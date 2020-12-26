Clearly we need more thread. Also, while I’ve sucked as a regular poster here for quite some time, I am, of course, the resident roast chicken obsessive, so as a way of overcoming my COVID-induced poster’s-block and in serving the jackaltariat, here’s a recently added recipe to the repertory that I can recommend without reservation.

My only edits are to add a tablespoon, more or less of Ricard (or any other anise-flavored digestif) and maybe a teaspoon or so of ground fennel, to kick up that flavor a bit. And I can emphasize the need to spread out the onions to get that richly caramelized effect. In our household, there are only two customers for this dish, so we usually cut the recipe in half or three quarters, and that works just fine. It’s really fast, really easy, and because of the tarragon/fennel combo, tastes very chic indeed, thank you very much.

Other than that? Like some here, I think, I’ve been spending most of my energy fighting off (or trying to) both targeted and free-floating dread, which is why I’ve been mostly absent. But yes: the world is better today than it was before 11/3–and even if the forces of darkness remain, and remain powerful, we’ve landed some shots. Which is, as they say of such things, a good start. (Note my careful tiptoeing around insulting the lawyers here. ;_)

So here’s looking for a much better 2021…and in anticipation of that consummation devoutly to be wished, here’s a little Tikka and Champ action to help the mood to the turn of the year:

First, one taken just a couple of minutes ago. I am a man rich in cats:

Next, how mountaineers are made.

Finally, here’s a portrait, to prove that I really suck at those “some assembly required” holiday gifts:

Here’s to better days, and the animals who help us get to them.

Open thread.