lmao this place is gonna go broke so fast https://t.co/uomV31Yw31
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 28, 2020
However, the NYTimes, armored in its impenetrable smugness, continues to insist that only Repubs deserve to hold office:
Did the NYT complain about the experience of Tommy Tuberville? Donald Trump? Madison Cawthorn? https://t.co/tICAIWnmdn
— staying home stan account 🌋🎄 (@Convolutedname) December 28, 2020
I assume you opposed Tommy Tuberville, whose main accomplishment was losing winnable games? https://t.co/Zwz3ahmGGX
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) December 28, 2020
No, see, only Democrats can have a "thin resumes"; Republicans are "political outsiders". It's very different
— yarrriv (@yarrriv) December 28, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings