***One of the La’s, or maybe Le’s…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      different-church-lady

      VOGON CAPTAIN: “So what you’re saying is that I write poetry vote for Trump because underneath my mean callous heartless exterior I really just want to be… loved understood. Is that right?'”

      FORD: “Well, ummm… I mean yes! Don’t we all, deep down…”

      VOGON CAPTAIN: “Wrong! You’re completely wrong! I just vote for Trump to throw my mean callous heartless exterior into sharp relief!”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      VeniceRiley

      Didn’t Caltech release Fenyman’s physics lectures for free a few years back? I had a friend say they helped her not fail out of physics at Bryn Mawr.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      different-church-lady

      Also: that’s a lot of words to say children reliably figure out you can respond to any answer with “Why?”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      Your ETA is a good one. Physics as a field of inquiry has been especially bad to girls and women as students and as professionals. It’s a huge blot on the field.

      My J could give many, many examples… :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kent

      As a HS physics teacher I have a bunch of these sorts of physics videos bookmarked for use in class.

      My favorite is actually famous former MIT Physics professor Walter Lewan who has a bunch of MIT Physics 101 lectures on YouTube.  The best one is his classic lecture on the science of rainbows.  He has mad chalkboard skills.

      https://youtu.be/iKUSWJWMSk4

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Kent: Anybody here take E&M with F. Barry Dunning at Rice ?  This was in the mid-80s.  Man, that guy had *mad* chalkboard skillz.  We used to count ’em during the one-hour lecture and I remember some impressive totals.  Maybe …. 40+  full boards?  The man was a demon.  Also, excellent teacher.  Eeeeexxcellent teacher.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Poe Larity

      If magnets really worked, we’d have fusion already.

      Particularly confusing since some flat earthers think satellites stay in space by magnetism.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Miss Bianca

      @Cameron: Oh, my God. See, I’d actually try to *arrange* for a fox hunt to crash my funeral, if I could

      Note to self: Have to arrange to die sometime between September and the end of March…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      prostratedragon

      @VeniceRiley:  I had a similar experience to your friend. Mulling over Feynman’s lectures on Maxwell’s equations made Resnick and Halliday problems much easier to break down and I wound up doing ok.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dmsilev

      I should add: Feynman was a very smart guy, but not an exemplary one, in particular in ways that also bear on 2020. His treatment of women as documented in his own memoirs was awful–and his doing so as a Caltech professor created conditions in which female students would have had no doubt about their status and function in the mind of the most famous star in the department.

      Yeah, there’s a lot of truth to this. A couple of years ago, we had a celebration of the centennial of Feynman’s birth, and while most of that was a celebration, it was gratifying (maybe not the right word) to see that his less-exemplary aspects were also mentioned.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      cmorenc

      @Another Scott:

      Hawaii’s beaches are owned by the public, and the government is required to preserve them. So years ago, officials adopted a “no tolerance” policy toward new seawalls, which scientists say are the primary cause of coastal erosion.

      But over the past two decades, oceanfront property owners across the state have used an array of loopholes in state and county laws to get around that policy, armoring their own properties at the expense of the environment and public shoreline access.

      The counter-productive destructive effects of hardened seawalls on the rest of a beach is even more dramatic on the barrier islands along the east coast of the US, since these islands are essentially just big piles of sand unsecured by any bedrock near the surface, and easily eroded by ocean currents and wave energy.  What essentially happens is the wave energy gets deflected by the seawall, and re-focuses (and amplifies) the energy from the wave action on the adjacent unprotected beachfront on either side of the seawall – causing accelerated erosion at & past both ends of it.  This effect is easy to see after a tropical storm at the ocean-ward end of public access boardwalks out to a beach, which typically cross the oceanfront dune line and end in a set of steps or ramps to descend to beach level.  The dune will be significantly eroded back  10-15 ft adjacent to either side of the staircase or ramp, because the hard stair structure thus deflects and concentrates wave energy and currents to either side.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      @Baud:

      Fucking magnets, how do they work?

      Because Quantum.

      (in the video, Feynman mentions “all the spins of the iron atoms line up”. Following his theme, _why_ do they all line up? Because  of quantum mechanics and the various rules that we’ve managed to figure out about how atoms and their parts work)

      Reply

