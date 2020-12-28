Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: "Led By Rep. Louie Gohmert"

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: “Led By Rep. Louie Gohmert”

by | 69 Comments

“His constructional duty.” Of all sad words of tongue or pen… Stupid gonna stupid, and the GOP is busily distilling itself down to the mercury-droplet level of poisonous stupidity. Even Mike ‘Win the Morning’ Allen has taken to pointing out the obvious, now that there’s no ‘but my access’ punishment for doing so — “How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill”:

How it happened: Over many days, Mnuchin and McCarthy — aided by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who golfed with Trump in West Palm Beach on Friday — indulged the president’s rants, told him there was great stuff in the bill, and gave him “wins” he could announce, even though they didn’t change the bill…

Reality check … Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who worked hard to understand Trump, told me: “It may be too late. Too late for him, too late for the economy, too late for Covid, and too late for the Georgia senators.”

One can but hope, she said piously.

    69Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      “Constructional duty” is the perfect ending for this very sad episode in our history.

      In the better news department, they just fired a killer cop here. FINALLY.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Frankensteinbeck

      …and everyone will agree Democrats are to blame.

       

      Someone here, I think just this morning, predicted that Trump’s aides lied to him to get him to sign it, and that’s why his weird comments.  Whoever you are, take a bow.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      I didn’t know that, and was a happier person for it.

      However, I’m pretty sure that wasn’t what KT had in mind. I think he just doesn’t know it’s spelled “deus ex machina.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jl

      The election law people have been mentioning this for a while, as one of the last double dog double down triple somersault supercalifragilisticexpialidocious slam dunks to keep Trump in office.

      I think the best approach would have been to just spring on everyone when Pence presided over the counting, then try to get Trump acting flunkies on board to try to strong arm the executive bureaucracy to look like it was going along, and be called into court with a fait accompli. But Pence wouldn’t get on board, and started planning his very very very very important foreign trip, I suppose.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      @debbie:   Moar about the killer cop, please.

      I just put up a fun twitter thread by a blogger who outed a Northern Virginia sheriff’s deputy who has an … exciting Parler account.  His ass been fired.

      But the thread is so fun.   The deputy is an aspiring Country Western singer, huge gun collection at home … all manner of interesting stuff on that Parler account.  (Which deputy says has been “hacked.”  Uh huh.)

      NOTE:  commenter name and email keeps disappearing, FYI.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      I've decided to represent Mike Pence in the Gohmert vs Pence trial. I have zero experience as an attorney, but as we all know from the last 4 years, Pence puts full and complete trust in people with zero experience in their jobs. Plus, I'm doing it pro bono, as I am a big U2 fan.— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 28, 2020

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @zhena gogolia:

      @dmsilev:

      @Elizabelle #11:

      Hmm, okay, well maybe. (If so, I must be the only person on the planet who never heard the alternative definition for “deuce.”) If I’m wrong about Mr. Trout, I apologise and stand sit squat corrected.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jl

      What will be interesting is when the post-inauguration lawsuits will rev up, and how much they will interfere with Biden’s first days in office, or whole first term.

      Will Trump be able to keep ahead of his creditors long enough to keep a fixed address? Will he match Aaron Burr in the rate at which he has to skip around the states? When he gets his Army of Restoration together, will they putter up the Mississippi in old and oil coal barges? That would be fitting symbolism to keep some fossil fuel money flowing, and inspire the MAGA dead enders.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      debbie

      @Elizabelle:

      It just happened, so there’s not a lot. But here.

      This was the second of two cop killer incidents in four days here. This cop had a record that made the cop who killed George Floyd look almost like a Boy Scout. One hundred incident reports (though one incident could have multiple reports; someone estimated that 80 would be a more accurate number). The city had to pay out a settlement after he bashed a driver’s head against his car during a DUI stop.

      And don’t even get me started on what happened at and after this specific shooting.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      TheHill:

      The House on Monday passed legislation that would increase the amount of direct payments in the recently signed coronavirus relief package from $600 to $2,000.

      The bill passed in a 275-134 vote. It needed a two-thirds majority under the procedures that were used for consideration.

      The measure faces an uphill battle in the GOP-controlled Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of Senate Republican leadership, said last week that he didn’t think a bill to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000 could pass in the upper chamber.

      […]

      Make Moscow Mitch block it. Give Warnock and Ossoff yet more ammunition to drink his milkshake.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      Republican leaders are “shining” trump on until the Georgia Senate runoffs, which they are desperate to win. After that, they’ll keep their heads down and hope he doesn’t do something really stupid the last couple weeks of his term, like start a war. They are cynical and gutless.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      IT IS TIME TO FIRE THE WRITERS AND CANCEL THE SERIES!

      This garbage would be hilarious as farce.  As a seditious real political party with actual power, not so much.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suburban Mom

      @SiubhanDuinne: Given that he wrote specifically “dropped deuce” I am pretty sure he knew exactly what he was saying.  (Sorry). After years of driving half of a high school football team home after practice, I’m kind of a grossness expert.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      randy khan

      @Another Scott:

      Make Moscow Mitch block it. Give Warnock and Ossoff yet more ammunition to drink his milkshake.

      Once again, Trump has been playing -11th dimensional chess.  I am interested, actually, that there were enough Republicans on board to cross the 2/3 threshold in the House.  I don’t know that it makes any difference in the Senate, but it’s still interesting.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      debbie

      Ha, this’ll eat at Trump:

      Happy to donate latest $23,000 in Art of The Deal royalties to NGO’s providing food to the hungry, battling environmental destruction and climate change, and fighting against racism. Over $200k donated since 2016.
      — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) December 28, 2020

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Elizabelle

      Did any of you guys check out the match.com youtube links I put up this morning?

      First up:  Match Made in Hell.  This one has lots of sight gags, so watch it on as big a screen as you can.

      Second:  When Satan Met 2020.  More dialogue-driven.  They are sitting on a couch.

       

      Satan finding happiness with 2020.  I liked them. I see they’ve been up since early December, but they were new to me.  Maybe not to you …   I’ll take funny Satan over nonfunny and stupid Louis Gohmert (and confederates) any day of the week.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: Apparently if they couldn’t get 2/3 they had a backup plan in the works to get it via a simple majority.  I’m glad it didn’t come to that.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Anne Laurie

      @VeniceRiley: It makes Steve Deucey’s name a description.

      To be honest, for the first couple years, I thought ‘Steve Deucy’ was a vulgar pun on some Fox dude’s *real* name…

      Reply
    53. 53.

      West of the Rockies

      Truly, the GOP is now Gilligan’s Island but with 6 Gilligans and a Sarah Palin Maryanne. It’s just non-stop stupid.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      dmsilev

      Post:

      The House mustered enough votes Monday to reject President Trump’s veto of a $741 billion defense authorization bill, setting up the first congressional override of his presidency just days before he exits office.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      dmsilev

      @hilts: It’s just filled with weirdness, like for instance the Nobel medallion that makes a cameo appearance. Guess ‘somebody’ really wants that Peace Prize.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      cain

      @Baud:

      I keep thinking that this is some kind of play to remove Pence running for President. I figure Trump would get quite upset if he refused to comply with that lawsuit.

      Reply

