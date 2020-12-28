Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

This blog will pay for itself.

The math demands it!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Shocking, but not surprising

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

No one could have predicted…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Reality always wins in the end.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

This really is a full service blog.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Yes we did.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Early Indicator

Late Night GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Early Indicator

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Warning — Return of the self-styled Grandma Killer!

Have most people who spend their time online complaining about 2020 actually had a bad year? Lost a job or loved one? Most folks I see basically missed out on a vacation.

If you, personally, have not suffered, does suffering actually exist? And if suffering does not actually exist, how can consequences be demanded?

Sure, some people whine about being laid off, or losing loved ones. Poor Bethany has been forced to spend 24/7 time with her ‘beloved’ kids and Darling Husband, without even the blessed balm of salon visits, upscale gym, spa days, or field trips. Talk about unspeakable misery!

To repeat what I said back in May:

Prominent RW ‘thoughtleader’ Bethany Mandel is married to Washington Examiner Executive Editor Seth Mandel. She has a full-time job raising their four kids, so she doesn’t need a second job (not even in the got-to-keep-my-networking-up-to-date sense), if she becomes too toxic for her usual media outlets to use her services for a few years.

This makes her, like Megan McArdle, the perfect spokesperson for marketing the latest ‘conservative’ arguments in favor of kakistocracy. It doesn’t hurt, IMO, that she’s a sloppy writer and quite possibly a stupid person; her defenders can claim She never meant it like that, and besides, only a horrible person would attack four little kids’ MOMMY!!!…

Today’s trial run, as I see it: The pandemic, at least here in the Most Blessed Country in the World(tm), was a minor inconvenience that Democrats will attempt to use as a legislative weapon in favor of Those People. Let us never forget that The Deficit is a monster, forever waiting to devour our precious upper-middle-class kiddies’ patrimony for the benefit of Those People! Such self-centered delusions…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anotherlurker
  • cain
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • MobiusKlein
  • Ms. Deranged in AZ
  • Redshift
  • RobertDSC-Mac Mini
  • Ruckus

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      OK, I didn’t know what to watch so I’ve got David Letterman, My Next Guest on, with President Obama.

      The concept of listening to a person who is comfortable with himself, doesn’t have to prove himself worthy of breathing, is smarter than my left sock, and isn’t a flaming racist ass as president is just so far and away different than the last 4 yrs that it is stunning to say the very least. It is amazing to find out that human beings do not have to be so fucking selfish that nothing else in the world is important to them besides how they look, how everyone has to think of them in order to be president, that it can be about the job, the country and the humanity of all of us.

      I have no idea where I’m going with this, but it is a theme of my entire life, of looking at people and wondering how they have the concept that they don’t fit into the same world as what I see all around me, in many countries, several continents, over decades, that humans are humans. Yes some of them seem to be less and some more but the reality is that so many see themselves as better because they have money or because they have a certain color of skin or both and those are not measures of humanity, of being human, they are constructs made to separate us and they are bullshit.

      I’m still listening/watching David Letterman and President Obama and thanking someone, anyone, everyone for the 8 yrs that this man was our president to tell us that there are real people who work in politics and want to make this country better, every day, minute, second of time and not be for just enriching themselves, to the detriment of all the rest of us.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Redshift

      As far as I can tell, Republicans’ propaganda goal has been to convince people the pandemic isn’t so bad so they can blame the economic devastation entirely on “Democratic” lockdowns and restrictions. I wish our people could have fought against that better, but there was so much bullshit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.