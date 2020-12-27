Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

Reality always wins in the end.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Let there be snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Militantly superior in their own minds…

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Mission Accomplished!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Sunday Evening Open Thread: Well-Crafted Maledicta

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Well-Crafted Maledicta

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: ,


(Absolutely worth the click!)

Twitter-stripped from a longer thread:

First, let’s look at all the Great Accomplishments he and the cult love to boast about. The wall? If it doesn’t fall down into the Rio Grande by 2025, it will be forgotten by 2026. The economy? Sorry, this shit’s gone to trash with the pandemic. Trade wars? Already forgotten…

Jerusalem and the Great Tremendous Abraham Accords? Give me a fucking break. The Wonderful Very Talented Highly Respected Justices? Depends on what they do, but even so, justices are not remembered for who appointed them. Who appointed Taney? Who appointed Marshall? Nobody cares.

Likewise, you might hate Trump, but history won’t remember most of his stupid tweets, his embarrassing behavior at the rallies, his constant lies and name-calling, the tax break for the rich, “shithole countries”, “fine people on both sides” and defending Confederate statues…

Even the Russiagate and the Ukraine impeachment will be mostly curiosities for history buffs (like the Andrew Johnson impeachment, Teapot Dome or the Petticoat Scandal) than some universally acknowledged presidency-defining event, akin to Watergate…

And as much as I want the Summer of George Floyd to become a major watershed event in the history of US race relations, we probably have an extremely long and arduous road to cover on that front, with many, many more events like this ahead. So Trump’s flirtation with racism? Par.

So, when your grandkids are sitting in their virtual Social Democratic Republics of America History classes in 2080, what they’re likely to know about the Trump era is:
1) 100s of thousands died of a pandemic he badly mismanaged
2) he refused to concede and undermined elections..

He’s treated every issue, every assessment of every crisis and every personnel move based on what it does for him personally.
Trump mismanaged COVID not because he believed wrong things about how the pandemic works but because he made it about his own reelection chances…

Trump made his entire presidency about proving how great his was to his own damaged ego, to the ghost of his daddy, to New York elites who have always despised him, to Obama and to tragically deluded yokels who just loved how he hated the “right” folks…

Trump is the worst president ever because he was never the President of the United States. He was the Supreme Commander of His Own Fucking Demons. It was all, all of it, every single thing, every second of the way, about him. About making him feel great. All of it. As we died…

He’s undermining our democracy not because he worries about election integrity and not because he cares about what happens to the country under Biden. He’s simply lashing out because the country refused to affirm his own delusions of grandeur. The asshole was dreaming of Rushmore.

That’s truly it. Nothing more. Nothing more is needed. For the first time in history, the nation has not only elected a person who was unqualified, dangerous and immoral, but a person who was the absolute polar opposite of what a President should be.
Nobody is close, frankly. Fin

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • burnspbesq
  • dmsilev
  • geg6
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • hitchhiker
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JPL
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • namekarB
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Parfigliano
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      I think the impeachment *will* be remembered for the absolute partisan refusal to acknowledge his crimes.

      History will judge the Republican Party very harshly, if there’s any justice and actual, honest-to-goodness, objectivity – rather than attempts to be “balanced.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Thing is, he doesn’t command his demons. They command him, and he constantly gives in.

      On another note, I highly recommend the Christmas movie “Fatman” – it’s a tale about Santa in the same vein as a violent Coen Bros. movie. Mel Gibson is Santa, reaching deep within to drag out his inner psychotic to portray as jolly old St Nick. Walt Goggins is a truly vile hit man hired by a junior Donald Trump-type kid to kill Santa.

      There’s a helluva body count in this one, too – rated R for language and violence. There’s somebody-coital afterglow between Mr and Mrs Claus.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      The Supreme Court will likely be a problem for some time.

      Apologies for the blackmail.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      Just like a liberal – blackmailing True Progressives into selling out their principles over the Supreme Court…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Telnaes is a treasure.

      There are noises that Trump may sign the Covid Relief/Stimulus bill tonight. At least, CNN reported a while ago that Mar-a-Lago staff were again setting up a “signing table” for him in one of the ballrooms. But they did that a few nights ago, and he bailed. OTOH, he sent out a “good news on Covid bill, info to follow” tweet an hour or so ago. But maybe his idea of “good news” is a veto. Who even knows with him?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      I’m sure it’s great, but Gibson is another one of a string of actors who I have found out are such vile and disgusting people that I can’t watch them anymore.  I can’t get past who they are to separate the character from the actor.  Besides him, the others I can think of off the top of my head are Tom Cruise and Kevin Spacey.  I just can’t watch them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JPL

      @SiubhanDuinne: Someone  told him that if he didn’t the government would shut down.   He would then not be able to have his big, beautiful rally in Dalton.    Maybe he thought that if the government was shut down, Joe couldn’t be sworn in.  Then someone said, well say hello to President Pelosi.

      That is what I think happened.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      burnspbesq

      Today’s playlist has been all Tony Rice, all the time, but I’m now gearing up for a two-hour livestream replay of The Bad Plus. It’s a very different band with Orrin Evans on piano, but it’s still one of the most interesting piano trios out there.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      namekarB

      I hope Trump will be remembered for the DJ Trump 28th Amendment to the Constitution that:

      1) Eliminates the Electoral College

      2) Eliminates dark money in elections

      3) Enshrines a new voting rights act

      4) Creates State non-partisan committees to draw congressional districts.

      5) Sets the transfer of power in Presidential Elections to soon as possible after the votes are certified but not later than December 31

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      I think Slava has it about right. Many of us have lived through a number of presidencies and really what are the things that you remember? We remember LBJ – Fuck LBJ, for building up Vietnam, getting a lot of men killed for what? Well Medicaid for one. A good trade off? NFW but still that’s what he did. Nixon – Watergate. Remember China? And the first president not to be impeached and thrown out but to resign and then be pardoned. Not going through the list of the last 50 yrs. We remember them for the big things, often the big bad things but really what has trump done that you are going to remember. I’d bet the lack of any thing is more important to remember than the douchebag he is, even if he’s, at least in my lifetime the biggest one by far. It might be the racism, but tell me that others haven’t been as racist, even if not as noticeable. Slava is right his worst accomplishment was his shitty personality, that and his wanton stupidity.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Ruckus:

      I’d bet the lack of any thing is more important to remember than the douchebag he is, even if he’s, at least in my lifetime the biggest one by far. It might be the racism, but tell me that others haven’t been as racist, even if not as noticeable.

      I was incredibly disappointed to read about “Operation Wetback”:

      Operation Wetback was an immigration law enforcement initiative created by Joseph Swing, the Director of the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), in cooperation with the Mexican government. The program was implemented in June 1954 by U.S. Attorney General Herbert Brownell. The short-lived operation used military-style tactics to remove Mexican immigrants—some of them American citizens—from the United States. Though millions of Mexicans had legally entered the country through joint immigration programs in the first half of the 20th century, Operation Wetback was designed to send them back to Mexico.

      This happened during Eisenhower’s term. Not to mention the 1953 Iranian coup which led to the Islamic Republic

      Reply
    34. 34.

      rikyrah

      That’s truly it. Nothing more. Nothing more is needed. For the first time in history, the nation has not only elected a person who was unqualified, dangerous and immoral, but a person who was the absolute polar opposite of what a President should be.
      Nobody is close, frankly. Fin

       

      TRUTH

      TRUTH

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

      There’s too much in this country that has been done because of ‘ norms’ and ‘ traditions’.

       

      phuck that shyt.

       

      put it into PHUCKING LAW.

      PERIOD.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SFAW

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      proudly calling ourselves progressives

      Proudly? I thought people started calling themselves “progressives” because they were a-skeered of being called “Lllllliberals” by the RWMFs.

      I’m nobody special, nor particularly courageous, but I’m a goddam liberal, not a “progressive.” And I miss Steve Gilliard.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      @SiubhanDuinne: Hope nobody shows him the sub headline for that story: “The president had demanded changes to the stimulus bill but on Sunday signaled he would release the stimulus funds after all”.

      In other words, threw a temper tantrum, got nothing for it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      germy

      Dems attempted to negotiate a deal with Mnuchin, but McConnell shut it down.

      Dems successfully negotiated a deal with McConnell, but Trump refused to sign the bill.

      At this point, no one knows who we are suppose to negotiate with.

      Stop the “two sides” narrative to this mess.

      — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 27, 2020

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.