You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Dec. 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Dec. 27-28

by

This post is in: ,


    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Confirmed cases in U.S. at beginning of the year: 0.
      Confirmed cases in U.S. at end of the year expected to nudge up against a total of 20,000,000.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 12/27, China reported 6 new domestic confirmed and 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed and 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 of the 5 confirmed cases are traced close contacts (under quarantine since 12/25). The other 2 were discovered during screening of individuals at higher risk areas; they had tested positive on 12/26, and were confirmed on 12/27. All of the new confirmed cases are at Jinpu New Area. For some reason, Dalian authorities are not sharing the case summaries for the asymptomatic cases, unlike during the previous outbreak. There are currently 33 domestic confirmed cases and 27 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 9 communities, 2 residential compounds and a village at Medium Risk in the city.

      Shenyang in Liaoning Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (previously asymptomatic). There are currently 5 domestic confirmed and 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 community and 1 residential compound are at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 5 new domestic confirmed and 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Shunyi District, and 5 of the 6 positive cases live in the same township, 4 in the same village. All 6 cases are close contacts (family or friends) of the case cases reported by Shunyi District on 12/26 . 2 villages in the Shunyi District has been re-designated as Medium Risk, There are 2 villages and 1 hotel at (Chaoyang District) is at Medium Risk in the city.

      Shenzhen in Guangdong Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. The case had traveled to Beijing twice in the past month, but no links have been identified to the reported positive cases there, yet. The case had previously been tested on 12/6, 12/14 and 12/20, all negative. Based on the residential compound the case lives it, it is possible the case works for the Customs. Authorities have not yet released further information.

      There are no changes in other Chinese cities with recent/current outbreaks.

      On 12/27, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases, 16 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      * Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 6 confirmed cases, off a flight diverted from Beijing, no information released
      * Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previous asymptomatic), all Chinese national each returning from France; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria
      * Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UK and Italy (via Switzerland); 1 imported case, no information released
      * Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Sweden
      * Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic)
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Tanzania; 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Iraq
      * Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Russia, the Philippines and Mozambique
      * Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh and the Philippines
      * Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed and 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Egypt
      * Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      * Anhui Province (city not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      * Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Hong Kong resident coming from Hong Kong

      Overall in China, 1 case deteriorated to serious condition, 16 confirmed cases recovered, no asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 728 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 339 active confirmed cases in the country (270 imported), 5 are in serious condition (3 imported), 267 asymptomatic cases (219 imported), 1 suspect case (imported. 11,791 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 12/28, Hong Kong reported 61 new cases, 1 imported and 60 domestic (19 of whom do not have source of infection identified).

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      484 new cases, 921 people hospitalized, 143 patients in the ICU.

      34% of the hospital beds are available on average and 31% of the ICU beds.

      7.9% positivity

      We’re headed back up again with the infections from Christmas gatherings.

      Chyron HR

      That’s because many French fear the vaccines […] are aimed at bringing profit to pharmaceutical companies.

      Isn’t that like refusing to eat because you think food is aimed at bringing profit to grocery stores?

      Beverly Hills Officials Shame Italian Restaurant La Scala For Promoting Dine-In “Speakeasy” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

      “Shame” is a good start, but keep turning the dial up until you reach “execute”.

      Joe Biden is super focused on mask manates instead of Covid-19 relief checks because

      Because you can’t put a check on your face, you mentally diseased piece of shit.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,594 new cases today at his media briefing, for a cumulative reported total of 106,690 cases. Dr Noor Hisham also reports three new deaths today, for a total of 455 deaths — 0.43% of the cumulative reported total, 0.54% of resolved cases.

      20,643 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 116 are in ICU, 53 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 1,181 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 85,592 patients recovered — 80.2% of the cumulative reported total.

      Dr Noor Hisham reports that as of yesterday, Malaysia’s R0 is at 1.06.

      Five new clusters were reported today: Jalan Gadang building site in KL, Menara Sri in KL and Perak, Bukit pasir in Johor, Pintu Geng in Kelantan, and Putra 15 in Putrajaya.

      1,591 new cases today are local infections. Selangor has 697 cases: 362 in existing clusters, 231 close-contact screenings, and 104 other screenings. KL has 193 local cases: 102 in older clusters, two in Jalan Gadang building site and Menara Sri clusters, 231 close-contact screenings, and 104 other screenings. Johor has 191 cases: 50 in older clusters, two in Bukit Pasir cluster, 64 close-contact screenings, and 77 other screenings. Negeri Sembulan has 169 cases: 103 in existing clusters, 24 close-contact screenings, and 33 other screenings. Sabah has 157 cases: 17 in existing clusters, 79 close-contact screenings, and 61 other screenings.

      Penang has 69 cases: 17 in existing clusters, 47 close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Perak has 47 cases: 27 in older clusters, one in Menara Sri cluster, 14 close-contact screenings, and six other screenings. Kelantan has 28 cases: six in older clusters, nine in Pintu Geng cluster, nine close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Melaka has 14 cases: 12 close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Kedah has 12 cases: five in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Pahang has 11 cases: 10 in existing clusters, and two other screenings.

      Putrajaya has nine cases: seven in Putra 15 cluster, one close-contact screening, and one other screening. Terengganu has three cases, all close-contact screenings.

      Sarawak, Labuan, and Perlis reported no new local cases today.

      Three new cases are imported. Two were reported in in Sarawak, and one in KL. They are arrivals from Indonesia, and one other country whose name I couldn’t make out. Congo, maybe.

      The three deaths today are a 62-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes and obesity; a 90-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, dyslipidaemia, and gout; and a 62-year-old man in Sabah with hypertension.

      In other news, Senior Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced at his media briefing that the conditional movement control order in Selangor, Sabah and the Federal Territory of KL, due to expire at the end of the year, will be extended to 14th January, 2021. Other states and federal territories will either continue under or revert to the less restrictive recovery movement control order — except for specific districts like Johor Baru and Batu Pahat in Johor, and Seremban in Negeri Sembilan, where conditional movement control order are also extended to 14th January.

      Ismail Sabri also replied to calls to ban incoming travellers from the UK: he said that that restriction has already been in place for months. The UK is one of 23 countries on the ban list, alongside the US, as well as a number of countries in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

      terben

      In Australia today there were 25 new cases reported. All but 5 of these were returned travellers in quarantine. The five local cases were associated with the ongoing cluster in NSW, they had been identified as contacts of known cases and were in isolation. This brings the total number of Australian cases to 28,337

      There was a death reported today in NSW, the first there in nearly 100 days. This was the first death in Australia for 4 weeks. He was a man in his 70s who ‘died earlier this week from respiratory complications following a COVID-19 infection diagnosed in March. He was a household contact of a locally acquired case. Although his death is considered to be related to COVID-19, he had recently tested negative, was no longer infectious and posed no risk to the community’.

      This death brings the total number of Covid deaths to 54 for NSW and to 909 for Australia.

