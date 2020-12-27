Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Live Feed of the Nashville, Tennessee Law Enforcement Update Press Conference

Live Feed of the Nashville, Tennessee Law Enforcement Update Press Conference

Here’s the live feed of the Nashville, Tennessee law enforcement press conference updating the information regarding the Christmas morning bombing:

They’ve identified the perpetrator as Anthony Warner based on a combination of evidence including DNA evidence found at the scene.

There is still no information that has been presented by law enforcement at this time – as in seven minutes into the press conference – for a motive.

Open thread.

PS: For those concerned about initial reporting that a similar incident was underway in Lebanon, TN, that has been cleared by police. No explosives were found in the box truck there.

    91Comments

    3. 3.

      raven

      CNN’s experts are pretty funny. The announcer is fucking amazed how quickly they ID’d him! “Well, since he wasn’t trying to hide his identity. . . “

      Reply
    4. 4.

      japa21

      Not sure the following is making me laugh or cry, but this is going around the RW.

       

       

      Gonna be hard to fact check this story.
      Interesting
      AT&T got a contract to do forensic audit on Dominion voting machines and those machines were being moved to Nashville this past week.
      The former owner of the AT&T building in Nashville, William Kennard, is a board member for Cerberus Capital Management and AT&T…. He also was Bill Clinton’s FCC chair, and Obama’s Ambassador to the EU.
      Dominion voting is owned by Cerberus Capital Management…. Cerberus is run by Staple Street Execs. Joe Bidens Brother in Law, Steven Owens, is the cofounder of Staple Street Execs along with William Kennard (mentioned above).
      Super Computer in TN was connected to the AT&T internet in NASHVILLE…. yesterday evening the Cumberland river cooling system was compromised due to internet outage and Supercomputer fried…..
      If you don’t know, “Kraken” is a reference to a supercomputer former prosecuter, Sidney Powell, has been talking about.
      So, the explosion “just happened” to be at the AT&T location where they “just so happen” to control the cooling system for the super computer and house the dominion voting machines and drives for forensic audit…
      Does it make sense now why no lives were lost? Does it make sense now why the FBI task lead couldn’t even put together a coherent sentence in the press conference yesterday? Does it make sense why the mayor was making light of the situation, almost laughing yesterday? 🤯🤯
      Going down the rabbit hole

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m going to go start dinner. You all try not to self immolate, self detonate, or self anything else while I’m gone. Feel free to talk amongst yourselves from an appropriately socially distanced distance.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jackmac

      So many unanswered questions, but at least it appears that the Nashville bomber went to great pains to ensure that no one else was killed. Contrast that with the other holiday tragedy several hundred miles north as a Florida man walked into a Rockford, Ill. bowling alley on Saturday night deliberately looking for people to kill. Three died, three were injured in what was described as a random shooting. Suspect, identified as an active military, is in custody while friends and families of victims are in mourning.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @japa21:

      There’s a quote by Freud, probably apocryphal: “Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.”

      These people see connections that aren’t actually meaningful. Coincidences exist.

      I’m surprised I haven’t heard about insane conspiracy theories on Parler about how the vaccines are actually “mind control serum” developed by the CIA who are actually controlled by the Reptillian NWO to consolidate control over the world.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cermet

      @japa21: Oh please! The absoult dead give away that the story is Bullshit is the super computer named … wait for it … Kracken! LOLOLOLOL. Then the rest is a total stew of all key words…please. You posted that laughable word salad of conspirary nonsense?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Not just see connections that don’t exist, they make up connections that don’t exist, out of whole cloth. They also see shitforbrains as a valid president. They are, at the very least, completely delusional. Like their idol.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I read all that kind of stuff about so-and-so’s friends and former colleagues and interlocking directorates, etc., etc., and I get three things:

      1. It resonates with its intended audience because a lot of things do happen on the basis of who knows who, but the reason for that is extreme laziness, not some kind of preternatural pertinacity and frictionless collaboration towards shared goals;
      2. On that note, none of these people have ever tried to organize a concert;
      3. If this were happening in the UK, it would all be about who went to the same school.
      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      Meanwhile, five females were killed in an Arkansas home, about an hour north of Little Rock,  on Christmas day.  Somehow, this story is not making the news, although I find it both tragic and a tad unusual.  The shooter was, very likely, a woman.  ABC News:

      Five women and girls were found dead at a home in rural Arkansas in what police believe to be a multiple homicide on Christmas night.

      Police reported to the scene on Friday night after a family member visited the home in Atkins, Arkansas, and found the five dead bodies, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

      While they have not identified a suspect, they do not believe anyone is at large. The suspect is believed to be among the dead, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

      The victims, all believed to be related, included three children and two adults ranging in age from 8 to 50 years old.

      Authorities said the individuals were shot, Jones said. They have not been identified.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ruckus: I’m just saying – you can eat good pizza cold.

      And now I’m considering ordering a pizza instead of warming up some leftover pasta and meat sauce.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      In which Kurt beats Little Marco in the science books stacks with a textbook or all of them…

      I want to explain this, since fucking moron @marcorubio is spreading more COVID disinformation. (After pushing to the front of the line for vaccines.) Fauci hasnt lied once. Marco is too stupid to understand science. When more data arrives in science, recommendations change…/1— Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 27, 2020

      Reply
    32. 32.

      The Moar You Know

      I’m surprised I haven’t heard about insane conspiracy theories on Parler about how the vaccines are actually “mind control serum” developed by the CIA who are actually controlled by the Reptillian NWO to consolidate control over the world.

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  You got two out of three right off the bat. The Reptilians are very turn-of-the-century crackpot fuel, but the rest is hot, fresh and very addictive.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ruckus

      @raven:

      This is one of my favs from Jerry. Was never much of a fan before hearing this. Opened my ears to hear what he actually did rather than what I thought he did.

      Interesting tidbit. My bicycle shop was down the street a half block from what had been the Grateful Dead warehouse which closed not long before I opened up. The number of people who told me that rather amazed me actually. A bicycle company moved in and I repaired titanium frames for them as I built steel and titanium frames so worked out good for both of us.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kent

      So, more terrorism by another white male.

      Is it time yet to have a conversation about white-on-white violence and terrorism in this country?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kent:

      So, more terrorism by another white male.

      Is it time yet to have a conversation about white-on-white violence and terrorism in this country?

      I believe the response is “It’s too soon.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      jayjaybear

      Some of you might remember about a week before Christmas when I posted about my husband getting sick and going to the hospital. I don’t have any good updates for that situation. He passed away on Dec. 22, at 5-ish AM. I had actually gotten sick myself about 5 days after he went into the hospital (from skipping a dialysis treatment due to the snow on Wednesday), so I was able to see him before he passed (I was actually on the same wing). They woke me up right after it happened to tell me and allow me to say goodbye.

      I’m still kind of blindly finding my way. I’ve been discharged and I’m home now, alone after 17 years.

      Sorry…I don’t want to be maudlin. I’m just fumbling for how I’m supposed to feel right now.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      ixnay

      @MagdaInBlack: Best way to rejuvenate cold pizza (assuming you would prefer warm and crispy): 20 sec or so in the microwave, then time in a hot, dry frying pan. Not that there is anything wrong with cold pizza.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      Still think this guy was just an AT&T customer that had enough. There’s only so many war crimes one cellular customer can endure.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      MagdaInBlack

      @jayjaybear: I am so very sorry. There is no “supposed to”, as I learned in a similar event. Everyone feels their way through it. What you feel now is lost and numb.

      I am so sorry.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Yutsano: Given that TaMara had to text me asking why I left you alone and there is now a robust discussion of male genitalia going on in the comments, I am very well aware that nothing is or was guaranteed.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      hitchhiker

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Rubio is baiting people because he believes that being a target of vicious Democrats (which is how he’ll be playing it) elevates him with cult45 folk.

      It’s exactly as cynical as his ridiculous bible quote droppings.

      ETA: @jayjaybear … I’m so sorry.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      geg6

      @jayjaybear:

      OMG, I don’t have words to say how sorry I am.  My heart is breaking for you, jayjaybear.  Love and light to you.  I wish I could hug you right now, but I hope you can feel it from afar.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      piratedan

      @jayjaybear: there is no right way to feel.  You do you, cope however you can and as much as you need to share and even at times wallow, you know that we’re here for you to do so.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      laura

      @jayjaybear: The feelings of loss and grief are unique and valid and I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Please do check in and let those who can offer solace and comfort help in any of the ways that you need. {{{{{HUG}}}}}

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Comrade Colette

      @jayjaybear:  Can we help you with transport (or funding for it) so you don’t miss another dialysis session, snow or no snow? It’s so hard to deal with that issue at the best of times, and I can’t even imagine coping with it now.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      soga98

      @jayjaybear: Take it from one who has been there: the way to feel is numb. Force yourself to go numbly through all you have to do. That will glide you past much of the pain. When it overcomes you, find a quiet place to cry and chant the mantra Numb…numb…numb. That got me through a temptation to suicide. I know the pain. You have all my sympathy,

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Ruckus

      @Kent:

      No.

      It’s way past time. So far past you can’t see in the rear view mirror.

      This concept that life is so tough that we need to always kill our enemies is bullshit. Especially when people are considered enemies because of their skin color, or beliefs that people are actually equal, or that your stupidity entitles you to money and free lifetime of cornflakes. Or any other number of asinine reasons/concepts of danger that isn’t, of self inflicted loss can be cured by another’s death.

      This nation needs a, I have no idea what to call it, but at least a discussion of gross, craven stupidity and the political party responsible for it. You know, for a lack of a better name, a come to jesus discussion.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      cain

      @The Moar You Know:

      i understand crab people is who we need to worry about. They already were caught masquerading as the people behind ‘Queer eye for straight guy’

      The gay-crab people-aliens industrial complex is REAL – read about it in the weekly midnight star!

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Ruckus

      @debbie:

      With baseball bats?

      Because that’s probably the only way to get anything into that thick head. And no I’m not recommending this as a solution. I’m remarking on the thickness of said cranial dumpster and the thickness of the surrounding tissue that keeps out any reality that’s within several thousand miles of him.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Geminid

      It sounds like the Lebanon, Tennessee incident this afternoon was a prank. I don’t think the guy who did it is laughing now, though.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      cain

      @jayjaybear: Sorry…I don’t want to be maudlin. I’m just fumbling for how I’m supposed to feel right now.

      Oh no, I’m so so sorry.  You are allowed to be maudlin – you lost your partner in crime. ;( This goddam year…

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Elizabelle: I did when I had one. I did a couple of visiting positions before I got the tenure track. And, of course, because of how miserable I was the tenure track was the last academic position. I enjoyed UCA despite the fact that the sidewalks in both Conway and Little Rock are rolled up at sunset. They had, apparently, gotten permission to convert my position from visiting directly to tenure track, but didn’t tell me until after I had accepted the offer in New York.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      cain

      @Martin:

      Huh.. I don’t know. If it was something like that I would think it would be Comcast that would have been targeted. Nobody likes them and they are raising the rates of all their cable packages.

      Reply

