Here’s the live feed of the Nashville, Tennessee law enforcement press conference updating the information regarding the Christmas morning bombing:

They’ve identified the perpetrator as Anthony Warner based on a combination of evidence including DNA evidence found at the scene.

There is still no information that has been presented by law enforcement at this time – as in seven minutes into the press conference – for a motive.

Open thread.

PS: For those concerned about initial reporting that a similar incident was underway in Lebanon, TN, that has been cleared by police. No explosives were found in the box truck there.