As AL noted below, the shitlord in chief capitulated and signed the “stimulus” bill and the government spending bill, which will shower the poors with a massive 600 dollars and probably funnel another half trillion to his buddies because who knows where all the money goes, and he signed the spending bill so the government will stay open. So once again, he bitched, pissed and moaned for a week, then threw away all his leverage and did whatever Mitch told him to do.

But wait, you say, Trump is demanding that congress pass a bill giving $2,000.00 and that he insists they get back to DC and do it today.

Or what?

Mitch McConnell is from Kentucky and knows roadkill when he sees it. Trump has nothing. He could threaten to try to blow up the Jan 5th runoff in Georgia, but he won’t do that because he likes to be involved and he likes to take credit for other people’s accomplishments. So he won’t actually do that. Literally the only arrow left in his quiver is the pardon power, and no one on the hill cares about that.

He’s never been a good negotiator and he’s proven it with everything he has ever touched. He’s simply a brazen crook, but in this case, he’s no match for Mitch McConnell, who is even more brazen and a touch smarter.