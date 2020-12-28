Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I personally stopped the public option…

What fresh hell is this?

The math demands it!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Yes we did.

Too inconsequential to be sued

The revolution will be supervised.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Lighten up, Francis.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

This blog goes to 11…

You are here: Home / Economics / Free Markets Solve Everything / Every City Has One

Every City Has One

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,

I’m sure Adam will have a much more complete post about the Nashville bombing as soon as facts are more clear.  In the meantime, I just want to note that the bomber sure picked an effective target.  His apparent intentional and careful targeting of what the Post is calling the AT&T “transmission building” led to a regional telecommunications blackout of pretty impressive proportions.  911, cell and Internet service were affected.  The Nashville airport closed for around four hours.

A few years ago I toured a similar facility in Rochester, and it’s an impressive building.  It is overbuilt — something like 4 stories tall, but built so heavily that it could have been ~15 (my memory isn’t 100% on that) — lots of brick and concrete.  It has redundant generators, steel roll down window shields in the lobby, and 24/7 security.  It has to be impressive, because, like the Nashville building, most of the Internet and telephone traffic for the region passed through it (at least at the time I toured it).

I’m not revealing any secrets when I say that every city has a similar building, they’re a pretty important failure point, and they’re generally downtown, facing busy city streets.  They probably should be better protected, but I guess we needed to spend our post-9/11 money on turning cops into stormtroopers and giving them armored vehicles instead of hardening these buildings.  Another factor must be the almost complete lack of regulation of telecoms once they branched out from land lines into cellular and Internet.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • Immanentize
  • NotMax
  • raven
  • RobertDSC-Work

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      raven

      It’s infrastructure week!

      Flooding forces early voting site at Athens-Clarke Extension Office to close

      Athens-Clarke County announced Monday that the early voting site at the Extension Office on Cleveland Road has been closed due to flooding in the building.
      However, voters have four other options to cast an early vote in the Jan. 5 runoff election for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats.
      Sheetrock and flooring in about a third of the building were damaged after a pipe fitting came loose and flooded a portion of the building, according to Jackie Dallas, the department head for the Extension Service.
      Workers were on site to repair the damage, she said Monday.
      Other early voting sites include the Lyndon House Arts Center, the Athens-Clarke County Library, the Miriam Moore Community Center and the Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      On topic, ATT has been a target for many reasons over the years.  One of the most consequential cases ended up being Abbate v. United States in SCOTUS.

      Two or three trade unionists, trying to unionize AT&T in the 50s, travelled from Chicago to Tennessee to blow up some transmission buildings.  They were caught and tried in Chicago to a (likely) pro-union jury and judge and we’re sentence to — six months.  The US (and the President’s Analyst) were not happy with this and tried them in federal court for the same criminal acts and they received multi-year sentences.

      This gave us the “dual sovereignty doctrine” which survives til this day that allows both State and Federal prosecutions for the same acts — think drug deals these days.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: The new suck building in Boston — we all got to watch it go up while they were finishing the big dig.  It was made plane crash proof, I believe.  More thicker concrete than the Maginot Line.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RobertDSC-Work

      There is one just down the street from my workplace.

       

      I laugh when I see the PacBell logo on one of the signs on a side fence. I know what that logo looks like, but a lot of people may not.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.