Great ad, or greatest ad?
Reader Interactions
25Comments
-
1.
Great – but more of a Public Service Announcement.
-
2.
So now everybody speaks the language I learned in my childhood and understood was supposed to be said quietly.
Of course that was before 2020 and the crappiest election of my life, electing shitforbrains as president.
And of course I have to join in.
FUCK YOU SHITFORBRAINS AND FUCK YOU 2020
-
3.
I think I’ve used some version of fuck more often this year than in my whole life before. Usually in reference to Trump or some other asshole. It’s just such an all-purpose word to express anger and exasperation.
-
4.
@Eunicecycle: Same.
-
5.
Meh.
-
6.
Great PSA!
Fuck Trump, Pence, Moscow Mitch, brain dead Kevin McCarthy and, last but not least, fuck that goddamn asshole Giuliani.
-
7.
@Ruckus: 2020 is full of assholes, you can smell the shit!
-
8.
@Wyatt Salamanca: Hey! Now is Not The Time to be stingy – there’s plenty enough fucks to go around for every last fucking fucker. Fuck all of those trump adjacent fuckers.
-
9.
FUCK YOU MASKLESS PROUD BOY/KAREN TRUMP-WORSHIPPING ASSHOLES!
-
10.
Guess this provides opportunity to make mention of History of Swear Words, arriving on Netflix January 5th.
-
11.
you can smell the
shitdeuce!
-
12.
To answer the question: greatest ad
-
13.
Sympathetic as I am to each and every one of those fuck yous (if I think about it I can probably add some that they missed), it was the woman with the laptop that made me howl.
-
-
15.
I remember getting to work one day this year and saying very loudly- I don’t think it was a shout, but someone else might disagree with me- “2020 can fuck right the hell off”. I am not the kind of person who said that at work before this year, and my workplace is not the kind of place where people would have said it, but this year nobody batted an eye. I don’t even remember what specifically triggered it, but this is the kind of year where somebody could act that way and everyone would understand.
-
16.
A-fucking-men.
-
17.
I can’t figure out what that masked-up man is saying at the very end.
-
18.
Two fish in a bucket
Just say fuck it
Two snakes in the grass
Kiss my ass
-
19.
After reading the comments, I think I’d better save this one for after the kiddos go to bed!
-
20.
As we wrap up a ghastly year and contemplate the evil and stupidity of Donald J. Trump and his henchmen and henchwomen, many people are compiling their Top Ten (or Top 50, maybe) lists of the most insane shit that we had to endure from this grifting lunatic. I plan to collect and savor them all.
A personal favorite was his deranged interest in buying Greenland from Denmark, and selling Puerto Rico to Mexico or whoever he could scam into making an offer. Trump’s downfall may eventually be directly traced to the Battle of Lafayette Square, where he tried to pretend he was his idol and mentor, Vladimir Putin. Millions of us responded responded with, “Are you fucking kidding us?!?”
-
21.
Yes fuck the Republicans but FUCK BERNIE TOO DAMMIT!
-
22.
I am sure the driver of this firetruck feels just this way about 2020.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1343702163034431489
Double fuck you 2020 and for Trump and all the MAGA Trumpsters, don’t let the door hit your backsides on the way out.
-
23.
@Roger Moore: Before this year, 2016 was the year that could fuck off. The Cleveland baseball team lost the World Series after being up 3-1; my father died after a long cancer fight; and Donald Trump was elected, all within about 4 weeks. Little did I know…
-
24.
@Mike in NC: What about when he wanted to nuke the hurricane? That’s a personal favorite of mine.
-
25.
Long-ish read of note in The New Yorker.
The Plague Year
The mistakes and the struggles behind America’s coronavirus tragedy.
.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings