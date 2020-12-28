Fauci: Biden is correct that worst of COVID pandemic yet to come https://t.co/IslJeRvBZG pic.twitter.com/br9BxTAWru — The Hill (@thehill) December 28, 2020





Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the general U.S. population will be getting immunized widely by late March or early April, following the front-line workers, elderly and certain other segments of the public given priority for the vaccines. https://t.co/tNzjtA8F3m — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2020

US Covid-19 deaths: December is the deadliest month since the pandemic began — and projections for January are 'nightmarish' – CNN – https://t.co/kQibWPramS — Nigel Cameron (@nigelcameron) December 27, 2020

No longer concentrated solely in a few urban areas or in nursing homes, prisons and factories, the virus seems to flourish wherever people let down their guard.https://t.co/xdEsJ8agAm pic.twitter.com/SJGSpnIZ3s — COVID19 (@V2019N) December 27, 2020

We're investigating the Trump administration's herd immunity strategy https://t.co/1M65LZ7o52 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 28, 2020

Covid-19 data – Tracking covid-19 across the world | Graphic detail | The Economisthttps://t.co/GSWolHSUpW — Equity & Health (@equitylist) December 27, 2020

Zhang Zhan: China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan reports https://t.co/Hy1IECLDoM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 28, 2020

Japan to halt all foreign arrivals as a precaution against a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant that has spread across Britain. Last week, Japan banned nonresident foreigners coming from Britain and South Africa. https://t.co/hwA4czVTiS — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2020

Russia reported 487 new coronavirus deaths Monday, pushing its overall Covid-19 death toll above 55,000 https://t.co/Up1xgHCvNt — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 28, 2020

Israel began its 3rd #coronavirus lockdown Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced optimism that a "world record" vaccination drive will restore a degree of normality within the coming weeks. Lockdown was imposed to address a sharp resurgence https://t.co/KaCuTuAE13 pic.twitter.com/LzAZ1rPNlX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 27, 2020

"A game-changer": European Union nations eagerly kick off mass coronavirus vaccination programs. Austria's leader says it's "not the end of the pandemic but it is the beginning of the victory." https://t.co/mvq5j0TAn5 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 27, 2020

France's government has taken a more low-key approach to COVID-19 vaccination efforts compared to other European nations. That's because many French fear the vaccines were developed too quickly and are aimed at bringing profit to pharmaceutical companies. https://t.co/qBRmnwE80A — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 27, 2020

The US has 330 million people and 20 million health workers. The continent of Africa has 1.2 billion people and about 3 million health workers. If health workers in Africa get sick, it hurts efforts to fight HIV, malaria, TB, and other diseases. They need Covid vaccines fast. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) December 27, 2020

South Africa exceeds 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. As scientists track the dominance of new variant, the government ponders new restrictions to slow the spread of the disease. https://t.co/SYNccwnDWZ — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) December 27, 2020

The effort to vaccinate millions of people in poor and developing countries against COVID-19 faces monumental obstacles. Health workers have to contend with wars, insurgencies, corruption, poor infrastructure and suspicions about vaccinations. https://t.co/SAM9tcMZym — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2020

Today is the first ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. In the past 12 months, lives and livelihoods have been turned upside down by #COVID19. But over the years @WHO and our partners have warned that the world is not prepared for a pandemic.pic.twitter.com/lZiUD41S3U — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 27, 2020

"Winning formula." AstraZeneca's chief executive says the company's COVID-19 vaccine "should remain effective" against a new coronavirus variant driving a surge in infections in Britain. The shot is expected to be approved by U.K. authorities this week. https://t.co/aLYdqS6aUp — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 27, 2020

CDC's failed race against covid-19: Agency squandered weeks as it pursued a test more complicated than those used in other countries https://t.co/ta0Rvb0cQJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 26, 2020

Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine? Will it protect against asymptomatic infections and mutated viruses? An immunologist answers 3 questions https://t.co/8bguIv9eEP pic.twitter.com/Q4YfCP0UmG — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 27, 2020

Elimination strategy: It's possible to halt the spread of SARSCoV2 (and any future pandemic viruses) in communities, according to a study in BMJ, the British Medical Journal https://t.co/8QVzC3aSMv — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) December 24, 2020

Curious about how proof of vaccination will work when the CDC is only giving out easily-forged paper cards? Turns out HIPAA might save you. https://t.co/xsEzRsg1cG — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) December 23, 2020

Russia is cutting the size of a clinical trial for a new domestically developed #COVID19 vax & stopped enrolling volunteers. Decision comes a wk after enrollment slowed in the midst of the Sputnik 5 vaccine rollout. Study cut to ~31k participants from 40k https://t.co/gfsL0LtcJi pic.twitter.com/C8B3smeXsp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 28, 2020

Even as the scientific community pinpoints eateries as likely virus hotspots, the National Restaurants Association and its state affiliates have continued to attack the scientific merits of restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/ybB6Uft3jl — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) December 27, 2020

It is apocalyptically bad here. The numbers are insanely grim. I cannot understand what’s in the psyche of this place that’s causing people to behave this way. You are not immortal and you can get sick no matter how lux the velvet rope on the club is. https://t.co/WQokIJJHFy — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) December 27, 2020