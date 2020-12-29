Vaccines are the way out.
Correction: Vaccinations are the way out.
Shots in a freezer or in a distribution center are merely potential. Shots in arms with the spike proteins provoking T-cells and making B-cells remember stuff is the key indicator.
The December goal was 20 million people getting at least their first shot.
That is unlikely to happen.
Latest CDC vaccine distribution and administration numbers are out.
Doses Distributed: 11,445,175
Doses Administered: 2,127,143
18.6% of the doses distributed have been administered.
Track vaccine allocations and administrations here:https://t.co/Y9GkUb5syt pic.twitter.com/BbDWm75yuT
— Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) December 28, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings