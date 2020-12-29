I was going to write a post about entitled while male economists and found this while googling for pictures of Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Summers (which exist, btw). Open thread.
ruemara
*looks at this headline a few times*
As a booby-American, I support the rights of other boobied-Americans to serve their spawn in the manner they prefer with proper facilities..
laura
From just the looks of that feller I’m going to assume that the “property rights” are a man’s as has been the tradition since for fucking ever. I’d appreciate being proven wrong.
Hoodie
Sometimes a breast is just a breast . . .
Baud
Another example of the tragedy of the commons.
M31
why are so many white men just not OK?
I was trying to think of a parody of that but I just can’t top it.
“WHERE ARE THE FREE TAMPONS FOR MEN?”
ns
There’s a debate about breastfeeding?
Coase’s theorem is some of the most pernicious BS in all of econ, but it explains the breastfeeding “debate” well:
Person A: your breasts are visual externalities that I find negative
Person B: Go fuck yourself
No need for regulation or torts, the parties worked it out just fine on their own.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
@laura: Unfortunately (or, probably, fortunately), I couldn’t read his almost certainly very enlightening commentary, since it’s behind a paywall. Apparently, he’s going to mansplain the decision by a Chik-fil-A in Fargo to eject a nursing mom, which is in conflict with a ND law giving mothers the right to breastfeed in public.
Okay……..I had to look this up because I was like please tell me this chode is not claiming property rights over his (fake) wife’s breasts. Apparently it’s from a couple years ago about Chick-Fil-A, home of the homophobic chicken sandwich, kicking out a woman who was breastfeeding.
The author is predictably mealy-mouthed about it, insisting he totes supports breastfeeding but also SLIPPERY SLOPE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fuck him and the gay-bashing chickens
ETA: It’s not paywalled for me, for some reason, but here it is in all its glory:
The decision made by the management of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Fargo to eject a breastfeeding mother has caused some controversy in the region. That, in turn, has inspired some scrutiny of state law which gives mothres the right to breastfeed in public.
The statute, enshrined in section 23-12-16 of the North Dakota Century Code, is pretty simple. “If the woman acts in a discreet and modest manner, a woman may breastfeed her child in any location, public or private, where the woman and child are otherwise authorized to be,” it reads.
But for all its simplicity, it’s problematic in a couple of ways.
Using words like “discreet” and “modest” make the law all but useless. After all, whose definition of modest should we use?
Mine?
Yours?
Your grandmother’s?
But the larger issue is that the law grants the right to breastfeed on private property, and that’s probably a bridge too far. When I was reading about the controversy from the incident at Chick-fil-A, I wondered why people were invoking this state law at all.
After all, if a private person wants someone removed from their private property, the reason for the removal shouldn’t matter.
I should say, at this juncture, that I’m a supporter of breastfeeding. Those who get up in arms because a mother might expose her breast while feeding her child in public are obnoxious and juvenile. I would be critical of any business treating breastfeeding mothers with anything less than respect and deference, and would likely back that criticism with a personal boycott.
till, I have a problem with the idea of the state instituting a breastfeeding policy for private property.
To illustrate, let’s consider a related question of public policy. In other parts of the country women are fighting for the right to go completely topless in public. A suit challenging New Hampshire’s prohibition on topless women is currently before that state’s Supreme Court.
If women win the right to go topless in public, does that mean private businesses must also allow it? Will places like restaurants and grocery stories, which already implement a universal dress code requiring things like shoes and shirts for all, be forced to allow toplessness too?
Our society’s changing mores are creating questions policymakers probably never thought they’d have to answer. Balancing the rights and desires of citizens is complicated stuff.
The easy solution is to lean back on a very traditional concept, that of property rights.
While policymakers will always have to grapple with issues related to behavior in public spaces – in schools, in public parks, in government buildings, etc. – they should leave questions about behavior on private property to the property owners as much as possible.
dfh
The article from the North Forks Herald is almost three years old, from January 17, 2018.
I hope they’ve learned to spell better, or have re-hired the copy editor, because the word “mothers” is misspelled twice as “mothres”.
Maybe Mothra lives nearby.
laura
@Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: sadly you’ve reinforced my take. Breasts are for men for the sexy. Breastfeeding is not male sexy centered and therefore icky and off putting. Same as it ever fucking was. I’m guessing that the chic fil a offered a toilet stall as a reasonable location for feeding a child.
RSA
The author writes (paraphrasing from memory): “After all, if a private person wants to remove someone from their property for any reason, it should be allowed.”
The words “public accommodation” don’t appear in the piece.
Mary G
Pro-choice means the woman decides. Period. This is pure clickbait, and that guy has a face demanding to be punched by all women struggling with all the problems breast feeling can cause.
Brachiator
Apparently it’s from a couple years ago about Chick-Fil-A, home of the homophobic chicken sandwich, kicking out a woman who was breastfeeding.
Chicken breasts vs mother’s breasts. Too much irony.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
Okay……..I had to look this up because I was like please tell me this chode is not claiming property rights over his (fake) wife’s breasts.
“My wife is not fake, I keep telling you that she lives in Canada!” — this guy, probably
Thanks for posting the article, it was every bit as Freshman Poli Sci as I imagined.
Amir Khalid
Babies get hungry. They need to eat. Mothers need to be able to feed them, wherever they are, without hindrance. Only a bad person would have a problem with that.
Ruckus
I belong to the half of humanity without the operational parts being discussed and I still do not have a fucking clue how this is any of this douchebags business or why it is being discussed in the 21st century. This is not politics, it is fucking ridiculous, made up religious bullshit.
