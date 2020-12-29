Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Mission Accomplished!

Han shot first.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Shocking, but not surprising

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

This blog will pay for itself.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – Mike in Oly – Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Mike in Oly

Washington State is rife with incredible natural wonders, but one of the more iconic ones is Mt. St. Helens. It’s eruption in 1980 killed dozens, affected tens of thousands and fascinated millions. It was a boon to science as well, offering a smorgasbord of data in its wake, and remains a focus of study today. Just a couple hours drive for me, it is a favorite destination for day hikes and photography, and to take out-of-town visitors. Here are a selection of photos I’ve taken there over the years.

 

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument 6
Mt. St. Helens, WA

A view from the Hummocks trail. One of my favorite hikes in the area, it is only 3 miles and covers some really interesting terrain and offers nice views of the mountain.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument 7
Mt. St. Helens, WA

Another shot from the Hummocks trail. The hummocks are a landform that used to be the mountain. They are the mass that was blown off and landed here so everything growing on them has colonized new ground.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument 4
Mt. St. Helens, WA

St. Helens shrouded in fog.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument 5
Mt. St. Helens, WA

A view from above the Toutle river. You can see all the material that is still being moved downstream by water. A process that has just begun and will continue for centuries. Mitigation efforts have been made to try and keep a flood of loose material from hitting the Columbia River and disrupting shipping lanes, but it is only a matter of time before mother nature has her way.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument 2
Mt. St. Helens, WA

The wildflowers here are lovely. Not as profuse as the meadows of Rainier, but just as welcome with their splashes of color amidst the rubble.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument 3
Mt. St. Helens, WA

Along with the plants returning, the animals have also come back. Pikas are at home anywhere there is a rocky slope and plenty of wildflowers to harvest for hay.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument 1
Mt. St. Helens, WA

Beaver have moved in and created ponds, offering new types of habitat for other animals and plants.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Mt. St. Helens National Volcanic Monument
Mt. St. Helens, WA

It is fascinating to see new biomes take over where once ancient forests stood. Their bones are still visible and the scars on the land abound while nature creates fresh life to fill the space created by the destruction.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BigJimSlade
  • JanieM
  • Wapiti

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      JanieM

      Stunning set.

      Especially: thanks thanks for giving us a taste of the varied ways in which the area is evolving in the aftermath of the eruption. It makes me remember an exchange I had once with some people who wanted to get a group together and go plant trees after a fire, I think it was in in Yellowstone. Even by the time they were talking about it, the land was regenerating (for lack of a better word) without our “help.”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Wapiti

      We went to Mount St. Helens in 2002 or 2003. It was interesting as we drove in we could see new growth and realize that we had passed into the blast area where the previous trees had been blown down. The visitors center was well worth the visit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.