really the only tangible activity accomplished by this latest dropped deuce ex machina is setting mike pence up to be labeled a pedophile deep state traitor marked for arrest by the imaginary secret shadow court — kilgore trout, assless pajama afficianado (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 28, 2020

“His constructional duty.” Of all sad words of tongue or pen… Stupid gonna stupid, and the GOP is busily distilling itself down to the mercury-droplet level of poisonous stupidity. Even Mike ‘Win the Morning’ Allen has taken to pointing out the obvious, now that there’s no ‘but my access’ punishment for doing so — “How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill”:

… How it happened: Over many days, Mnuchin and McCarthy — aided by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who golfed with Trump in West Palm Beach on Friday — indulged the president’s rants, told him there was great stuff in the bill, and gave him “wins” he could announce, even though they didn’t change the bill… Reality check … Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who worked hard to understand Trump, told me: “It may be too late. Too late for him, too late for the economy, too late for Covid, and too late for the Georgia senators.”

One can but hope, she said piously.



Man, if only Al Gore had thought to overturn the 2000 election results when he presided over the unsealing/counting of the electoral college votes. https://t.co/N3UG3Vq0JY — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) December 28, 2020