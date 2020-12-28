Welcome to the last Monday of 2020.
This about sums things up:
2020 summed up pic.twitter.com/Qnez1NEow9
— lemonlyman (@nocontxtww) December 28, 2020
Open thread
This post is in: Open Threads
Welcome to the last Monday of 2020.
This about sums things up:
2020 summed up pic.twitter.com/Qnez1NEow9
— lemonlyman (@nocontxtww) December 28, 2020
Open thread
I like West Wing but that montage was too cutesy. 2020 was anything but. YMMV.
VeniceRiley
Josh Malina follows me on Twitter. That’s my one connection to TWW. Don’t tell him Stockard Channing was my fave <3
@schrodingers_cat: Heaven forbid we have some fun to get through the last week of this awful year.
@TaMara (HFG): How have I stopped you from having fun? Humor is subjective I didn’t find it funny.
zhena gogolia
I’m not having fun because somehow without my intending it, my laptop shifted all my Word documents onto the cloud, and now my internet is slow and my documents are weird and I have no tech support until 1/11.
mali muso
I have spent the past few evenings bingeing Bridgerton on Netflix and enjoying the TV equivalent of a giant box of chocolates and/or a warm cozy hug. For me, it was a great way to detox from the hellscape that is 2020.
@mali muso: I have been watching the 2004 reboot of BattleStar Galactica, so far I love it.
@mali muso: I just read a really interesting article about that show this morning. If you’re a fan, you may like it.
@zhena gogolia: Did you set up Google Drive or Microsoft ‘s cloud drive to back up your desktop? That will slow everything to a crawl.
zhena gogolia
I didn’t set up anything. There was some kind of popup last night and I thought I was ignoring it by clicking “continue” (I never agreed to anything), and this morning when I turned on the laptop all my Word documents were on iCloud and my internet is crawling.
jackmac
Kentucky is struggling? Who knew? File this under “You Get What You Vote For”
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/28/business/economy/kentucky-economy.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
@mali muso: @schrodingers_cat: I’ve been rewatching Fringe (don’t remember too much of it) and it’s enjoyable. I’ve noticed a lot of those “pre-prestige” shows, with 22 episodes per season, have… a lot of filler, lol. I happen to like monster of the week shows and procedurals, so it’s totally fine, but…
Spanky
2020 does not end until noon on January 20. Then it shall be flushed like the turd that it is.
Lyrebird
@zhena gogolia: Sympathy!!! Wishes of swift resolution!
trollhattan
Best reboot in television history (not a high bar since the original was unwatchable dreck). Love BSG II.
Baud
Clicking “continue” is like selling your soul.
@zhena gogolia: I accidentally turned on “sync my desktop to icloud” on my work laptop. Had a hard time figuring out why my iCloud storage had like 40gb less space (I keep machine learning models on the desktop…)
Kristine
Bingeing Dr Who on BBC America in between errands and work on a short story due on the 31st. Looking forward to the His Dark Materials finale tonight.
A friend is arranging a New Year’s Eve Zoom. I’ve never been a NY party person, but I’m looking forward to raising a glass 🥃 with these folks.
zhena gogolia
But I didn’t click anything like that. I don’t understand what happened. I hope it’s reversible. I see all sorts of advice on the internet but I’m afraid to do any of it myself.
SaltWaterCleanse
Today is my wife’s 50th Bday. We started talking about average age (which for her is now obviously 25) compared to what I’m calling “life median age.” I’m 56, but I consider my median age 40. In other words, I did half of my “living” from birth to 40, and the other half from 40 to 56 (i.e. lots of impactful stuff, learning, growth, changes from 40 to 56, equal to the growth from birth to 40. Whereas my wife says her median age, 22, is actually younger than her average age. Anyway, something fun to think about.
@zhena gogolia: When I unchecked the ‘sync desktop’ option it actually deleted my entire desktop, so yeah, whatever your issue might be, caution is advised!
Geminid
The Apartment with Shirley MacLain and Jack Lemon is a good New Year’s movie, if you can get it.
@trollhattan: I am watching it for the first time. Almost to the end of season 1 now. Waiting to watch the season 1 finale with husband kitteh. He still has to submit his final grades.
mali muso
@schrodingers_cat: BSG is one of those shows that I have on my “need to watch this sometime” list, but just haven’t gotten around to it yet. Given how much time I anticipate we will be spending at home even in 2021, that may change…
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Thanks for the link, I shall check it out! I’m an avid romance reader (read the Bridgerton series back in the early aughts when they came out), so I’m pretty chuffed to see the genre start to get the care and attention that I think it deserves when it comes to translating it to the screen.
@Major Major Major Major: Fringe! Hubby and I went down a rabbit hole of watching that one a few years back. Super entertaining, with the action and adventure that he likes but with enough human interest and quirkiness to keep me engaged.
@zhena gogolia: You can pause the syncing. That should speed things up a little bit.
zhena gogolia
@Major Major Major Major:
I think I’m going to have to wait until 1/11 when the tech people come back. Gah.
For people like me, the period between Christmas and New Year’s is prime work time, but our entire support staff is gone.
zhena gogolia
How do you do that? I never asked for syncing, so I don’t know how to stop it, and as M4 says, it might make everything go poof.
@mali muso: I would watch John Noble watch paint dry.
@Major Major Major Major: I have been meaning to ask how is your pen display working out for you. Remind me again which one do you have, X-pen or Wacom?
I’ve noticed a lot of those “pre-prestige” shows, with 22 episodes per season, have… a lot of filler, lol.
Way back when, shows were all “filler”. Most scripted TV shows couldn’t make money in their initial run and would only be profitable if they made it into syndication. When that happened, it was expected they’d be shown in more or less random order, so each episode had to stand on its own as a story. It wasn’t until DVD sales replaced syndication as the post-run cash cow that it became common for shows to have season-long stories.
That said, I think the quality of the filler episodes is the key difference between an OK show (or an OK season) and a great one. In an OK series, the filler episodes are pretty forgettable. In a great one, they can be some of the most memorable. To pick a couple of personal favorites, “Hush” and “Tales of Ba Sing Se” aren’t important parts of their respective series’ main story lines, but they remain some of the most memorable.
debbie
Are you sure this wasn’t something your network admins set up?
@zhena gogolia:What cloud drive/s are you using?
Miss Bianca
Just finished Season 7 of Elementary, where JN plays Sherlock Holmes’s father. I was shocked how thin he looked at the end of Seasons 6 and 7 – wondering, “is he ill, or did he just lose a bunch of weight?”
Thought about starting Fringe just because I like him, but I keep getting Fringe mixed up with Lost – those one-word monosyllabic titles throw me, I guess – and haven’t seen either yet.
zhena gogolia
I have no idea.
Mary G
🤣🤸🏼♂️🎉🥂🌈🧡💛💚💙💜
The Trump Hotel in Washington DC has conceded the election. They’ve unblocked all the rooms they had reserved for Inauguration Week, and have made them available to anyone, at a 25% discount. pic.twitter.com/6Zvb1GLrZM— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 28, 2020
Miss Bianca
@Roger Moore: Yeah, but for me, “Hush” didn’t strike me as memorable at all except for its storytelling gimmick until I had seen the rest of Buffy the Vampire Slayer up to that point. My friends who were huge fans made the mistake of presuming that their favorite episode was a great way to introduce me to the series. My response being, “well, ok, that was…interesting? I guess?”
Later, when I was watching the series and invested and becoming a fan, I finally understood what the fuss was about. Because I finally understood what the stakes (so to speak) and relationships were like for the characters.
Doug R
@Major Major Major Major: As a resident of BC I enjoyed watching Fringe with the addition of recognizing local landmarks plus if you accept it’s X-Files 2.0 with a twist it’s good fun. Plus Leonard Nimoy, even in cartoon form.
Citizen Alan
To pick a couple of personal favorites, “Hush” and “Tales of Ba Sing Se” aren’t important parts of their respective series’ main story lines, but they remain some of the most memorable.
Pardon my fan-wanking, but if you’re referring to “Hush” from BtVS, it was the episode where Buffy and Riley Finn found out about each other’s secret lives and it was the start of Willow/Tara, so I would characterize it as very important to the main story line, as well as being one of the most memorable episodes. Certainly, it was the highlight of S4, IMO.
@Roger Moore: Yeah, I know, should have clarified that pre-prestige serial dramas tend to be more drama than serial.
@schrodingers_cat: XP-Pen, it’s great.
@Miss Bianca: The first few seasons of Lost are actually pretty great. But Fringe is better for casual viewing, and of course the final seasons of Lost are… not actually pretty great.
@Doug R: He’s not a cartoon…
Doug R
@trollhattan: First season of BSG reboot was good, got a little hopeless with all the Cylon reveals.
That episode about bombing really brought out the parallels to Iraq, helped to see the other side.
Doug R
@Miss Bianca: @Major Major Major Major: John Noble plays Billy Butcher’s dad in The Boys. He’s in one episode of Season 2 and it helps explain how Billy got so toxic.
schrodingers_cat
@Major Major Major Major: Which one if you don’t mind me asking?
Al Z.
I get the whole fuck 2020 thing but Pandemic fatigue is going to really get dialed up to eleven after the New Year and that ain’t going to be a good thing.
There was some secondary stuff in “Hush”, but it was mostly a monster of the week episode. It had a couple of important character moments in it, but those aren’t the reason it’s memorable and a fan favorite.
@schrodingers_cat: Artist Pro but I’m sure the Artist is also good.
@Doug R: ah, see, a lot I don’t remember.
tinare
@mali muso: Me too. I love a good costume drama.
I had resisted watching Broadchurch despite having it highly recommended to me, but I binged it recently. So good, but damn the British and their restraint with letting shows go too many seasons. I didn’t want it to end.
LuciaMia
Welcome to the last Monday of 2020
Hard to believe, ain’t it ?!?
CarolDuhart2
@Spanky: But watching the calendar turn into 2021 lets me know that the transition is really getting started. The low gray clouds hanging over my life will start to move a bit.
Watching out for when I will get my vaccine. Fairly high up on the list and hoping to hang on until I get it.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings