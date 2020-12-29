Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

What fresh hell is this?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wetsuit optional.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

No one could have predicted…

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

This blog goes to 11…

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Late Night Open Thread: The Truest Concession

However, the NYTimes, armored in its impenetrable smugness, continues to insist that only Repubs deserve to hold office:

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      what’s on  Mrs Sprecher’s resumé?

      as for trump properties, I’m schadenfreudische with anticipation (I’m sure the Germans have a single portmanteau about eight feet long for that) is the drop in renewals of membership for Mar-A-Lago

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I read one of those “Millennials are killing” articles a couple of years ago, and it was about country clubs. Apparently the industry can’t figure out why young people aren’t joining them. I can’t imagine paying like $50K to hang out with Republicans. And Mar-a-Lago?! Lord have mercy. There is a long, long list of places I’d prefer to be. It *might* include jail.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kent

      @Suzanne: @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I read one of those “Millennials are killing” articles a couple of years ago, and it was about country clubs. Apparently the industry can’t figure out why young people aren’t joining them. I can’t imagine paying like $50K to hang out with Republicans. And Mar-a-Lago?! Lord have mercy. There is a long, long list of places I’d prefer to be. It *might* include jail.

      Country Clubs….shudder.

      We lived in Waco TX for 13 years while my wife was in her medical residency and then her early part of her career. So we got invited to a LOT of events at the local country club. Because where else do rich old doctors hold events?

      If I have to look at another plate of warmed-over prime rib with a baked potato at one of those events I will gag. So glad to be out of Texas and away from that. And yes, even young TX doctors had no use for country clubs. Too busy for that shit honestly.  Unless you are a hard-core golfer it isn’t worth it.  And those who are usually buy into golf communities with their own courses so they don’t need the country club course down the road.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @Kent: I hate golf. I’ve done it twice, was terrible both times, and I should learn so that I can participate in the occasional business event…. but then I remember that I’d rather scrub my toilet.
      It seems like the kind of thing that old people do. I don’t know anyone under 50 who lives in a golf community or has a country club membership.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      @mrmoshpotato: Hahaha. Back in AZ, a bunch of the golf courses were going out of business. So much opportunity for development, but the neighbors wouldn’t be happy!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @mrmoshpotato: I tell ya country clubs and cemeteries are the biggest waste of prime real estate. Buncha dead people! – Al Czervik

      @Suzanne: Marjorie Merriweather Post was an interesting person, but that is one butt ugly place. She left it to the government, and they gave it back to the family cause it was useless and expensive to maintain.. Too bad she didn’t leave the land to some kind of nature conservancy. Could’ve been an alligator refuge

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Oracle of Solace

      So Republicans much more often than not lose federal elections to control Congress and the presidency, they don’t run on their policies because their policies are cartoonishly evil, and they are an openly authoritarian ethno-nationalist party that represents only a minority of Americans, yet the Failing New York Times tells us it’s the Democrats who are running the weird outlier candidates. Huh.

      Reply

