The first two species are members of the one fragment of what used to be the Lily Family (sensu lato) and are now part of a more distant lineage the Melianthaceae. One characteristic of this family is nectar or sap that is toxic to some insects. The best-known plant in the family with this character is Fly-poison (Amianthemum muscitoxicum). Another character I like with these lovely white flowers is that after pollination the petals* don’t wither and fall, they just turn green with chlorophyll and start photosynthesizing!

So, when Anne Laurie said she was about out of pictures for Sunday Garden Chats I thought it was about time I got my act together to share some pics of our garden with you all. We have just a little over an acre and it isn’t all native plants, but we do have a lot and that has been our focus over the last 25 (of the 35) years we’ve lived here. So here we go…..

Looking back at pictures from recent summers is something I like really to do at this time of year and it helps me get through the short, dark winter days to spend time remembering the flowers of spring and summer. Also it makes me really look forward to something beyond the next few snowy months!

For your enjoyment, here is a small selection of white flowers while you ignore the blizzard outside. They are all from our garden in Berks County in southeastern Pennsylvania and are from the last few years.

This Common Featherbell bloomed in our garden this summer — it was the first time I’ve ever seen this lovely flower as it doesn’t grow in eastern PA. It is found in the mountains of W. PA and south.



(Also top pic) Virginia Bunchflower (Melianthemum virginigum syn. Veratrum virginicum)

Its cousin, Virginia Bunchflower is a plant of circum-neutral soils and grows in damp meadows on limestone or trap rock (diabase) soils. I know of three places where it grows within 25 miles of our house, but it only blooms regularly in the one that is a powerline right-of-way in full sun. The other two populations are in shady woods and only occasionally have a flower when a tree falls and allows some extra sunlight through the canopy of leaves to the hit the ground. We grow it in our rain garden and it loves it there.

Culver’s Root (Veronicastrum virginicum) is also a damp or wet meadow plant, but it isn’t fussy in the garden where ordinary soil conditions are fine. The flowers may be white as in these pics or lavender in hue. Bumble bees love them either way!

I’m not sure of the origin of this species common epithet, but I assume it is from herbal use by a Mr. or Mrs. Culver in colonial days. Several large clumps of this species grace our front yard meadow and hold their own with the tall asters, grasses and rosin-weeds.



Declined Trillium ex. Susquehanna (Trillium flexipes)

Growing Trilliums from seed is something I’ve been doing for over 20 years, and it’s fortunate I started when I was younger, as it takes about seven years to get from seeds sprouting to flowering plants in this wonderful genus.

Many people are familiar with the Large-flowered Trillium (Trillium grandiflorum) and I could share hundreds of photos of that beautiful species, but I felt maybe another less common, but equally pretty species deserved a little time in the spotlight. This is a plant we grew from seed from a population to the south of us along the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County.

The population of Trilliums in the Susquehanna River valley have been confusing botanists for over a century. They are apparently a hybrid swarm with the two parent species being the white-flowered Declined (or Drooping) trillium and the more upright and red-flowered Ill-scented Trillium (Trillium erectum) resulting in what botanists now call a “population with a reticulated phylogeny”. The plants can have a mixture of characters between the two parent species. This plant in our garden has the white flowers and large white ovary of T. flexipes but is upright like its T. erectum ancestors and not drooping at all. It and its siblings are excellent every April in our woodland gardens and we are glad they are happy here! I do have to give them a little bit of crushed eggshells or pelletized dolomite every year so they get enough calcium which is lacking in the very acid sandstone-derived soil here in our yard.

Starry Campion (Silene stellata) a summer star rather than a Christmas star. This lovely native woodland flower seems to prefer sandy soils. The flower petals may wilt on a hot summer afternoon, but the revive every morning.

2020 was also the first year we had this nice summer flower bloom in our yard. It was grown from a few seeds sown about two years earlier that came from a local population. I’m looking forward to how they will do as more mature plants next summer.