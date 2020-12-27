Today we’ll be talking about Wind of Change, the podcast hosted by New Yorker investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe. The eight-part podcast follows Keefe as he explores a rumor he heard from a source within the CIA – that the agency was behind the 1990 international hit power ballad “Winds of Change”.
Let’s talk about the podcast. I found it fascinating – music, stories, history, mystery, intrigue…
Here are some starter questions, but we’ll follow the conversation wherever it goes.
What did you all think? Does he make the case? Do you believe the CIA was involved? Could have been involved? What were your favorite parts of the series? For me, the big surprise was learning all the ways the CIA has used music and musicians for propaganda purposes.
Even if you didn’t listen to the podcast, does the idea that the CIA was involved with this seem plausible?
Here’s a pretty good summary of the premise.
The elevator pitch is exquisite: What if I told you that “Wind of Change,” the sorta corny but kinda great 1990 power ballad from Scorpions, the German rock band best known for “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” might have actually been written by the CIA? And furthermore, that the song, which upon its release became a kind of anthem for peaceful revolution across Europe, was possibly a successful entry in a broader underground campaign by the West to expand its soft power against the Soviet Union during the Cold War?
There is even a TV adaptation of the podcast in the works at Hulu.
