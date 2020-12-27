Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 26-27

China has largely brought the coronavirus under control but sporadic cases are resurfacing in a small number of cities. Authorities plan to vaccinate 50 million people in high-risk groups before the week-long Lunar New Year holidays from Feb. 11, said state media Global Times.

Beijing has asked its civil servants to stay in the city from Jan. 1 until the holiday and asked the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the period…

      sab

      Sort of yay! for me.  Gov deWine says over 65ers are second in line. 1st in line are nursing home workers and residents. (AlsoEMS and cops?)  Second in line are school teachers and olds.

      No info whatever on where to go or how to sign up. Dad’s nursing home is still pretty clueless on when they will actually get the vaccine.

      That takes planning and that didn’t happen.

      Good job Trump running America like a business. Any local sandwich shop could have done it better.

      NotMax

      South Africa poised, by the start of the week, to become the 18th country to report cumulative case totals over 1,000,000.

      NotMax

      Only 1 in the a.m. here; shank of the evening. Napped from 10:30 to 12:30, following the weekly Zoom RPG session.

      gkoutnik

      That last picture – the article was about obituaries so evidently one of the pictured couple died.  But which one?  Can’t know without reading the article.  But that uncertainty when studying those two faces – which is dead?  which alive? – somehow emphasizes and personalizes the seeming randomness of the death that COVID brings, and makes that moment more moving and terrifying.

