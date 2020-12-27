Did you get any good stuff for Christmas? I received many nice things, including a Waterpik Sonic Fusion thingie that I’d specifically requested from Santa. I’ve never had anything but a regular toothbrush until now, but I despise flossing the old fashioned way, so I figured I’d try the water method. Love it so far, though one has to be careful with the buttons or one can accidentally squirt water all over one’s boobs.

Other stuff I got: a bourbon cake, Florida Gators socks, two very nice bottles of wine and a fancy wine kit, a novelty tea towel, a mask that makes the wearer look like a fox from the nose down, several books, flannel pajamas, several Hot Wheels cars, truffle salt, and fancy honey. Overall, a nice haul.

It was the coldest Christmas we’ve had in a while; it was down to 28 degrees F a couple of mornings in a row, but it’s supposed to warm back up tomorrow, thank dog. Open thread!