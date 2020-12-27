Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog goes to 11…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Women: they get shit done

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

This really is a full service blog.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Reality always wins in the end.

This blog will pay for itself.

The math demands it!

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Christmas Loot (Open Thread)

Christmas Loot (Open Thread)

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

Did you get any good stuff for Christmas? I received many nice things, including a Waterpik Sonic Fusion thingie that I’d specifically requested from Santa. I’ve never had anything but a regular toothbrush until now, but I despise flossing the old fashioned way, so I figured I’d try the water method. Love it so far, though one has to be careful with the buttons or one can accidentally squirt water all over one’s boobs.

Other stuff I got: a bourbon cake, Florida Gators socks, two very nice bottles of wine and a fancy wine kit, a novelty tea towel, a mask that makes the wearer look like a fox from the nose down, several books, flannel pajamas, several Hot Wheels cars, truffle salt, and fancy honey. Overall, a nice haul.

It was the coldest Christmas we’ve had in a while; it was down to 28 degrees F a couple of mornings in a row, but it’s supposed to warm back up tomorrow, thank dog. Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.