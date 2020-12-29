Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Kody Kastel – California Photos

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Let’s give a warm welcome to a first-time submitter this morning!  ~WaterGirl

Kody Kastel

Here are some California photos from as far down as Laguna Beach all the way up to San Fransisco, and everywhere in between!

On The Road - Kody Kastel - California Photos 7
Laguna Beach December 1, 2020

Coastline arial view of Laguna beach.

On The Road - Kody Kastel - California Photos 6
Big Sur, CaliforniaOctober 6, 2020

Coastline shot of Big Sur.

On The Road - Kody Kastel - California Photos 5
San FransiscoOctober 14, 2020

Golden Gate Bridge from the water.

On The Road - Kody Kastel - California Photos 4
Deer Creek Road, Malibu.December 15, 2020

Long exposure shot of traffic going around the mountains in Malibu from Deer Creek Road.

On The Road - Kody Kastel - California Photos 3
Grimes CanyonOctober 21, 2020

This photo was taken hidden in the California mountains surrounded by farming land. As you’re driving along you come across a rock covered makeshift parking lot you can park at and admire the landscape. A short walk from the makeshift parking lot you find this (long exposure) view of Grimes Canyon.

On The Road - Kody Kastel - California Photos 2
Venice Beach Skate ParkOctober 29, 2020

All the best skater come to this iconic skate park to ride. Caught one of them mid trick in the air!

On The Road - Kody Kastel - California Photos 1
Downtown LAAugust 11, 2020

Shot of me from a tripod I set up. My background is a colorful spiral parking garage!

On The Road - Kody Kastel - California Photos
Lower Grand Downtown LANovember 24, 2020

Portrait shot of model in downtown LA. Lower grand gives off both a great light from above as well as darker tones to work with from below!

