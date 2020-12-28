Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let's Talk About Section 230 of the CDA (Or: Why You're Allowed to Comment on This Post)

Let’s Talk About Section 230 of the CDA (Or: Why You’re Allowed to Comment on This Post)

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has been in the news a lot lately. Conservatives hate it!

Liberals hate it!

It is now broadly recognized that Joe Biden doesn’t like Section 230 and has repeatedly shown he doesn’t understand what it does. Multiple people keep insisting to me, however, that once he becomes president, his actual tech policy experts will understand the law better, and move Biden away from his nonsensical claim that he wishes to “repeal” the law.

In a move that is not very encouraging, Biden’s top tech policy advisor, Bruce Reed, along with Common Sense Media’s Jim Steyer, have published a bizarre and misleading “but think of the children!” attack on Section 230 that misunderstands the law, misunderstands how it impacts kids, and which suggests incredibly dangerous changes to Section 230. If this is the kind of policy recommendations we’re to expect over the next four years, the need to defend Section 230 is going to remain pretty much the same as it’s been over the last few years.

Well… not all liberals.

Jeez, this must be a really complicated law if nobody can even agree on what it says. What’s that? It’s not? This is the only part that isn’t basically statements of principles, a glossary, or footnotes?

(c) Protection for “Good Samaritan” blocking and screening of offensive material

(1) Treatment of publisher or speaker

No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.

(2) Civil liability

No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of—

(A) any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected; or
(B) any action taken to enable or make available to information content providers or others the technical means to restrict access to material described in paragraph (1).[1] (d) Obligations of interactive computer service

A provider of interactive computer service shall, at the time of entering an agreement with a customer for the provision of interactive computer service and in a manner deemed appropriate by the provider, notify such customer that parental control protections (such as computer hardware, software, or filtering services) are commercially available that may assist the customer in limiting access to material that is harmful to minors. Such notice shall identify, or provide the customer with access to information identifying, current providers of such protections.

People are wrong about this law in myriad ways. The most popular misconception seems to be that websites must act as “platforms, not publishers” if they want this protection; making editorial decisions, this argument goes, turns them into publishers. You will notice that this does not appear in the law.

It is very, very straightforward. A website–ANY website–which allows user-generated content is (broadly speaking) not liable for that content and can moderate it however the hell they want. In other words, Section 230 grants the people who run any website the right, under the first amendment, to control what happens on their own property, and shields them from liability should a user, without the site’s knowledge, post illegal content.

Many of the suggested “reforms”, such as those by butthurt conservatives, are offered in bad faith. But even legislators we like, such as Brian Schatz (D-HI), are introducing bills that would compel censorship and lead to regulatory capture by the largest businesses, like Facebook and Twitter. (Do you want Facebook stamping on a human face forever? Because this is how you get it.)

What would a world without Section 230 look like? We actually have a great case study. In 2018, a package known as FOSTA-SESTA was signed into law, with the stated intent of cutting down on online sex trafficking. It removes Section 230 protections for user-posted content found to be promoting “sex trafficking”. This opened websites up to huge potential liabilities, mostly around advertisements for sex work. Rather than figure out how to proactively prevent this content from being posted, sites like Craigslist simply shut down their entire Personals section, and sites like Backpage simply shut down entirely. This probably does not decrease the amount of sex trafficking, but, as the DOJ argued at the time, probably does make it harder to detect and prosecute. This doubtless also contributed to Tumblr’s decision to ban all adult content (as well as “female-presenting nipples”), and Facebook’s decision to start shutting down communities that kinda sorta hint at porn or sex work, even in jest. Needless to say this has been to the detriment of online communities for sexual minorities.

So, keep an eye on this. If you like commenting on political blogs, it may soon be relevant to you.

(But don’t take my word for it. TechDirt has a wonderful post going over all this: Hello! You’ve Been Referred Here Because You’re Wrong About Section 230 Of The Communications Decency Act)

    33Comments

    4.

      Roger Moore

      The most popular misconception seems to be that websites must act as “platforms, not publishers” if they want this protection; making editorial decisions, this argument goes, turns them into publishers.

      I think people believe this because that’s how common carrier status works in other forms of communication and transportation.  If your phone company wants to avoid liability for how you use your phone, or FedEx wants to avoid liability for what you’re shipping, they can’t discriminate based on how their services are used.  People assume internet providers have the same kind of relationship.

    6.

      Fair Economist

      Removing Section 230 for advertising would really help put the brakes on Facebook and other disinfo-driven social media.

    7.

      debbie

      Well, since I can still say it, I’m laughing my ass off at the New York Post’s calling Trump the King Lear of Mar-a-Lago! 🤣

    10.

      Bill Arnold

      The eff.org explainer is pretty OK:
      https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/12/section-230-good-actually

      Elimination or even most reforms (that are not strengthening) of section 230 would shut most online venues for free speech. Shutdown of free speech is the intent, IMO. Politicians, media companies, advertisers/marketing people and others want control over political speech unsullied by ordinary US citizens, and eliminating it online for the vast majority of US citizens is a way to do this.
      Not everyone is a F2F activist. Not everyone has a paid political punditry gig. Etc.
      And the side effects would be shutdown of non-political speech as well; e.g. a doll club would need liability protection for comment sections and would need to censor all content before publishing it, or get lawyers to sign off on some workaround for whatever the rules are re liability.
      People would be able to shut down free speech venues maliciously, by deliberately posting content that gets them sued or prosecuted. Grey-area businesses would be set up to do this for a modest fee.

    11.

      Brachiator

      Thanks for this, M4. Good background.

      My thanks as well. This is great stuff. I will have to come back and read more later. But so far, just a lot of good stuff.

    14.

      debbie

      What are the options to protecting free speech and minimizing the ridiculous, lunatic disinformation? Or is there nothing to be done?

    15.

      Brachiator

      Many of the suggested “reforms”, such as those by butthurt conservatives, are offered in bad faith.

      Yes. Yes. Yes.

      A lot of this is connected to the phony idea that Google algorithms “punish” conservative messages. But the algorithms reflect what people are interested in. Sometimes this is good, sometimes it is bad. But imagine if some people insisted (and some have) that posts asserting that the Earth is flat or that the moon landing is a hoax be given absolutely the same weight as, for example, posts about the upcoming Mars rover landing in February or the Great Conjunction.

    18.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      What are the options to protecting free speech and minimizing the ridiculous, lunatic disinformation?

      Whatever those options are, they have little to do with Section 230.  It’s possible right now for providers to screen out lunatic disinformation.  It’s just that the biggest ones don’t want to because lunatic disinformation creates high engagement (i.e. captures eyeballs) and thus is profitable.  Also, too, the worst offenders, especially Facebook, have been captured by political forces that want to preserve the ability to spread disinformation.

    19.

      artem1s

      True, the issue over 230 is not well understood.  But as long as websites are selling ad space to soft porn sites and conspiracy nutjobs, I’m not inclined to be sympathetic to their wanting to not get sued over poorly monitored advertising content.

    20.

      RSA

      (Do you want Facebook stamping on a human face forever? Because this is how you get it.)

      Could you flesh this out a bit? I don’t understand how proposed changes would empower a company like Facebook.

    22.

      Roger Moore

      @RSA

      I don’t understand how proposed changes would empower a company like Facebook.

      He explains it in the previous sentence: regulatory capture. The very realistic worry is that whatever regulator is set up to control what happens online, they will wind up being in the pocket of today’s big internet companies. The big players will have the resources to keep the regulators happy, while newcomers who don’t already have a good relationship with the regulators and don’t have the resources to meet their demands will be effectively shut out. Thus the regulation will wind up entrenching the existing dominant players.

    23.

      Major Major Major Major

      @RSA: regulatory capture. Facebook is actually begging lawmakers to impose certain kinds of restrictions because only companies like Facebook are big enough to comply. Prevents the formation of Facebook competitors.

      ETA as Roger explains above!

    24.

      fake irishman

      Glad to see your pushback on this, M^4. Nice pithy explainer. I’ve not entirely sorted out how I feel about this whole thing, but many of my fears dovetail with yours.

    25.

      PJ

      Google and Facebook have made fortunes by ripping off artists (where would they be without “content”?)  Getting rid of Section 230 would finally allow artists to sue them for infringement.  If that puts Google and Facebook out of business, so much the better.  If that seriously handicaps all social media, so much the better.

      (BTW, Facebook has been stamping on human faces for years.)

    26.

      PsiFighter37

      There is no doubt that Section 230 has enabled the rise of many of the megacap technology companies that exist today, and allow them to operate in a manner that is highly intrusive to one’s privacy. But the goal of the GOP here is completely tangential to that and wants to completely destroy the regulation. I think there are definitely parts of 230 that need to be rewritten now that the Internet has been around for 25 years and evolved past AOL and Netscape, but ditching it outright is a terrible idea.

    27.

      Major Major Major Major

      @PJ:

      Getting rid of Section 230 would finally allow artists to sue them for infringement. If that puts Google and Facebook out of business, so much the better. If that seriously handicaps all social media, so much the better.

      more likely this would actually empower copyright trolls and get rid of every Web 2.0 site other than Google and Facebook. There are lots of problems on the internet and we need some better regulations, but Section 230 is really not the place for reforms.

    29.

      PsiFighter37

      @Major Major Major Major: It’s more that because Section 230 allows for free speech, all of this supposedly unregulated content people are posting has been mass-harvested by technology companies to hone their advertising capabilities to a T.

      Sure, tech companies want liability from being sued for what everyone says, but frankly, the reason these companies rake in the kind of money they do from advertisers everywhere is because of the content that people are allowed to post. One of Obama’s books he had on his year-end list last year (‘Surveillance Capitalism’) does a very deep dive into it (although it can be repetitive at times).

    31.

      John Revolta

      So, if I start a website, and I decided I want it to be about I dunno, coffee, but not about, say, movies, I guess Ted is saying that I’m a “publisher” because I made a “policy decision”, is that it?

    32.

      sab

      Totally ignorant here, but we can’t stop bad content completely, and who defines bad?

      It seems to be Balloon-Juice is more at risk from repealing 230 thank filthy rich Facebook and Twitter that can afford to fight back.

