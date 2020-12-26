Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s Talk Poultry

Clearly we need more thread. Also, while I’ve sucked as a regular poster here for quite some time, I am, of course, the resident roast chicken obsessive, so as a way of overcoming my COVID-induced poster’s-block and in serving the jackaltariat, here’s a recently added recipe to the repertory that I can recommend without reservation.

My only edits are to add a tablespoon, more or less of Ricard (or any other anise-flavored digestif) and maybe a teaspoon or so of ground fennel, to kick up that flavor a bit. And I can emphasize the need to spread out the onions to get that richly caramelized effect. In our household, there are only two customers for this dish, so we usually cut the recipe in half or three quarters, and that works just fine. It’s really fast, really easy, and because of the tarragon/fennel combo, tastes very chic indeed, thank you very much.

Other than that? Like some here, I think, I’ve been spending most of my energy fighting off (or trying to) both targeted and free-floating dread, which is why I’ve been mostly absent. But yes: the world is better today than it was before 11/3–and even if the forces of darkness remain, and remain powerful, we’ve landed some shots. Which is, as they say of such things, a good start. (Note my careful tiptoeing around insulting the lawyers here. ;_)

So here’s looking for a much better 2021…and in anticipation of that consummation devoutly to be wished, here’s a little Tikka and Champ action to help the mood to the turn of the year:

First, one taken just a couple of minutes ago.  I am a man rich in cats:

Let's Talk Poultry

Next, how mountaineers are made.

Let's Talk Poultry 2

Let's Talk Poultry 3

Let's Talk Poultry 4

Finally, here’s a portrait, to prove that I really suck at those “some assembly required” holiday gifts:

Let's Talk Poultry 5

Here’s to better days, and the animals who help us get to them.

Open thread.

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Banister cat! I should think the incline combined with the slick surface would win, but cats.

      ETA are cats allowed to use stick-m? Could be the Fred Biletnikoff of cats

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      LOL.  From the title of this post, I thought it was going to be about raising chickens, not cooking them.  Oh well, maybe another day . . . .

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scuffletuffle

      Gorgeous woodwork in your house…that the cats are also gorgeous goes without saying!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tom Levenson

      @Barbara: That’s cool. I do recommend adding some ground fennel seed, though.

      @Scuffletuffle: Thanks! We used to joke we bought the house for the newell post. The place was close to a wreck when we bought it, but the previous owners, though they’d neglected the house, hadn’t renowrecked it either.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @trollhattan: I have a classic ford truck and when I work on it my cat likes to climb up the raised hood, which is about a 60 degree angle, to the very top on nothing but hard metallic paint.  It’s mind boggling.  I understand how they easily scale any wood based material, but metal.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      greenergood

      Wow, the Champ has grown!! He (she?) was so furry as a kitten , that I’m amazed at the smooth coat. But I’ve never looked after a kitten – all my cats have been older rescues – so don’t know how they ‘evolve’ from kit to cat.  Are they getting along, now that Champ is more cat than kit? TARRAGON is my favourite herb – and I managed to sustain a big tray of fresh tarragon in my little tiny plastic greenhouse for a few years here in the W of Scotland, but an early unexpected frost killed it this November. So I am reduced to using commercial dried tarragon now until the spring when the local garden nurseries have fresh herbs plants I can buy. But I will try this recipe  – I’ve a bag of free-range chicken thighs in the freezer, waiting for something besides a curry!! Greetings from Brexit Britain – the ‘deal’ of the century. In a letter to the UK Guardian today, someone wrote : “Don’t you just love the word ‘deal’? It smacks of some hand-spitting, shady arrangement, undertaken in haste at night about dodgy cars, poached game … and false promises about getting rich quick. What happened to ‘treaty’, ‘agreement’, ‘contract’, ‘accord’, ‘alliance’, all of which suggest fairness, honour, good value and long-term solidarity?” Prime Minister BoJo has fully adopted the jargon of Trump, his US compatriot.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      Tikka and Champ action is always appreciated!   It’s good to see they’ve adjusted to each other enough for you to snuggle them both at once.

      Mine have an innate and exacting sense of distance that enables them to, consistently, be just far apart enough that I can scarcely ever do a double-snuggle.  Instead, I cuddle with one while the other watches jealously, taking notes on exactly how much time the other cat got, and how many Favorite Spots got scritched.

      Mine happen to be a mother and son.  But they don’t like each other.  At all. [[sigh]]

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Tom Levenson

      @mrmoshpotato: Yeah. Champ is a little too eager to climb more or less anything, so the kitchen cabinets, the newly upholstered sofa and the stair rails are all at risk. We’re training her, though, and she seems to be calming down before all we’re left with is shreds and splinters.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      LuciaMia

      Im a roast chicken fiend myself. Usually go with the simple cut lemon and garlic cloves in the cavity. “Save the liver!”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      Something (else) good slated for 2021–Peter Jackson is releasing a Beatles movie “Get Back” distilled from unseen vault footage of the lads. No orcs. A sampler.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Yutsano

      I saw the first picture and my first thought was, “That CANNOT be Champ!” My goodness she hit her growth spurt but hard eh? I note also that Tikka is facing away from the interloper as you go in for a socially distanced snuggle. And of course he can even make the splayed leg shot look dignified.

      @greenergood: I. LOVE. TARRAGON! It makes any seafood dish taste better. I have a recipe on TaMara’s website for chicken Provençal that could use some tarragon. Or a classic Béarnaise sauce à la Chef John. It’s just so versatile that it’s always part of my shopping run.

      Also: I don’t know if it’s true in Scotland but is it me or is Thai basil easier to find now?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TomatoQueen

      Oooh what handsome house panthers! And the woodwork is stunning. The recipe I recognize from when I subscribed to FYNYT for the recipes and even that eventually was too much to them. But of course it puts me in mind of how can I get more sauce Bearnaise into my dinner and I think if you add white wine vinegar and white wine together during the marinade process (the recipes that use this for the sauce reduction usually do 1 part wine to 1/2 part vinegar) then in the end you have the makings of the sauce reduction  as well as well-flavored bird parts, and all you need are hot clarified butter and two egg yolks.  The trouble with recovering from bilateral hip replacement surgery is knowing you can just about stand up to make some coffee but the cooking fantasies never stop.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PsiFighter37

      Slow day today. Very cold here in NYC, but at least it’s not raining anymore. Cooked up food for the day already (Japanese-style curry). Also decided that it’s time for a break from booze – just way too much for way too long this year…not every day but way too much relative to normal times. My birthday’s in early February, so I think a break for the rest of age 34 works for me. Also have been noticeably gaining weight, and cutting booze even marginally in the past has really helped on that front.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @PsiFighter37: a couple of friends and I are doing a dry January remote support group, and I’m throwing in meat, white flour, potatoes and most dairy (parmesan makes vegetables so much better…)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      I can’t believe Champ is just waking up the banister.  Dare I saw that this is the happiest I have ever seen Tikka?

      Do we think he is happy to have a buddy, even if he wouldn’t admit it, if asked?

      P.S. Tom, I think you should consider that last photo of Tikka for next year’s calendar.

      Reply

