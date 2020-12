The Rasmussen polling organization has always tilted right, which is the reason no responsible commenter quotes it uncritically. But they’ve gone over the edge, urging Vice President Pence to intervene illegally in the election when he announces the results to Congress on January 6.

They quote Josef Stalin in support of their proposal because we know he always had the little guy’s welfare at heart.

Come January 6th:



(Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything. – Stalin)



"Come January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence will be presented with the sealed certificates containing the ballots of the presidential electors.



1/4 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 27, 2020

If they are (as more than 70% of Republicans believe) certificates from non-electors appointed via voter fraud, why should he open & count them?"



If the votes of all 7 contested states are registered as zero, President Trump will have 232 votes, Joe Biden will have 222.



3/4 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 27, 2020

PS: "Thomas Jefferson … among the most revered founding fathers of our country, only became President because he used his unilateral power as President of the Senate to open and count the presidential ballots in his own favor." https://t.co/ehnnu84Lgi — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 27, 2020

Open Thread!