Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

How has Obama failed you today?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The revolution will be supervised.

The willow is too close to the house.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We have all the best words.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Too inconsequential to be sued

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Wetsuit optional.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

This is a big f—–g deal.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Shocking, but not surprising

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Fuck It, I Can’t Top This

Fuck It, I Can’t Top This

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

I was going to write a post about entitled while male economists and found this while googling for pictures of Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Summers (which exist, btw).  Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • dfh
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Hoodie
  • laura
  • M31
  • Mary G
  • ns
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • ruemara
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      ruemara

      *looks at this headline a few times*

      As a booby-American, I support the rights of other boobied-Americans to serve their spawn in the manner they prefer with proper facilities..

      Reply
    2. 2.

      laura

      From just the looks of that feller I’m going to assume that the “property rights” are a man’s as has been the tradition since for fucking ever.           I’d appreciate being proven wrong.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Another example of the tragedy of the commons.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      M31

      why are so many white men just not OK?

      I was trying to think of a parody of that but I just can’t top it.

      “WHERE ARE THE FREE TAMPONS FOR MEN?”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      ns

      There’s a debate about breastfeeding?

      Coase’s theorem is some of the most pernicious BS in all of econ, but it explains the breastfeeding “debate” well:

      Person A: your breasts are visual externalities that I find negative

      Person B: Go fuck yourself

      No need for regulation or torts, the parties worked it out just fine on their own.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @laura:  Unfortunately (or, probably, fortunately), I couldn’t read his almost certainly very enlightening commentary, since it’s behind a paywall.   Apparently, he’s going to mansplain the decision by a Chik-fil-A in Fargo to eject a nursing mom, which is in conflict with a ND law giving mothers the right to breastfeed in public.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      Okay……..I had to look this up because I was like please tell me this chode is not claiming property rights over his (fake) wife’s breasts. Apparently it’s from a couple years ago about Chick-Fil-A, home of the homophobic chicken sandwich, kicking out a woman who was breastfeeding.

      The author is predictably mealy-mouthed about it, insisting he totes supports breastfeeding but also SLIPPERY SLOPE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Fuck him and the gay-bashing chickens

      ETA: It’s not paywalled for me, for some reason, but here it is in all its glory:

      The decision made by the management of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Fargo to eject a breastfeeding mother has caused some controversy in the region. That, in turn, has inspired some scrutiny of state law which gives mothres the right to breastfeed in public.

      The statute, enshrined in section 23-12-16 of the North Dakota Century Code, is pretty simple. “If the woman acts in a discreet and modest manner, a woman may breastfeed her child in any location, public or private, where the woman and child are otherwise authorized to be,” it reads.
      But for all its simplicity, it’s problematic in a couple of ways.
      Using words like “discreet” and “modest” make the law all but useless. After all, whose definition of modest should we use?
      Mine?
       
      Yours?
      Your grandmother’s?
      But the larger issue is that the law grants the right to breastfeed on private property, and that’s probably a bridge too far. When I was reading about the controversy from the incident at Chick-fil-A, I wondered why people were invoking this state law at all.
      After all, if a private person wants someone removed from their private property, the reason for the removal shouldn’t matter.
      I should say, at this juncture, that I’m a supporter of breastfeeding. Those who get up in arms because a mother might expose her breast while feeding her child in public are obnoxious and juvenile. I would be critical of any business treating breastfeeding mothers with anything less than respect and deference, and would likely back that criticism with a personal boycott.
      till, I have a problem with the idea of the state instituting a breastfeeding policy for private property.
      To illustrate, let’s consider a related question of public policy. In other parts of the country women are fighting for the right to go completely topless in public. A suit challenging New Hampshire’s prohibition on topless women is currently before that state’s Supreme Court.
      If women win the right to go topless in public, does that mean private businesses must also allow it? Will places like restaurants and grocery stories, which already implement a universal dress code requiring things like shoes and shirts for all, be forced to allow toplessness too?
      Our society’s changing mores are creating questions policymakers probably never thought they’d have to answer. Balancing the rights and desires of citizens is complicated stuff.
      The easy solution is to lean back on a very traditional concept, that of property rights.
      While policymakers will always have to grapple with issues related to behavior in public spaces – in schools, in public parks, in government buildings, etc. – they should leave questions about behavior on private property to the property owners as much as possible.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dfh

      The article from the North Forks Herald is almost three years old, from January 17, 2018.

      I hope they’ve learned to spell better, or have re-hired the copy editor, because the word “mothers” is misspelled twice as “mothres”.

      Maybe Mothra lives nearby.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RSA

      The author writes (paraphrasing from memory): “After all, if a private person wants to remove someone from their property for any reason, it should be allowed.”

      The words “public accommodation” don’t appear in the piece.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mary G

      Pro-choice means the woman decides. Period. This is pure clickbait, and that guy has a face demanding to be punched by all women struggling with all the problems breast feeling can cause.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      Apparently it’s from a couple years ago about Chick-Fil-A, home of the homophobic chicken sandwich, kicking out a woman who was breastfeeding.

      Chicken breasts vs mother’s breasts.  Too much irony.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Alison Rose:

      Okay……..I had to look this up because I was like please tell me this chode is not claiming property rights over his (fake) wife’s breasts.

      “My wife is not fake, I keep telling you that she lives in Canada!” — this guy, probably

      Thanks for posting the article, it was every bit as Freshman Poli Sci as I imagined.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Amir Khalid

      Babies get hungry. They need to eat. Mothers need to be able to feed them, wherever they are, without hindrance. Only a bad person would have a problem with that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ruckus

      I belong to the half of humanity without the operational parts being discussed and I still do not have a fucking clue how this is any of this douchebags business or why it is being discussed in the 21st century. This is not politics, it is fucking ridiculous, made up religious bullshit.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @RSA:

      The author writes (paraphrasing from memory): “After all, if a private person wants to remove someone from their property for any reason, it should be allowed.”

      Tiresome purity libertarian argument.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.