You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Trump Crime Cartel / World’s Greatest Negotiator Strikes Again

World’s Greatest Negotiator Strikes Again

by | 49 Comments

This post is in: 

As AL noted below, the shitlord in chief capitulated and signed the “stimulus” bill and the government spending bill, which will shower the poors with a massive 600 dollars and probably funnel another half trillion to his buddies because who knows where all the money goes, and he signed the spending bill so the government will stay open. So once again, he bitched, pissed and moaned for a week, then threw away all his leverage and did whatever Mitch told him to do.

But wait, you say, Trump is demanding that congress pass a bill giving $2,000.00 and that he insists they get back to DC and do it today.

Or what?

Mitch McConnell is from Kentucky and knows roadkill when he sees it. Trump has nothing. He could threaten to try to blow up the Jan 5th runoff in Georgia, but he won’t do that because he likes to be involved and he likes to take credit for other people’s accomplishments. So he won’t actually do that. Literally the only arrow left in his quiver is the pardon power, and no one on the hill cares about that.

He’s never been a good negotiator and he’s proven it with everything he has ever touched. He’s simply a brazen crook, but in this case, he’s no match for Mitch McConnell, who is even more brazen and a touch smarter.

    49Comments

    4. 4.

      PsiFighter37

      @MattF: Eh – I don’t think he will actually attack Perdue or Loeffler directly, but he certainly won’t say anything terribly supportive about them. He is more concerned about bitching about Kemp and Raffensperger than anything else. If the collateral damage is that he convinces plenty of Georgians not to vote in an election they are convinced is rigged, be my fucking guest. The idea that Trump has any strategy beyond getting attention for himself or nursing perceived grievances should be long disabused by now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      randy khan

      I’m pretty sure the House is going to pass a clean $2,000 payment bill today.  It does create an interesting problem for McConnell, in that he may not have enough votes from his caucus to pass the same bill.

      Meanwhile, I’m waiting with bated breath to see just how Congress reacts to the red-lined version of the bill that Trump has promised to send them.  If, you know, it even gets sent.  (I’m leaning against on the likelihood it ever shows up.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PsiFighter37

      @randy khan: McConnell will do what he has done with every other bill the Democratic House has passed – simply sit on it and never let it see the light of day. No point in making Perdue and Loeffler take a vote on something like that right before an election. The whole point of trying to jam it onto the bill that was just signed was that it was a must-sign spending bill. As a standalone bill, it is going nowhere.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @PsiFighter37

      Agreed. Easy call for McConnell. The only mileage we can possibly hope to get out of this is GA runoffs and maybe hope that a few people don’t forget about this and are permanently soured of the GOP.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Moar You Know

      Meanwhile, I’m waiting with bated breath to see just how Congress reacts to the red-lined version of the bill that Trump has promised to send them.  If, you know, it even gets sent.  (I’m leaning against on the likelihood it ever shows up.)

      @randy khan:  It would so be worth getting fired to be the guy who tells Trump that there is no such thing as a line-item veto, that the Supreme Court has put the kibosh on it numerous times, and that a signed bill is no longer subject to revision.  I would also call him a “fucking dumbshit” on my way out the door (pack your personal effects first cause you’re not coming back!)

      Again, the man is a third-rate real estate agent.  He got elected to the presidency, learned not one goddamn thing, and stayed a third-rate real estate agent.  Even GOOD real estate agents have their people redline the contract…yeah, before it’s signed and not after

      And yeah, Trump’s doing no work.  There will be no “redlined” bill presented to anyone.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BC in Illinois

      From the twitter feed of Judd Deere, “Deputy Assistant to  @POTUS @realdonaldtrump and @WhiteHouse Deputy Press Secretary” :

      Additionally, Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed.

      Likewise, the House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election.

      [I am informed by the powers at Twitter that “this claim about election fraud is disputed.”]

      I am surprised to find that “Congress has promised” these things. Where can I find this promise? Who exactly has promised these things? When did it happen? Is it on paper? A statement online? If “Congress” makes a promise, that is a big thing. It shouldn’t just be something in Donald Trump’s imagination. Should it?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      debbie

      @PsiFighter37:

      The idea that Trump has any strategy beyond getting attention for himself or nursing perceived grievances should be long disabused by now.

      Seconded. I also think his nonsense the past week is the end of his foray into politics. There will be no 2024 for Donald J. Trump.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      debbie

      @randy khan:

      I’m waiting with bated breath to see just how Congress reacts to the red-lined version of the bill that Trump has promised to send them.

      As a fitting end to this four-year nightmare, it better be with much laughter and mockery.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      randy khan

      @PsiFighter37:

      Since McConnell’s only principle is that he should remain in power, his calculus will be entirely about whether it would make a difference in Georgia if the bill came up for a vote.  He doesn’t get much, if anything, from Loeffler and Perdue voting for a bill that doesn’t get past a filibuster, but he might think having them vote for a $2,000 bill that passed would help enough to make a difference.  So the only way it gets to the floor is if he thinks it will help L & P and it definitely will have enough votes on a cloture motion.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @The Moar You Know:

      Someone with half a brain got to Trump.  They’re not officially claiming a line item veto. They’re asking for a rescission, which is procedurally proper. It’s also not going anywhere.

      Unofficially, Trump just wants to lie to his supporters.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      “We never thought” being the operative phrase.

      After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the coronavirus. Mike passed away Wednesday night.

      “We never thought this would happen to our family and it did, and this virus is really unforgiving and just attacks in really vicious ways,” said Mike and Carol’s son, Joe. Source

      Reply
    19. 19.

      PsiFighter37

      @debbie: I disagree. He is going to milk the gravy train for as long as he can, but then, unlike in 2016, he is not going to run in 2024. I suspect he was really miserable these past 4 years, stuck in a job he never wanted to do. He may have loved the performative theatrics, but after being exposed to the nuts and bolts of governing, even if it was dumbed down to the level of getting the PDB drawn in crayon, I can’t imagine he thinks it is better than lording over his money laundering empire and having lackeys and sycophants answering obediently to his every whim. Of course, his diversion into government has now exposed him and his family like none other; the Trump Organization as an entity is going to cease to exist meaningfully within this decade. NY AG or SDNY is almost certain to make sure of it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @randy khan:

      Meanwhile, I’m waiting with bated breath to see just how Congress reacts to the red-lined version of the bill that Trump has promised to send them.  If, you know, it even gets sent.  (I’m leaning against on the likelihood it ever shows up.

      Assuming it shows up, which as you say is a bad bet, Nancy Pelosi files it away and says she’ll get to it “someday”. It wouldn’t even take much creativity in stalling. This Congressional term ends at the end of the week, with the new Congress getting sworn in next Monday. After that, it’s a mere two weeks until Trump is dragged kicking and screaming out of the White House.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PsiFighter37

      @randy khan: His calculation is that $600 will be enough to run on. McConnell would probably sacrifice Elaine Chao at the stake if it meant that he didn’t have to help his constituents or anyone else more than he absolutely needed to.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Immanentize

      @BC in Illinois: I now think that all these things that get reported from the White House — red lined version of the bill, Congress agree to repeal Sec. 230, Congress agreed there was massive vote fraud, etc. Are what people have to tell Trump to get him to sign necessary legislation to save their own asses.

      Trump is not doing any of this — he is being told it is being done in order to motivate his actions.  It is a promise to a toddler of an ice cream cone later if you just take a nap now.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @randy khan:

      Since McConnell’s only principle is that he should remain in power, his calculus will be entirely about whether it would make a difference in Georgia if the bill came up for a vote.

      VERY much not true.  You know how we talk about how Trump could have sailed to reelection if he handled the pandemic with even minimal competence?  McConnell was willing to let his Majority Leader position hang in the balance by refusing any sort of stimulus for nine months.  McConnell loves power.  He loves money, specifically campaign contribution money.  But he loves hurting people most of all.

      EDIT – @Immanentize:

      he is being told it is being done in order to motivate his actions.

      That did not occur to me, and it should have.  We know advisors have been lying to him his whole administration, because he throws fits if you tell him the truth.  This would be a perfectly natural extension of that.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      jonas

      Trump’s supporters realize that getting rid of “Section 230” would also sink Parler, right? In fact, even moreso, since the whole purpose of the platform is so that psychopaths can run around saying crazy shit without being “censored.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Another Scott

      @randy khan: Moscow Mitch isn’t going to do anything about the $2000.

      TheHill:

      The current Congress ends in six days, and any legislation to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000 or repeal Section 230, a legal shield for tech companies that has become a prime target for Trump, is all but guaranteed to fall short of the 60 votes needed to pass.

      Asked if a proposal to provide $2,000 checks could pass the Senate, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, told reporters late last week: “It would not.”

      But Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) quickly vowed that he will try to pass the House legislation if it makes it to the Senate, forcing Republicans to decide whether or not to block it.

      “The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then I will move to pass it in the Senate. No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans?” Schumer tweeted.

      GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) twice blocked a proposal for $1,200 stimulus checks, and Schumer’s effort to pass a higher amount is likely to be objected to as well.

      There’s no suspense about what’s going to happen.

      We have to vote the monsters out. Victory in Georgia!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ian

      @PsiFighter37:

      when you say

       I can’t imagine he thinks it is better than lording over his money laundering empire and having lackeys and sycophants answering obediently to his every whim.

      I’m not sure if your talking about his business empire or his presidency.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mary G

      I’m wondering about the defense bill he vetoed that passed with veto proof majorities. Will they override? Do Moscow Mitch’s  overlords really want to have financial transparency and hurt money laundering?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Josie

      “Mitch McConnell is from Kentucky and knows roadkill when he sees it.”

      This is the sort of delicately wonderful turn of phrase that keeps me coming back to BJ.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      jonas

      @PsiFighter37: He may have loved the performative theatrics,

      The time he got to appear on the WH balcony after he was discharged from Walter Reed and tear off his mask and stare god-like at his minions below was clearly the highlight of his entire life.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      @Mary G: TheHill link above talks about the NDAA too.

      The House will override quickly.  The Senate comes back tomorrow.  They may drag the vote out and there may be some drama, but presumably they will overrride as well.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      different-church-lady

      I don’t want $2000. I don’t want $600. I WANT THE LUDICROUS ASYMMETRY OF BILLIONAIRES GETTING RICHER DURING A PANDEMIC WHILE EVERY OTHER LOW-WAGE WORKER LOSES THEIR ABILITY TO EKE OUT A MINIMAL LIVING SYSTEMICALLY FIXED!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Soprano2

      @PsiFighter37: Of course, his diversion into government has now exposed him and his family like none other; the Trump Organization as an entity is going to cease to exist meaningfully within this decade. NY AG or SDNY is almost certain to make sure of it.

      Trump never will, but I think eventually his kids will rue the day he ran for president, because it called attention to their corrupt business practices.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      RepubAnon

      @dmsilev:  Hard to read a document that was redlined in red Sharpie(r).

      Seriously, this was Trump realizing that his bluff had been called, so he announced a face-saving series of obvious lies (as noted by others above, these lies were probably fed to him by panicked minions).

      Reply
    45. 45.

      different-church-lady

      @Jeffro: I doubt we would have been out of it, but we’d be a lot closer to normal, a hell of a lot fewer people would be out of work, and the death count would be a lot smaller.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      schrodingers_cat

      The Orange Clown couldn’t have become the President if not for enablers like  Mitch McConnell and might I add the both sidering media lead by Vichy Times. For that they will forever remain, unforgiven

      The coming Republican Civil War is going to be epic. I am rooting for injuries on both sides.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @NotMax:

      Thanks. I wanted to see if they were deniers. Apparently not, but from that story it’s not clear who infected whom. Ostensibly the daughter, because she’s working around people, but she had a negative test a few days prior. So could it have been the son, Joe, who infected her and their mother? People might show symptoms on different timetables.

      “My sister works in a salon, and so just before Thanksgiving my sister got a COVID test and was negative, and she quarantined for three or four days after she got the negative test. I needed a haircut, and she said, ‘Well, why don’t I just come by and cut your hair so you don’t have to come into the salon,'” Joe recalled. Joe’s sister brought their mother with her to his apartment.

      “I did not hug my mom; I did not hug my sister. My sister cut my hair, she was masked and all the windows were open,” Joe said. “We were distanced in my apartment and then they left. They were over for maybe 40-45 minutes. Later that evening, my sister started to feel symptoms, and about three days later I started to feel symptoms,” Joe said.

      “Had I made that sacrifice and, you know, didn’t spend, you know, 30-40 minutes with my mom—they would still be here,” he said.

      That last paragraph sure sounds like he infected them, but it’s never stated explicitly.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Soprano2

      @MattF: It’s so bizarre, normally religious people would say something like that is blasphemous, but I’m sure many of them are completely down for Trump as Christ on the cross.

      Reply

