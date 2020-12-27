Merry Christmas everyone! La Scala’s Beverly Hills location is tucking these invitations to an indoor New Year’s Eve dinner in their takeout bags: “Please keep this discreet, but tell all your friends.” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hu4cJGYxce — Alissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) December 25, 2020



Eat, drink & be merry!…



UNITED STATES: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, one in every one thousand Americans have now died from coronavirus. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 26, 2020

Our daily update is published. States reported 2.1 million tests, 189k cases, and 1,409 deaths. There are more than 117 thousand people hospitalized with COVID-19. These numbers continue to be affected by disruptions to data pipelines caused by the holidays. pic.twitter.com/4qCPlX3KA2 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 27, 2020

The American Medical Association, the largest association of doctors in the US, is calling for help to prevent the US healthcare system from "functionally collapsing". That's a big deal. https://t.co/nij5W8PSxV — Infectious Diseases (@InfectiousDz) December 26, 2020

This is from over 100 years ago… pic.twitter.com/ALCEzE8r8d — Pantomime Democracy (@pantodemocracy) December 26, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections around the world has now topped 80 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the global death toll from COVID-19 now exceeds 1.75 million. https://t.co/Z2z064Jf0u — The Associated Press (@AP) December 26, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Europe top 25 million https://t.co/z30vAQlv3R via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 26, 2020

Covid: EU launches mass vaccination in 'touching moment of unity' https://t.co/FJUF4AtMp1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 27, 2020

"Every day we wait is a day too long:" An 101-year-old woman gets a coronavirus vaccine shot in Germany as eager EU nations jump-start their campaigns ahead of the bloc's official rollout. https://t.co/8caNzFftAy — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 26, 2020

Seismic change: How Covid-19 altered world events in 2020 https://t.co/KSDsEE5ltd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 27, 2020

Russia on Saturday passed 3 million confirmed coronavirus infections, as authorities hold out against reimposing a national lockdown while the country is battered by a second wave https://t.co/wYoHfkcCVF — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 26, 2020

Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs as cases detected across capital https://t.co/OpFnil1HZU pic.twitter.com/WBGg0gnj8E — Reuters (@Reuters) December 27, 2020

… China has largely brought the coronavirus under control but sporadic cases are resurfacing in a small number of cities. Authorities plan to vaccinate 50 million people in high-risk groups before the week-long Lunar New Year holidays from Feb. 11, said state media Global Times. Beijing has asked its civil servants to stay in the city from Jan. 1 until the holiday and asked the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the period…

Singapore panel recommends maximum level of COVID-19 vaccine coverage https://t.co/5Awh4yuYyL pic.twitter.com/hCCOopYJOW — Reuters (@Reuters) December 27, 2020

As the #coronavirus resurges in Africa, doctors fear the worst Is yet to come https://t.co/THhLnKtDBV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 26, 2020

South Africa's #coronavirus variant is driving a holiday surge of cases. A record number of 14,305 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours with no sign of South Africa reaching a peak. The country's health systems are on the brink of collapse https://t.co/8bIWHrroz1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 26, 2020

COVID antibodies preferentially target a different part of the virus in mild cases than they do in severe cases, & wane significantly w/in months of infection. COVID's severity is affected by the proportion of antibodies that target a crucial viral protein https://t.co/oGIXrUmvoT pic.twitter.com/dUjZJJFXvx — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) December 25, 2020

4) Why is the Oxford #COVID19 vaccine so critical for the world? —8-10x cheaper than Moderna/Pfizer —Does **NOT** require any freezing! Only simple refrigeration. —Is the #1 vaccine on order worldwide. ➡️Hence a cheap, easy to handle vaccine at 95% is huge!! pic.twitter.com/DZMMXaCWil — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 27, 2020

Other vaccines: Turkish health official says CoronaVac a vax developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac is 91.25% effective. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Serhat Unal says findings are based on early results of late-stage trials in his country https://t.co/i13CYT88O6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 26, 2020

Los Angeles County scientists have begun to test samples of the coronavirus from local patients to determine if a new, more contagious strain that is circulating in Britain has arrivedhttps://t.co/iylBLH7kIB — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 25, 2020

Several malls were cited and fined up to $500 for violating COVID-19 measures, which could include not keeping occupancy below 20% capacity and not prohibiting eating and drinkinghttps://t.co/XUKj3hprie — KTLA (@KTLA) December 26, 2020

Sentinel: “Fred Piccolo, spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis, deactivated his Twitter account Wednesday after he tweeted in the middle of night that photos of each dead COVID-19 victim should be balanced with 99 photos of people who survive the disease.” https://t.co/Q90a9W3aQE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 26, 2020

Do any of these jack o’lanterns actually grasp that “hating lockdown” isn’t some edgy pose? Everyone hates it. The vast majority of us who support it just value life. pic.twitter.com/KZ22MXJrQW — Paul Musgrave (@profmusgrave) December 27, 2020

a. recovering from the virus doesn't mean "success"; ppl have lingering illnesses for a long time. b. given a, & that 1% dead is a huge number of dead, it's better to not get the disease; thus, vaccines. c. if you're a medical doctor, you should lose your license. https://t.co/1fnFWl2cYg — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) December 27, 2020