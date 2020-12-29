Joe Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act after he takes office next month to boost production of coronavirus vaccines. https://t.co/nBHRMlfDEx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 28, 2020





From the story above:

JFC: " ….Pfizer, which manufactures one of the two Covid vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., began asking the Trump administration in September to help the pharmaceutical giant obtain some supplies needed for production but was disappointed by a lack of response." — Bruce Duck (@BruceDuck2) December 28, 2020

The US had +186,296 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 19.7 million. The 7-day moving average has declined steeply over the Christmas holiday, to under 185,000 per day, but it's unclear if this will continue. pic.twitter.com/dP9KE7zB2s — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 29, 2020

The doctor who criticized the president’s ride around the block while he was sick with covid > https://t.co/WVGJbdqSBZ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 28, 2020

I often hear this complaint: "Why doesn't the media show more film & photos of patients suffering w#COVID19 ? Deniers would have a harder time claiming it's no big deal."

But reporters & cameras are blocked. And yes, it was #Trump idea:https://t.co/f1N4Yjnd7O — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 28, 2020

======

Russia confirmed 27,002 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, pushing the total number of reported infections to 3,105,037 https://t.co/9fWuzdnO5o — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 29, 2020

It has been long suggested that more peopled died from COVID than the Russian government said. Now Russia's deputy prime minister Tatiana Golikova admitted that the official count of 55,265 is wrong and that in fact more than 186,000 (!) Russians died.https://t.co/6UIUi0xPmf — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) December 28, 2020

Hungary received 6,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Monday https://t.co/IcOx7RvSLv — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 29, 2020

#Sweden’s government presents a temporary pandemic law giving it new powers to curb the spread of #COVID19, which it hopes to have in place by January.https://t.co/8U4nguDa8A — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 28, 2020

Spain plans to collect and share with other European Union nations information about residents who refuse to get vaccinated for Covid-19, the country’s health minister said. https://t.co/DKGuQfKMzR — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 28, 2020

COVID drives Dutch death rate up to highest level since WWII https://t.co/15GwgMSOCa pic.twitter.com/eyAgxKv3ab — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2020

'Construction is underway in all 16 German states. The central state of Hessen has said it will have 28 centers ready, with the capacity to vaccinate 28,000 a day.' https://t.co/VehmYlKfdw — Dr. Donna A. Patterson is staying home (@PharmacySenegal) December 29, 2020

Austria's ski resorts are reopening despite a looming third lockdown https://t.co/0SIqpLVaTS via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 29, 2020

Hundreds of British skiers flee Swiss Verbier quarantine https://t.co/rUo6Ig88gq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 28, 2020

With the mutant #SARSCoV2 virus sweeping over London, England's hospitals "now have more #coronavirus patients than at any other point in the #pandemic," & NHS now under more strain from #Covid19 than at any other point."

>41,000 new cases reported today.https://t.co/uWcqmwwiOD — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 28, 2020

Britain must vaccinate two million people a week to avoid a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has concluded.​ https://t.co/EfQ5QVoAVg — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) December 29, 2020

Iran Finds Way to Buy Covid Vaccine Despite U.S. Sanctions – Bloomberg https://t.co/EyUAWvDnxW — deborah amos (@deborahamos) December 28, 2020

India finds six cases of coronavirus variant as daily infections drop https://t.co/WNAyq5Lvt1 pic.twitter.com/6olqgZ3c30 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2020

Hong Kong is in the grips of a #COVID19 superspreader event — 18 people infected by exposure to elderly woman, including HCWers, and 59 under investigation.https://t.co/YxiHwkyCo9 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 28, 2020

things have really taken a turn in south korea, covid-wise https://t.co/y44Z1jZxRm — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) December 29, 2020

US troops are officially the first people to receive #COVID19 vaccinations in South Korea, among them medical workers and ⁦@USForcesKorea⁩ commander ⁦@DogFaceSoldier⁩ (seen here) https://t.co/10ZYbv2D5x pic.twitter.com/3UsRLOUMzP — Josh Smith (@joshjonsmith) December 29, 2020

Sydney on alert after mystery cases but new infections remain low https://t.co/IEL2OvEaHL pic.twitter.com/UhlyZVZ0Jg — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2020

Covid: South Africa's Ramaphosa announces new restrictions as cases soar https://t.co/tXJ1CGgaWe — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 28, 2020

For Covid19 vaccines, some countries are too rich — and too poor. Global inequality is shaping which countries get vaccines first. In South Africa, people’s best chance for vaccines anytime soon is to join a clinical trial https://t.co/TwMIi0ZUi2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 29, 2020

Mexico reports 5,996 new coronavirus cases, 429 more deaths https://t.co/Lba3nVdTxu pic.twitter.com/ewYY667qms — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2020

======

Medical events happen all the time. People have strokes, seizures, develop Bell's palsy, have heart attacks. But when events like these happen shortly after people take a vaccine, there's the risk folks will see causal relationships where there are none. https://t.co/ByEdqxgCX6 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 28, 2020

The @pfizer #COVID19 vaccine must be carefully extracted from its vial to ensure a proper dose. A German vaccinator goofed. Ach! https://t.co/BzB5p1MOEA — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 28, 2020

Novavax has started the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in U.S. and will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers across about 115 sites in the U.S. and Mexico https://t.co/63oLtyQYsT pic.twitter.com/XXgDKbNC8F — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2020

======

Tracking the coronavirus vaccine, state by state https://t.co/po6dckkuIq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 28, 2020

My sister, a NP, had a to-do list of patients yesterday comprised of 75% suspected covid cases in her rural upstate NY town. As she said, “these people thought they wouldn’t catch it. Until they did.” — Nancy (@AbidingPatriot) December 28, 2020