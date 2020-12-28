Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Monday Morning Open Thread: Good News, If We Can Keep It

Monday Morning Open Thread: Good News, If We Can Keep It

by | 40 Comments

Per the Washington Post:

President Trump unexpectedly capitulated Sunday night and signed the stimulus bill into law, releasing $900 billion in emergency relief funds into the economy and averting a Tuesday government shutdown.

White House officials didn’t explain why the president decided to suddenly back down and sign into law a bill he had held up for nearly a week and had referred to as a “disgrace” just days earlier.

Trump signed the bill while vacationing in Florida and on a weekend when he had allowed unemployment benefits for 14 million Americans to expire…

In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances. He said he would be sending a “redlined” version of the bill back to Congress “insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.”

Trump has less than a month remaining in his presidency, and lawmakers are likely to ignore any such request…

#MoscowMitch limps up…

    40Comments

    2. 2.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      I’m not sure why people keep saying irony is dead. This is practically a dictionary example of living irony:

      GeeGee @ Twitter:
      OMG, I just read a message on Next Door from a Trumper who had planned to go to the DC Jan 6 protest. Now, says he prolly can’t cuz he won’t get his unemployment & can’t afford the trip.

      8:02 AM · Dec 27, 2020

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geminid

      There is a vote planned today in the House to override trump’s veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act. It passed the House with a “veto proof” majority, with only 40 Republicans and 37 Democrats voting no. This override vote has not gotten much attention, perhaps because there is so much else going on, perhaps because the override is still thought to be a foregone conclusion.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Trump’s antics are just exhausting. Most days now I just glance at the news and move on because there’s such a sameness to it. I’m just hanging on, counting the days until Jan. 20, and hoping he doesn’t do too many disastrous things in the meantime.

      I’ve been drafting a blog post about how in an effective plot, after a character overcomes some challenge, they have to go on to a bigger and different challenge. If they climb a mountain, we’re not impressed if they climb a bigger one. Trump is just climbing a mountain over and over. Crazy and hateful, crazy and hateful.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Albatrossity

      This is all easily explained by his overwhelming desire to just keep his name in the headlines as long as possible, and Putin’s overwhelming desire to keep the Russian hacking episode out of the headlines.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: The NDAA includes the Corporate Transparency Act, which was added earlier this month. A writer for Fortune Magazine called this “the most sweeping anti corruption measure America has seen in decades.” It would drastically restrict the use of shell companies to hide financial misdeeds, and is probably the main reason for trump’s veto.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      President Trump unexpectedly capitulated Sunday night

      Unexpected by who? Because it was exactly what I expected.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      I don’t know about you guys, but I’m starting to have doubts about how much Trump really knows about the art of the deal.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      The Trumpeters were right. They’re coming for our freedoms.

      Why picking your nose isn’t just gross — it’s dangerous in the time of coronavirus

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Princess

      Trump always caves. He’s weak. Everything he has managed to do, he has only managed because McConnell has allowed him to do it. McConnell has been the one really in charge the whole time. Remember that.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @Baud: And trump is not the only rich crook out there who is threatened by this bill. They are probably working hard to suborn republican congressmen to vote against the override.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Princess

      @Baud: Some, but probably fewer since Trump pulled that stunt with the appropriations bill after it passed both houses in semi-good faith. I bet his refusal to sign and “demand” for $2000 pissed a bunch of GOPers off who were not so annoyed with him before.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Baud

      @Princess:

      Good money is on an override.  I think the House vote is more uncertain because we have a good number of no votes on our side too.  I don’t know if any Senate Dems are voting against this.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: I know that and I am tired of their 🤡 show. The entire BS brat ecosystem is toxic.

      The Squad, the 🌞 children, the journo bros in the media. All of them.

      Reply

