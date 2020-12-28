President Trump has finally signed the coronavirus relief bill — 5 days after calling it a “disgrace” and less than 24 hours after allowing 12 million + Americans to lose unemployment benefits.
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 28, 2020
Per the Washington Post:
President Trump unexpectedly capitulated Sunday night and signed the stimulus bill into law, releasing $900 billion in emergency relief funds into the economy and averting a Tuesday government shutdown.
White House officials didn’t explain why the president decided to suddenly back down and sign into law a bill he had held up for nearly a week and had referred to as a “disgrace” just days earlier.
Trump signed the bill while vacationing in Florida and on a weekend when he had allowed unemployment benefits for 14 million Americans to expire…
In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances. He said he would be sending a “redlined” version of the bill back to Congress “insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.”
Trump has less than a month remaining in his presidency, and lawmakers are likely to ignore any such request…
Pelosi: "Now, the Prez must immediately call on Congressional Republicans to end their obstruction & to join him & Democrats in support of our stand-alone legislation to increase direct payment checks to $2,000, which will be brought to the Floor tomorrow" https://t.co/lBX51E8yTx
— David Dayen (@ddayen) December 28, 2020
So the ultimate effect of Trump waffling on the coronavirus and omnibus bill is that Democrats clarified that it was Republicans who blocked $2,000 checks, not Democrats, and millions of people lost unemployment benefits for a week.
Really can't overstate how needless this was.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 28, 2020
People rightly focusing on the just-signed COVID bill's relief it provides so many struggling Americans
But it also has critical money for vaccine distribution and for states to ramp up testing.
Because there's still a pandemic going on
And America is the global hotspot
— Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) December 28, 2020
Step 1: refuse to engage publicly for months.
Step 2: watch a supermajority pass a bill.
Step 3: forcefully threaten to veto it unless demands met.
Step 4: back down and sign it; look weak.
As a bonus, you enrage your party and hang your SecTreas out to dry.
What a world.
— Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) December 28, 2020
so this imbecile stormed in and tried to tank a deal, ran around and tripped all over his dick, got no discernible benefit to himself, made everything worse for everyone else, and agreed to the original deal.
one last masterclass by donald trump, complete circus animal
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 28, 2020
The credibility of the office is just going to a farm, upstate https://t.co/Hjgttk4qpr
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 28, 2020
#MoscowMitch limps up…
I applaud the emperor's magnificent new clothes! https://t.co/zR58LsQjxI
— Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) December 28, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings