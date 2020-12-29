On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Let’s give a warm welcome to a first-time submitter this morning! ~WaterGirl
Kody Kastel
Here are some California photos from as far down as Laguna Beach all the way up to San Fransisco, and everywhere in between!
Coastline arial view of Laguna beach.
Coastline shot of Big Sur.
Golden Gate Bridge from the water.
Long exposure shot of traffic going around the mountains in Malibu from Deer Creek Road.
This photo was taken hidden in the California mountains surrounded by farming land. As you’re driving along you come across a rock covered makeshift parking lot you can park at and admire the landscape. A short walk from the makeshift parking lot you find this (long exposure) view of Grimes Canyon.
All the best skater come to this iconic skate park to ride. Caught one of them mid trick in the air!
Shot of me from a tripod I set up. My background is a colorful spiral parking garage!
Portrait shot of model in downtown LA. Lower grand gives off both a great light from above as well as darker tones to work with from below!
