Warning — Return of the self-styled Grandma Killer!

Have most people who spend their time online complaining about 2020 actually had a bad year? Lost a job or loved one? Most folks I see basically missed out on a vacation.

If you, personally, have not suffered, does suffering actually exist? And if suffering does not actually exist, how can consequences be demanded?

Sure, some people whine about being laid off, or losing loved ones. Poor Bethany has been forced to spend 24/7 time with her ‘beloved’ kids and Darling Husband, without even the blessed balm of salon visits, upscale gym, spa days, or field trips. Talk about unspeakable misery!



To repeat what I said back in May:

Prominent RW ‘thoughtleader’ Bethany Mandel is married to Washington Examiner Executive Editor Seth Mandel. She has a full-time job raising their four kids, so she doesn’t need a second job (not even in the got-to-keep-my-networking-up-to-date sense), if she becomes too toxic for her usual media outlets to use her services for a few years. This makes her, like Megan McArdle, the perfect spokesperson for marketing the latest ‘conservative’ arguments in favor of kakistocracy. It doesn’t hurt, IMO, that she’s a sloppy writer and quite possibly a stupid person; her defenders can claim She never meant it like that, and besides, only a horrible person would attack four little kids’ MOMMY!!!…

Today’s trial run, as I see it: The pandemic, at least here in the Most Blessed Country in the World(tm), was a minor inconvenience that Democrats will attempt to use as a legislative weapon in favor of Those People. Let us never forget that The Deficit is a monster, forever waiting to devour our precious upper-middle-class kiddies’ patrimony for the benefit of Those People! Such self-centered delusions…