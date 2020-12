We have tentative plans for two Balloon Juice to celebrate the new year.

– New Year’s Eve on 12/31/2020 – 7-9 pm (Eastern)

– New Year’s Day on 1/1/2021 – 3:30 – 5:30 pm (Eastern)

Is there interest? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to attend, please also send me an email that includes both your name and your BJ nym, and I will reply with the link and other info.