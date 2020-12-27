Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wind of Change

Today we’ll be talking about Wind of Change, the podcast hosted by New Yorker investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe.  The eight-part podcast follows Keefe as he explores a rumor he heard from a source within the CIA – that the agency was behind the 1990 international hit power ballad “Winds of Change”.

Open Thread: Wind of Change?

Let’s talk about the podcast. I found it fascinating – music, stories, history, mystery, intrigue…

Here are some starter questions, but we’ll follow the conversation wherever it goes.

What did you all think?  Does he make the case?  Do you believe the CIA was involved?  Could have been involved?  What were your favorite parts of the series?  For me, the big surprise was learning all the ways the CIA has used music and musicians for propaganda purposes.

Even if you didn’t listen to the podcast, does the idea that the CIA was involved with this seem plausible?

Here’s a pretty good summary of the premise.

The elevator pitch is exquisite: What if I told you that “Wind of Change,” the sorta corny but kinda great 1990 power ballad from Scorpions, the German rock band best known for “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” might have actually been written by the CIA? And furthermore, that the song, which upon its release became a kind of anthem for peaceful revolution across Europe, was possibly a successful entry in a broader underground campaign by the West to expand its soft power against the Soviet Union during the Cold War?

There is even a TV adaptation of the podcast in the works at Hulu.

🔷

    1. 1.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’ve worked with several folks from Langley. None of them could carry a tune, none had rhythm, and none could rhyme. And one was severely hearing impaired.

      That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      I know the CIA has been involved in things  like overthrowing governments, assassinations, and torture, but I find it hard to believe they would go so far as teaming up with The Scorpions.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      encephalopath

      The song does not sound like it was written by a native English speaker.

      Has anyone who speaks German done a language analysis on the song? Are there phrases that look like idiomatic German that appear to have been translated to English? My untutored guess is that this would be true.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gretchen

      I thought it interesting that people who worked with the CIA or knew how it operated thought it plausible.  Nobody said “that’s not possible”.  I also thought it interesting that it was quite different from their usual style of “girls/cars/booze” music.  But the interview with the supposed composer denied it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      geg6

      I loved every minute of it. Great fun!

      What did you all think? Does he make the case? Do you believe the CIA was involved? Could have been involved?

      What were your favorite parts of the series? For me, the big surprise was learning all the ways the CIA has used music and musicians for propaganda purposes.

      I had heard the story about Louis Armstrong before and, of course, their cooperation in the making of Argo, so none of that was a surprise and I find it plausible that they glommed onto the youth reaction to the song and made sure it was distributed all over the Iron Curtain countries as far and wide as possible. I don’t think they wrote it, though. I think Klaus actually wrote it sincerely from his heart. The interview with him and the episode at the Scorps concert in Ukraine were my favorite ones.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Gretchen: I didn’t find the interview with Klaus (who supposedly wrote the song) to be all that convincing.

      At the end of that episode, I thought it was more likely that the story of the CIA involvement was true.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      geg6

      @WaterGirl:

      The whole band is German.  It has the Scorpions’ sound to it.  It’s only different from their other songs in that it is political.  It’s not so far, musically, from another of their big hits, Still Loving You.  This is why I have no doubt that the Scorpions, more specifically Klaus, wrote it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      Decades ago, I came out of the Oliver Stone movie JFK thinking that I didn’t know whether the CIA had been involved, but I thought it was certainly very possible that they were.  That’s kind of how I felt about this at the end.

      It could be a bit like the “telephone” game where details weren’t correct, but there could have been some truth to it.  Maybe the CIA played a role in distributing the Scorpion’s music when it was prohibited, or maybe they put some ideas in his head that ended up being part of the song.

      I thought it was super interesting that it is common knowledge that the CIA used other musical people without them ever knowing about it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      With disinformation campaigns being in the news, and propaganda, I can easily see that the CIA might not want to admit (publicly in so many words) that they are actively involved in doing that in other countries.

      I found it compelling that the CIA said “no” to a bunch of FOIA questions, and yet on the question of whether they were involved in the writing of that song, the answer was basically “we can neither confirm nor deny”.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hilts

      The big surprise was learning all the ways the CIA has used music and musicians for propaganda purposes.

      The CIA also infiltrated and co-opted many literary journals and programs:

      The CIA helped to fund and shape the institution of the MFA program in creative writing. In the mid-20th century, as the literary historian Eric Bennett writes in Workshops of Empire, the CIA, together with other government entities such as the State Department and the United States Information Agency (USIA), began a program of investment in the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

      By the late 1960s, intelligence agencies were supporting literary and intellectual journals such as Daedalus, Partisan Review, Poetry, Kenyon Review, Sewanee Review, and the Hudson Review, co-founded and edited by Frederick Morgan ’43. The Congress for Cultural Freedom (CCF), which the CIA founded as an anti-communist front, bought thousands of subscriptions to these magazines and distributed the issues abroad. Many alumni and affiliates of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop became affiliates (with or without knowledge of what they were getting into) of the CCF, including Robert Lowell, Norman Holmes Pearson, John Crowe Ransom, and Allen Tate.

       

      h/t https://paw.princeton.edu/article/p-source

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      Half way  through. First episode was a bit meh because I didn’t find the topic to be inherently irresistible, but the next four installments gave interesting background on the CIA, the use of culture as diplomacyand propaganda, and of course, the craziness of the music industry.

      Former agent made the point that there could have been multiple efforts but this is the one that stuck.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Another thing I thought was compelling was that “Doc” was caught up in the huge drug bust, and everyone else ended up in prison, and he got off without any real consequences.

      If push comes to shove, I think Doc was definitely involved with the CIA, and the band was also, at the very least through that connection.

      Reply

