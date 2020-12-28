On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🌺 And now, back to Albatrossity, for Winter Hawks of 2020.

Albatrossity

Time for another installment of the Winter Hawks of Kansas, methinks. As you know if you have driven through the state in winter, we are blessed with a tremendous number and variety of raptors at this time of year.

Some are residents, many are migrants from the north. Some return to the same territory year after year, while others, particularly the youngsters who hatched out last summer, have to work hard to find an unoccupied territory and survive the winter. And every year, some don’t return, having succumbed to one of the myriad hazards of migration between here and, in some cases, Alaska or the Canadian Arctic.

So here’s a sampler from the season so far, with some familiar faces and lots of new ones.