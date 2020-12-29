Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

1/250th of the way there

Vaccines are the way out.

 
Correction: Vaccinations are the way out.

Shots in a freezer or in a distribution center are merely potential. Shots in arms with the spike proteins provoking T-cells and making B-cells remember stuff is the key indicator.

The December goal was 20 million people getting at least their first shot.

That is unlikely to happen.

  • debbie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MJS

      MJS

      Is this yet another example of this administration’s absolute incompetence? I’d bet money it is, but there may be issues beyond the administration’s control that I’m not aware of.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MJS

      Part of it is surely that the states have no money to handle distribution on account of Mitch wanting to bankrupt them all.

      Trump may want to burn it all down on the way out, but he’s deranged. Mitch is just plain evil.

