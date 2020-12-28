Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    2. 2.

      Ruckus

      So now everybody speaks the language I learned in my childhood and understood was supposed to be said quietly.

      Of course that was before 2020 and the crappiest election of my life, electing shitforbrains as president.

      And of course I have to join in.

      FUCK YOU SHITFORBRAINS AND FUCK YOU 2020

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Eunicecycle

      I think I’ve used some version of fuck more often this year than in my whole life before. Usually in reference to Trump or some other asshole. It’s just such an all-purpose word to express anger and exasperation.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Great PSA!

      Fuck Trump, Pence, Moscow Mitch, brain dead Kevin McCarthy and, last but not least, fuck that goddamn asshole Giuliani.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      laura

      @Wyatt Salamanca: Hey! Now is Not The Time to be stingy – there’s plenty enough fucks to go around for every last fucking fucker. Fuck all of those trump adjacent fuckers.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      prostratedragon

      Sympathetic as I am to each and every one of those fuck yous (if I think about it I can probably add some that they missed), it was the woman with the laptop that made me howl.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Eunicecycle:

      I remember getting to work one day this year and saying very loudly- I don’t think it was a shout, but someone else might disagree with me- “2020 can fuck right the hell off”.  I am not the kind of person who said that at work before this year, and my workplace is not the kind of place where people would have said it, but this year nobody batted an eye.  I don’t even remember what specifically triggered it, but this is the kind of year where somebody could act that way and everyone would understand.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mike in NC

      As we wrap up a ghastly year and contemplate the evil and stupidity of Donald J. Trump and his henchmen and henchwomen, many people are compiling their Top Ten (or Top 50, maybe) lists of the most insane shit that we had to endure from this grifting lunatic. I plan to collect and savor them all.

      A personal favorite was his deranged interest in buying Greenland from Denmark, and selling Puerto Rico to Mexico or whoever he could scam into making an offer. Trump’s downfall may eventually be directly traced to the Battle of Lafayette Square, where he tried to pretend he was his idol and mentor, Vladimir Putin. Millions of us responded responded with, “Are you fucking kidding us?!?”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Eunicecycle

      @Roger Moore: Before this year, 2016 was the year that could fuck off. The Cleveland baseball team lost the World Series after being up 3-1; my father died after a long cancer fight; and Donald Trump was elected, all within about 4 weeks. Little did I know…

      Reply

